Perks of dating a biker ft. Harish Rossi

Who's Harish Rossi?
Harish Kumar 'Rossi' from Chennai is one of India's top bikers. He has broken multiple national as well international records. He owns six super bikes: MV Agusta F4 RC, BMW S1000Rr, R1M, aprilia caponord, VMAX, you name it he has it! He has already covered each and every route and trail in India and now his dream is to travel the globe on two wheels! He has broken many records in bike riding and achieved many commendable feats, one such feat that he achieved was covering around 10200+ kms from Kanyakumari to Khardung La and back in just 15 days!
Ready to know about the reasons to date a biker? Here we go.
1. Bikers look great in their biking gear: Let's be honest, a biker with helmet and other biking gears on a superbike? That definitely deserves a turn back for another look! Harish Rossi explains that this gear is for protective purposes as they have to expect the unexpected while travelling on roads.
2. We will take you on amazing adventures as well: Well it's not an unknown fact that bikers are adventurous, we like to explore a lot! We like Exploring everything, the hilly terrains, beaches, deserts, everything! Forget about all the expensive tickets and accomodation and food, bikers due to their exposure are street smart. We can easily find cheap but good food and accomodation and fo regularly on awesome adventures on bikes. If you are an outdoor person, you don't wanna be missing out on these things! Travel the world with us!
3. We find happiness in little things: We are closely connected with nature, thanks to all the travelling. A sunset or chilly cozy winds or just gazing at the night sky is all it takes to make us happy! Also if you are one of the people who can't decide what to gift, worry not! For, a biker would surely appreciate a biking accessory!
4. We are adaptable: One thing travelling teaches us is that nothing ever goes as planned, sometimes for the best or for the worst! This surely does one good thing make them adaptable. Something came up? You would have to cancel today? No problem, we would spend time with our first love!
5. We are cautious: No! As much as you want to think that we ride bikes recklessly it's not true! We will take all the possible measures to ensure the safety of all! We are not "dangerous" or "careless" don't worry!
