Persona Nutrition Personal Vitamin Packs Review

If yes, Persona Nutrition can help to design a personalized diet plan to tackle your health issues in general. Persona is led by a renowned medical advisory panel and team of nutritionists who brought together their experience and decades of research to develop a specific supplement that can aid you in targeting specific parts of your overall health.
Persona has over 80 products that can be utilized to address a range of health issues. In this article, we'll look at Persona and all it can offer. We'll be able to share our experience with the products and the ordering procedure.
Warn: The content on Muscleandbrawn.com as well as the information provided in this article are intended for information and entertainment purposes only. It is not intended or meant to replacement for medical advice provided by a doctor. Before purchasing anything be sure that it is compatible with the current laws of your government.
The Introduction of Persona Nutrition
Persona offers more than 80 supplements to help the specific areas of health that are:
* Stress and Anxiety
* Weight Loss & Fitness
* Immune Defense & Detox
*Sleep Quality & Energy
* Men's and Women's Health
* Gut Health & Digestion
Persona is a strong proponent of personalization being the most important factor to living your most healthy life. Everything they do is created to satisfy each person's individual health needs.
Persona's personal approach focuses on giving individualized recommendations , as well as communication one-on one via live chat, email and many other methods.
Persona is proud of its professional team that includes an advisory board for medical advice and team of nutritionists that provide evidence-based, scientifically-based solutions for the highest quality products available on the market. The team at Persona is comprised of highly motivated individuals motivated by their love of health and wellness in order to improve the well-being of their customers.
What health Improvements Can They Provide?
Since Persona provides more than 80 products, they can help users search for specific supplements easier by categorizing their products into various categories. Here are a few of the most popular categories of supplements offered by Persona and also the most sought-after products within each category.
Exercise and Weight Loss
BCAAs support lean mass and reduce muscular fatigue; help support the growth of muscles
Astaxanthin is a natural antioxidant that helps to regulate the inflammation response; helps support the cardiovascular system
Alpha Lipoic Acid Alpha Lipoic Acid - Helps with weight loss, promotes blood sugar balance; encourages healthy inflammation response
CoQ10 helps improve exercise performance and supports cardiovascular health; acts as an antioxidant that is powerful.
Stress Management
CBD Hemp Extract may help reduce depression and anxiety It may also have neuroprotective properties.
Ashwagandha is a stress-relieving herb that supports and healthy weight; could boost cognitive function; increases recovery of muscle
Fermented Ginseng is a stimulant of positive mood, improves physical performance; aids in cognitive function
Women's Health
Borage is a combination of Saffron - Supports the health of hormones as well as skin health. antioxidant properties
Cranberry - Helps support the health of your urinary tract and fights free radicals
Evening Primrose Oil - May reduce PMS symptoms; promotes skin health
Menopause Support - Helps ease menopausal symptoms; helps support female endocrine system helps support health inflammatory response
Pycnogenol - Helps support uterine health It also promotes healthy circulation; improves the health of your eyes
Sleep
Herbal Rest helps to promote sound sleep and reduces anxiety and improve muscle relaxation.
L-Tryptophan is a great remedy for occasional leg cramps and promotes the restful sleep
Magnesium Glycinate helps to ease PMS symptoms; helps support neuro-health; helps ease occasional headaches
Melatonin - Supports healthy sleep cycles; improves sleep quality
Digestion
Apple Pectin - Supports digestive system; promotes colon health
Daily Probiotic - Helps maintain healthy digestionand replenishes the gut flora and supports the your immune system
Digestive Enzymes - Supports digestive system and nutrient absorption; reduces digestive discomfort
Ginger - Supports inflammatory response; supports digestive health
Spotlight on Product
In this article, we will present a selection of the top-selling supplements offered by Persona in each of the most sought-after categories of supplements. We will examine the health benefits that come with every supplement and the specific ingredients that are contained in each item.
CoQ10
CoQ10 is a fat-soluble ingredient that assists the body in generating more energy and encouraging healthy inflammatory reactions.
Some of the main advantages of CoQ10 are supporting exercise performance, helping the cardiovascular system and fulfilling its role as an antioxidant that is powerful.
CoQ10 from Persona is available in capsules of 100 mg that are packed in a vegetarian soft gel.
CBD Hemp Extract
CBD Hemp Extract from Persona is a pure cannabis oil extracted from hemp that can be grown in a fifth generation farm belonging to a family situated in the rural area of Oregon.
This product doesn't contain THC therefore those who take it will enjoy all the usual health benefits but and not experience the high.
