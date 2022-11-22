Phentermine Over the Counter Alternatives, 5 Best Adipex OTC to Buy Online and In Store Near Me

This guide to choosing Phentermine alternatives will provide everything you need to make an informed choice and purchase.
Whether you opt for a Phentermine over-the-counter online or in store brand we have 5 of the most effective natural substitutes reviewed and rated.
Often sold under the Adipex brand name, Phentermine is a weight loss pill that you can only get via a doctor. It's intended for extremely overweight or obese people who are finding it difficult losing weight and burning fat with diet and exercise.
Unfortunately, although Phentermine often works well for those who can get a prescription, it has many concerning side effects. The combination of high demand and potential dangers has inspired supplement manufacturers to create safe alternatives to Phentermine over the counter without the need for prescriptions.
However, some of the best alternatives to Phentermine were not created to fulfill this role. The manufacturers responsible for their creation only wanted to make safe and effective weight loss supplements.
So, although some of the best natural Phentermine substitutes, such as PhenQ, were obviously created to be safe Adipex alternatives, others, such as Leanbean, were not.
The 5 Best Phentermine Over the Counter Alternatives for 2023
Based on the high quality of the products and customer experience, these are five supplements we recommend as safe alternatives to Phentermine for 2023
1. PhenQ - Best OTC Phentermine alternative overall
2. Phen24 - Best Adipex-P alternative for 24-hour weight loss
3. PhenGold - Best energy-boosting OTC Phentermine alternative
4. Leanbean - Best Over Counter Phentermine alternative for women
5. Prime Shred - Best OTC Phentermine alternative for bodybuilding and sports
As you can see, these 5 best supplements to use instead of Phentermine or Adipex are diverse. For most people, PhenQ is likely to be the most appropriate choice, with Phen24 coming a close second.
The other three supplements are more specialized but, depending on your weight loss requirements and present lifestyle, any one of them still has the potential to be your personal no.1.
Regardless of which one you pick, all of them will make your journey to thinness easier and help you to burn more fat than you could with diet and exercise alone.
#1. PhenQ - Best Over Counter Phentermine Alternative
CLICK to view PhenQ lowest price
Most people these days have heard of PhenQ. It's an incredibly popular diet pill that's already helped more than 190,000 men and women to lose weight.
Although PhenQ was originally aimed at people seeking a natural supplement that works like Phentermine but is safe to use, it quickly developed greater appeal and has become one of the top-rated OTC diet pills in the world.
Reasons to Choose PhenQ?
PhenQ tackles obesity head-on by attacking problem fat deposits from all sides. Unlike Phentermine, which is mainly an appetite suppressant, PhenQ utilizes a five-pronged approach for your weight loss journey.
Like Phentermine, this OTC alternative controls hunger but then goes on to speed up fat loss by increasing metabolism, blocking fat-cell creation, and enhancing energy and mood.
This top-rated Phentermine alternative utilizes a patented formula that combines the hunger-killing abilities of nopal cactus extracts with the proven fat-burning capabilities of chili pepper capsaicin. [1, 2]
It also harnesses the abilities of alpha-lipoic acid (ALA). Even going it alone, ALA can provide modest improvements in fat loss. [3]
However, in this case, it is not alone. PhenQ provides a patented combination of ALA and cysteine, called a-Lacys Reset. This special pairing turns up the heat and has been shown to deliver a 7.24% reduction in body fat, along with a 3.44% drop in body weight.
If you are wondering why the fat loss was higher than the reduction in body weight, the answer is simple and has nothing to do with diuretics or loss of water. a-Lacys Reset actually encouraged modest improvements in muscle mass.
This is highly desirable because muscle tissue burns more calories than fat does. So, by providing this combination of benefits, a-Lacys Reset helps support long-term weight loss success. PhenQ is the best over the counter diet pill to order online.
Who Shouldn't Use PhenQ?
As is the case with all OTC diet pills, PhenQ is not recommended for pregnant or lactating women. Nor is it intended for people who are younger than 18.
The PhenQ formulation contains a little caffeine to help banish fatigue. It's no more than you would get from a cup of coffee, but PhenQ may not be the right choice if you are unusually sensitive to stimulants.
If you have this type of hypersensitivity, we suggest you choose Leanbean as a natural Phentermine alternative instead. It's stimulant-free and, although it's designed for women, there is no reason men cannot use it as well.
PhenQ also provides chromium to help regulate insulin and blood sugar levels. Although chromium is not a problem ingredient, and can be useful for preventing sugar cravings, if you are diabetic, you will need to check with your doctor before introducing this Phentermine alternative to your life.
Known Side Effects of PhenQ Weight Loss Supplement
Although PhenQ may be unsuitable for a minority of people, it has no known side effects. All the ingredients are natural. The formulation does not contain any chemicals and is much safer to use than the Phentermine weight management drug.
PhenQ Customer Reviews
Customer reviews praise PhenQ for its ability to control hunger, prevent snacking, fight fatigue, and support speedy weight loss.
A lot of PhenQ users also appreciate its ability to enhance mood, stating their journey to thinness is no longer getting them down.
PhenQ Summary
PhenQ is a potent natural supplement that speeds up weight loss by providing five key benefits including hunger suppression, accelerated fat burning, and improvements in mood.
Due to the quality of the supplement and the many excellent customer reviews, PhenQ is our #1 choice for most people who are seeking a safe and effective OTC alternative to Phentermine.
PhenQ Pros
● Natural five-in-one weight-loss formula
● Excellent customer reviews
● Rated best best phentermine alternative in the US
● No known side effects
● 60-day money-back guarantee
PhenQ Cons
● Contains caffeine, which may interfere with some people's sleep patterns
● You can only buy it from the official website
#2. Phen24 - Best Phentermine Alternative for 24-Hour Weight Loss
CLICK to view Phen24 lowest price
Another excellent safe and natural OTC alternative to Phentermine diet pills, Phen24 is a unique 2-part weight management product.
Although this has not in any way pushed up the price, when you choose this option, you are getting two products instead of one.
Both products help you to lose weight fast without feeling hungry. However, Phen24 Day provides extra energy, while Phen24 Night, helps you to wind down and enjoy better quality sleep.
Reasons to Choose Phen24?
Phen24 is the best over the counter diet pill to choose if you have a problem with late-night snacking or midnight feasts or simply like the idea of burning extra fat night and day.
The daytime formula harnesses the many fat-burning benefits of chili pepper capsaicin. [2]
It also provides caffeine to help banish fatigue and keep you lively throughout the day. Although Phen24 provides slightly more caffeine than PhenQ, it comes from two different sources. One of them is guarana. It's a berry extract that releases caffeine into the body slowly.
The two sources work in tandem, with the first form providing rapid benefits, while guarana kicks in more slowly.
Unless you are hypersensitive to caffeine, there is no need to worry about caffeine crashes or feeling jittery and ill.
Nor will the energy boost wear off until well into the day.
In addition to being very good for preventing diet-related fatigue, caffeine is a metabolism booster that will help you to burn more calories and fat throughout the day. [4]
The pill you take at night combines the powerful hunger-suppressing ability of glucomannan with one of the best natural fat burners in the world - green tea.
Glucomannan is a plant fiber. When you take it with water, it swells inside the stomach making it feel full. [5]
Green tea is a healthful ingredient that is rich in antioxidants. In addition to warding off disease, the antioxidants in green tea support fat loss and losing weight by increasing metabolism and thermogenesis. [6]
Phen24 also provides hops extract, which works as a natural sedative to aid restful sleep. [7]
Who Shouldn't Use Phen24?
As is the case with all non-prescription natural diet pills , Phen24 is not recommended for pregnant or lactating women or people who are younger than 18.
The daytime pill provides a little caffeine, while the nighttime dose contains chromium. Because of this, Phen24 may not be suitable for you if you have diabetes or are sensitive to caffeine.