CBD by Persona is a combination of the equivalent of 25mg cannabidiol (CBD) and 10 mg of beta-caryophyllene (BCP) and comes in soft-gel forms.
Borage by using Saffron
Borage made with Saffron from Persona is known for its role in promoting hormone health, assisting with the health of your skin, and possessing antioxidant properties.
This capsule is available and includes an amount of 680mg of borage oil 100 mg of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) as well as fifteen mg of extracts from saffron.
L-Tryptophan
Ltryptophan is an amino acid that is essential that is able to be converted into 5-HTP, which is used by the body to produce serotonin and melatonin.
It not only promotes better sleep, but it can also boost mood and help with leg cramps that occur occasionally.
L-Tryptophan by persona has 220 mg of l-tryptophan in soft-gel capsules.
Digestive Enzymes
Digestive Enzymes from Persona is most well-known for helping to maintain the digestive system and aiding in the absorption of nutrients and helping to ease gastrointestinal discomfort.
Digestive enzymes assist in the breakdown of food items and can allow people who are sensitive to food to consume various food items within their diet without suffering gas or stomach bloating or indigestion.
This product is made up of these ingredients
Amylase Protease Blend (I II, I and III), Lipase, Lactase, HemiSEB(r) (a proprietary blend of Hemicellulases Beta-Glucanase Xylanase, Pectinase, & Phytase) Cellulase, Maltase, Invertase, Bromelain, Peptizyme SP(r) (Serrapeptase), Papain & Alpha-Galactosidase.
Persona's Probiotic
They are an extremely complex and difficult supplement to make. In contrast to other minerals and vitamins probiotics have living bacteria in them.
To this end, Persona has teamed up with Culturelle, a well-established probiotic producer.
Persona's Weight Loss Solutions
With 10 options to lose weight we've added a Persona option to our list of the top fat burners on our page.
Persona Nutrition Assessment
If you decide to buy supplements from Persona must complete an online health assessment for free for an individual supplement plan that is most suitable for the needs of their health.
The assessment of nutrition has been developed based on the research and expertise of many experts from and outside of the health and wellness field. The recommendations made by the assessment are reviewed by the experts and are based on specific answers to the various questions in the assessment.
Persona claims that there are five trillion combinations of supplements they offer in response to the test, which makes it unique to every user of their products. Persona also considers things like interaction with drugs and other health conditions that are not common when analyzing the results to meet the health needs of those who have particular health issues.
Persona Shipping
Persona believes that healthy food doesn't need to be limited by geography and provides delivery to all areas of Asia, Asia-Pacific, Europe the Middle East/Africa region, North America and South America.
People who reside in of the United States can expect delivery within 3 to five business days. Customers who make international purchases are typically able to receive their items within 5 to 10 days.
People who purchase outside of the US will pay a shipping cost of between $5 to $15 for each shipment, depending on the nation they live in, as well as the quantity of pills they bought.
Shipping Restrictions
The following items are not allowed or not permitted to be delivered to specific countries:
Alpha Lipoic Acid Alpha Lipoic Acid: Cannot be sent to Korea
Fermented Ginseng is not able to be shipped into Japan, China, or Hong Kong
L-Tryptophan cannot be sent to Canada
Melatonin 300mcg: It cannot ship to Korea
Melatonin 3 mg: It cannot be sent via Japan or Korea
Omega-3: Special routings specifically for China. Maximum value is 1,000 Chinese Yuan (139.9 USD)
CBD Hemp Extract: It cannot be shipped to destinations outside of the U.S.
Vitamin Angels
Persona has teamed up together with Vitamin Angels to help childhood malnutrition. Every purchase shipped by Persona will provide two children with vitamin A throughout the year.
Vitamin A aids in a number of health issues that children are facing, such as vision, growth and immune system. The vitamins provided by Persona aids in strengthening the immune systems in children living in countries that are developing and fight dangerous illnesses for those who do not have access to food sources that contain vitamin A.
At present, more than 452,262 children have been assisted by the company's customers.
Personal Nutrition: My Experience with
I was offered a no-cost 28-day supply of personalised nutritional supplements by Persona. To get my package, I needed to take the online assessment of nutrition. After that I was able to look over the recommended supplements that are based on my health issues and view other supplements that may be beneficial to me.
The whole process was easy and took less than 5 minutes prior to placing an order. After I placed my order, I received my package within three business days.
This is an outline of the complete process , including Persona providing details of every step of the procedure.
Nutrition Assessment Process
In order to make my purchase of supplements through Persona I had to first complete their online nutritional assessment.