Known Side Effects of Phen24
Phen24 does not have any known side effects. If it did, it would not be fit for purpose because it's intended to be a side-effect-free alternative to Phentermine.
Phen24 Customer Reviews
Customer reviews show that Phen24 is good for controlling hunger and speeding up weight loss. Many customer reviews also mention improvements in sleep.
Phen24 Summary
In addition to being the best over-the-counter supplement for providing 24-hour weight loss support, Phen24 is also the top option for people who are trying to diet but are prone to eating before bed or during the night. Phen24 is one of the best natural phentermine alternatives.
Phen24 Pros
● Supports 24-hour fat burning
● Controls hunger and prevents nighttime snacking
● Excellent customer reviews
● No known side effects
● 60-day money-back guarantee
Phen24 Cons
● The daytime formula provides caffeine
● Not available via retail stores
#3. PhenGold - Best Energy-Boosting OTC Phentermine Alternative
CLICK to view PhenGOLD lowest price
PhenGold is another high-performance over-the-counter diet pill that was originally sold as a Phentermine alternative and then made a rapid shift into the mainstream weight loss market.
As with all the top options, PhenGold provides a multi-pronged approach to weight loss. It's anything but a simple appetite suppressant.
Reasons to Choose PhenGold Alternative Phentermine Diet Pills?
With a formulation that boasts some of the most powerful natural fat burners on the planet, there are plenty of reasons to choose PhenGold over most other weight loss pills.
However, in this list, it's hanging with the best. With such stiff competition, this OTC weight loss solution is only going to come out on top if you are seeking the best diet pill for boosting energy.
So, if you have a particularly hectic lifestyle or are unusually prone to fatigue, and want a diet pill that's safer than Phentermine, PhenGold is likely the best option to choose.
Like all the top brands of energy drinks, PhenGold provides a combination of B vitamins and caffeine. If you ever wondered by energy drinks have so many B vitamins in them, it's because they help your body extract energy from food.
The PhenGold formulation gets most of its fat-burning capabilities from red chili capsaicin and green tea. [2, 6]
The formulation also has extract taken from green coffee beans. These are coffee beans in their raw, unroasted state. The lack of heat treatment allows the beans to retain all of their chlorogenic acid.
Research has shown this compound to be effective in reducing abdominal fat in overweight adults. [8]
Who Shouldn't Use PhenGold?
PhenGold is another diet pill that isn't suitable for women who are pregnant or lactating or anyone younger than 18 years old.
As with the other top natural Phentermine alternatives, the caffeine content may be an issue for a minority of people.
Although the formulation does not contain chromium, chlorogenic acid shares its ability to influence blood sugar and insulin. So, again, diabetics will need to be cautious about using this supplement to lose weight.
PhenGold Known Side Effects
PhenGold is an all-natural supplement that does not have any known side effects.
PhenGold Customer Reviews
Customer reviews are supportive of using PhenGold to boost energy and lose weight. It has a 98% success rate and 9 out of 10 users say they recommend it to their friends.
PhenGold Summary
PhenGold is a diet pill that works well for weight loss and is a good non-prescription alternative to Phentermine. Although it's not the top option, it may be the best option for anyone who finds their energy levels often run low.
PhenGold Pros
● Proven fat burner and appetite suppressant
● Provides caffeine and B vitamins to fight fatigue
● Good customer reviews
● No known side effects
● 100-day money-back guarantee
PhenGold Cons
● Contains a little caffeine
● Poor level of appetite control (in comparison to the other top products)
● Sales are limited to the manufacturer's site
#4. Leanbean - Best Phentermine Alternatives for Women
CLICK to view Leanbean lowest price
Leanbean is a diet pill made for women. That doesn't mean men cannot use it as well. However, due to its hormone-regulating capabilities, it offers additional value to women and is easily the best diet pill for controlling menopausal weight gain.
Tough on hunger and hard on fat, although Leanbean was never intended to be used as a Phentermine substitute, the level of weight loss support it provides is sufficient to give all prescription diet pills a run for their money.