During the test, I was asked a variety of questions that required personal information such as your gender and age levels of physical activity, medical information, and medications used.
Here are a few questions that Persona asked me to provide in order to customize my regimen of supplements.
Sample Question #1
In the initial part of my assessment I was asked what I was thinking about when I decided to begin taking supplements every day.
This is the correct answer for athletes or competitors looking to build their performance.
Sample Question #2
Then I was asked about my most important health concerns were.
I chose the choices of wellness, energy, as well as fitness as my top three health concerns.
Sample Question #3
After some other questions I was then asked to provide an explanation of my fitness level or activity level. I chose athlete/competitor as my answer.
Assessment Results
After I completed the assessment Persona took all of my answers in order to find out the supplements that will be most beneficial to me according to my health history.
In the next section, we will look at the complete list of supplements Persona suggested I take. Also, I added the Persona's CBD Hemp Extract to my list as it was a suggestion to add to my regimen.
Fitness Formula
In the test, I stated that my level of activity was high, and that I exercised frequently during the week. Based on my level of fitness and the amount of time I spent training, Persona advised me to consume both astaxanthin and CoQ10.
Astaxanthin was suggested due to its ability to reduce the body from oxidative damage due to the stress of exercise and. Each capsule had 4 mg of astaxanthin that is a natural extract extracted from Haematococcus plavialis.
CoQ10 was included in my fitness regimen because cells use it to generate energy, and also helps to improve cardiovascular function. Each capsule comprised 100 mg of CoenzymeQ10.
The Essentials Formula
A portion of the test included a record of my eating practices as and any nutritional deficiencies I might have. To ensure that I am meeting my daily needs for minerals and vitamins as well as to maintain an optimal gut health Persona advised me to consume a multivitamin as well as probiotic.
The essential multivitamin was suggested for me to consume to fill any nutritional gap I might have as well as boost my health and energy levels.
Daily probiotics were included in my daily essentials because it promotes healthy digestion and helps strengthen the immune system. The Daily Probiotic capsule contained 20 billion CFU comprised of the 280 mg blend that is proprietary to.
Sound Slumber Program
A portion of the test was a question about my sleeping habits and overall quality of sleep. I responded that I didn't sleep enough at night and my sleeping schedule was frequently irregular. To aid in my capacity to go to bed asleep and rest Persona advised me to use melatonin in conjunction with Herbal Rest.
Melatonin was added to the Sound Slumber Program since it helps to improve healthful sleep cycles and enhances the quality of sleep overall.
Each capsule of Melatonin included 3 mg of melatonin.
Herbal Sleep was part of this set to lessen anxiety and promote sound sleep and also to help relax muscles.
Female Health Support for Women
I also was assigned female health Support to my daily supplements. Borage along with Saffron was added to help promote hormonal health, aid in the health of your skin, and act as an antioxidant.
Bone Support II
As I mentioned that my level of activity was very high, Persona was aware that I may require supplements to support the support of my muscles and bones.
Calcium, Magnesium, and Vitamin D were included in My Bone Support II set to support bone health, prevent premenstrual symptoms, and help maintain blood pressure.
Vitamin D has also been incorporated in this set to help with bone growth, support for the body and to improve immunity and neuromuscular function.
The each Vitamin D capsule included 25 mg of Vitamin D.
CBD Hemp Support
After I had recorded that my stress and anxiety levels were very high, Persona suggested that I take CBD Hemp extract. CBD hemp extract is a great supplement to good sleep and relieves anxiety and stress.
Every CBD Hemp Extract capsule included 334 milligrams of VESIsorb(r) the PCR HEMPCHOICE(r) A PCR Hemp Oil Extract.
Delivery Time
I received my package within three business days of placing my order.
People who reside in the United States can expect for their package to arrive in three to five business days on average , so I was delighted to see my package delivered within 3 days of ordering it.
Packaging
My Persona box included the supplement dispenser to provide 28 days of supplements.
The dispenser had breakfast and bedtime packs which contained various supplements.
I also received supplements facts sheets, crucial details on all my supplements, an supplements identifyr sheet, and instructions on how to use each supplement.
Morning Supplements Packet
The breakfast packet included Calcium Magnesium, Calcium, Vitamin D CoQ10 100 mg daily probiotics, foundational multivitamin along with Vitamin D 1,000mg.
Persona advised me to consume each day a morning snack breakfast or at the end of the day with water and food.
Packet of Supplements for Bedtime
The nighttime pack contained Astaxanthin Borage together with Saffron, CBD Hemp Extract, Herbal Rest, and Melatonin 3 mg.
Persona told me to collect our bedtime bags within an hour after going to bed , along with water and food.
Persona Mobile App
Persona was above and beyond other supplement brands by providing me with additional information regarding my supplements through their mobile application.
The app granted me to access my subscription details and also gave me the ability to remind me I should consume my vitamins.
Other useful features that were included within the app were information about my nutritional supplements and vitamins as well as a video on Persona and the impact it has on my health and wellbeing, and an opportunity to connect with nutritionists from Persona via chat, phone or email.
First Week Review
In the first week, I noticed a slight improvement in overall energy improved sleep, the capacity to sleep and have improved digestion.
I didn't see any difference in terms of athletic performance or strength, but I realized I could see significant improvements when I use it for a longer period of time.
My anxiety at night was reduced somewhat due to the use of nighttime packs, however my stress and anxiety levels were about the same throughout the rest during the course of my day.
Second Week Review
I was able to see in the past week , my levels of energy had continued to rise and stay high.
I also noticed that my stress and anxiety decreased in a noticeable way and that my mood was better in general.
After two weeks I felt better about my digestion after eating an array of food choices and I felt like I could consume more foods inside my diet.
I did not notice any significant increases in strength or endurance when taking these supplements, however these side effects could not be fully felt until after having the regimen for a couple of months.
Pros vs. Cons
Here are a few most important pros and cons I have experienced when the supplements of Persona.
Pros
- Better energy
- Better digestion
- Better Sleep
Cons
- It's not much of a difference in athletic abilities.
- A slight reduction in stress and anxiety
- Certain supplements had exactly the same ingredients.
My Last Thoughts
Overall, the Persona supplement program helped me improve my energy levels and sleep quality, as well as digestion, and mood. I found that this regimen of supplements helped my overall health and it offered a great mixture of supplements that addressed various areas of health.
Persona Nutrition provides an ingenious method of supplement customization, and satisfying the health-related needs of its customers. Not just is Persona give individualization to each supplement, but also base its suggestions on the experience and research of a well-known team of nutrition and health experts.
Persona is a leading supplier of high-quality nutritional supplements that will help in all areas of health. People of different backgrounds could benefit from their products. I strongly recommend taking supplements from Persona Nutrition.
FAQs
Is Persona Nutrition FDA Approved?
At Persona We take pride in creating the most effective products that are available, and we adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices and FDA guidelines. Each ingredient is tested before they are used in the manufacturing process and are tested again after it is made. Our manufacturing companies must follow these guidelines Certificate(s) of Analyse (CoA) The manufacturer must issue an CoA for each lot number. This analysis lists the product's components, results of dosage tests for ingredients, and the expiration date for the product. The Certificate of Origin (CoO) is a document that will confirm the manufacturer's details of name as well as address. If the CoO requires the last consignee address We will either supply this address to the maker, or request the CoO in PDF format that permits us to alter the address later to allow the division of the shipment between multiple consignees. cGMP Certificate: Our specifications for final products will require that the manufacturer is certified by cGMP, either as an dietary supplement or pharmaceutical manufacturer. We conduct audits to confirm that our vendors have cGMP compliance.
Persona Nutrition
Persona Nutrition VS Care/Of
We receive the question often which is why Kathryn has decided to create an extensive comparison between three of our favorite brands.
Persona Nutrition
Summary
Overall, the supplement regimen of Persona helped me improve my sleep quality, energy levels mood, digestion, and mood. I found that the supplement regimen helped my overall health, and that it offered an incredible combination of supplements that targeted different areas of health. Persona Nutrition provides an ingenious method for supplement customization and addressing the overall health requirements of its customers. In addition, Persona offer a customized vitamin regimen , but it relies on the knowledge and expertise of a well-known team of nutrition and health experts. Persona offers high-quality supplements that will help in all areas of health. People with all kinds of health histories could benefit from using their products. I strongly recommend using supplements from Persona Nutrition.
All in all
5
- Selection
- Pricing
- Reputation
PROS
- Online assessment of supplement requirements for the online user
- Supplements that are personalized
- Aided by a medical advisory panel and nutritionists
- Mobile app available
- International and domestic shipping is are available.
- The recommended supplement regimen could be costly ($75plus)
- Delivery times may differ
- Certain countries have restrictions on access to specific products.
- Available direct to consumers
CONS
- The recommended supplement regimen can be costly ($75plus)
- The delivery time can vary.
- Certain countries have restrictions on access to certain goods
- Only available directly to