Reasons to Choose Leanbean?
You could choose Leanbean simply because you are a woman. However, most women find PhenQ offers a superior level of support.
Nevertheless, this supplement is still the top option for women whose weight is constantly up and down due to hormonal issues and, of course, for all women who are struggling with menopausal weight gain.
Like PMS, menopausal weight gain is the result of changes in estrogen. Leanbean tackles this issue by providing turmeric. The curcumin in turmeric regulates estrogen, helping women to avoid weight management issues and other problems associated with menopause and PMS. [9]
The formulation also provides potassium, which has been shown to be effective in reducing water retention. [10]
When it comes to tackling hunger, Leanbean provides hefty doses of glucomannan as the first line of defense. [5]
Most of the formulation's fat-burning ability comes courtesy of choline. Research involving female athletes shows this ingredient can work particularly well for women, providing rapid weight loss without side effects or reductions in strength. [11]
As well as its other virtues, Leanbean is caffeine-free. That doesn't prevent it from boosting energy though. The manufacturer has compensated for the lack of stimulants by adding some B vitamins.
Who Shouldn't Use Leanbean Dietary Supplements?
With zero caffeine and no other stimulants, Leanbean is one of the most benign diet pills available. Nevertheless, it's not recommended for women who are pregnant or lactating or anyone who is under 18 years old.
However, the formulation contains chromium and green coffee bean extract. Due to the potential for changes in blood sugar and insulin, diabetics will need to take extra care.
Leanbean Known Side Effects
Leanbean does not have any known side effects and should not cause any adverse reaction if taken as recommended.
Leanbean Customer Reviews
Needless to say, all of the customer reviews come from women, but nobody has anything bad to say about Leanbean. There's a positive vibe and plenty of praise for its ability to deliver results.
Leanbean Summary
Leanbean is a weight loss pill for women and a great substitute for prescription weight loss medication. It provides powerful natural ingredients that support fast and efficient weight loss without side effects. Although it was not designed to be a Phentermine alternative, it's still an excellent option to choose.
Leanbean Pros
● Natural weight loss pill for women
● Caffeine-free fat burner
● Regulates hormones
● Good customer reviews
● No known side effects
● 90-day money-back guarantee
Leanbean Cons
● Need to take three doses per day
● Sales are limited to the manufacturer's site
● The guarantee is only available if you purchase a 3-month supply
#5. Prime Shred - Best Phentermine Alternatives for Bodybuilding and Sports
CLICK to view Prime Shred lowest price
Prime Shred is a hardcore fat burner aimed at men who like to train hard at the gym or regularly do sports.
Although there is nothing to stop women from using Prime Shred too, PhenQ and Leanbean are more appropriate options.
Needless to say, the manufacturer is not suggesting anyone use Prime Shred instead of Phentermine, but it's a much safer option and has plenty of fat-burning power. Even if it's not made for the job it's good for the job and the results are the only thing that counts.
Reasons to Choose Prime Shred?
If you want to burn fat, boost metabolism and get lean, choose Prime Shred. But that's what it's made for so no big surprise there.
However, only choose this option if you are prepared to put in the work. If you prefer to live your life on a perpetual go-slow or are only willing to make a limited commitment to gym time, you will be better off choosing PhenQ instead.
As is often the case with supplements aimed at gym-goers, Prime Shred is reasonably heavy on caffeine. Not shocking, but it's geared to improving training capability and has some B vitamins as well.
Although Prime Shred is a powerful fat burner, it's not one of the top options if you need a diet pill that's good for suppressing hunger.
Nevertheless, with generous doses of green tea and red chili pepper capsaicin, this is a prime choice if you want to shred your fat and get lean. [2, 6]
Who Shouldn't Use Prime Shred?
Prime Shred is a better choice for men than it's for women and may not be suitable for diabetics because it contains green coffee bean extract.
Prime Shred Known Side Effects
Prime Shred does not have any known side effects but the high caffeine content has the potential to cause some users to experience jitters, nausea, and/or similar responses.
Prime Shred Customer Reviews
Customer reviews are good. If they weren't Prime Shred would not be here. We'd have either cut our list of best phentermine over the counter alternatives to four or chosen another diet pill instead.
Prime Shred Summary
Prime Shred is a powerful natural fat burner for men. As a hunger suppressant, it's no great shakes, but its a force to be reckoned with if you want to burn fat and get lean, and love to train hard
Prime Shred Pros
● Support fat loss and training
● Good customer reviews
● 100-day money-back guarantee
Prime Shred Cons
● Higher in caffeine than many other natural phentermine alternatives
● Only available via the Prime Shred website
Other Natural OTC Phentermine Alternatives
Here are some other Phentermine alternatives that didn't quite make the top 5 weight loss supplements. The following are highly rated as best otc diet pills and are natural appetite suppressants to reduce food cravings and to burn dietary fat.
● Instant Knockout
● Trimtone
● PhenElite
● Phentaslim
● Phentramine 375
● Phen375
● Phen HCL 37.5
Phentermine Pills Brands
These are the brands available with a phentermine prescription.
● Adipex 37.5
● Adipex-P
● Axcion
● Phentermine HCL
● Atti-Plex P
● Fastin
● Ionamin
● Phentercot
● Phentride
● Pro-Fast
What Is Phentermine and How Does It Work?
Phentermine is a prescription medication that's derived from amphetamine. As you probably know, amphetamine is often used as a recreational drug. Dealers on the street sell it as speed.
Although there are minor differences between Phentermine and speed, the weight loss medication poses an equally strong risk of addiction. This is one of the reasons doctors are only permitted to prescribe it in last-resort situations and, even then, only for short-term use.
Phentermine is a sympathomimetic amine. Drugs of this type stimulate the release of neurotransmitters in the brain. In the case of Phentermine, the neurotransmitters trigger a condition known as fight or flight.
Fight or flight causes many changes within the body. Collectively, they prepare it for fighting harder or beating a hasty retreat. It's both a survival mechanism and a stress response and one of the things fight or flight does is switch off hunger.
Although fight or flight is a natural response to danger, the body generally does not remain in this state for long. Think of a situation with a speeding car that narrowly misses you, fight or flight may kick in to try and save you but, after the danger is over, you would calm down.
Phentermine forces the body to remain in fight or flight for several hours a day. That's one of the main reasons this amphetamine drug causes so many side effects.
Latest Clinical Links and Research on Phentermine over the Counter Alternatives
● https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40264-022-01244-6 published November 2022
● https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667368122000158 published September 2022
Phentermine Risks and Side Effects
Phentermine can cause many side effects. Depending on individual responses to the drug these can range from being pretty mild to severe.
Minor side effects attributable to Phentermine may include:
● Jitters
● Dizziness
● Dry mouth
● Irritability
● Anxiety
● Trouble sleeping
● Diarrhea or constipation
● Loss of interest in sex
Phentermine side effects of a more serious nature may include:
● Allergic reaction
● Wheezing
● Swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue
● Mood swings
● High blood pressure
● Blurred vision
● Abdominal pain
● Vomiting
● Racing heartbeat
● Chest pain
● Cardiac arrest
● Strokes
Although the FDA considers the potential benefits of the drug outweigh the dangers, this is not the case in many other countries of the world. For instance, Phentermine is banned in countries throughout Europe because the risks it presents are considered too great.
Phentermine Over the Counter FAQs
Can you buy Phentermine over the counter?
No. In the USA, Canada, and Australia, you cannot buy Phentermine without a prescription. You can buy Phentermine over the counter alternatives such as PhenQ, Phen24 and PhenGold
How much does Phentermine over the counter cost?
Prices range for $59 to $79 for a month's supply of premium and quality Phentermine alternatives. You can purchase some brands cheaply from Amazon online for around $49 - the quality of these cheap Phentermine diet pills is questionable and should be avoided.
Where to Buy Phentermine over the counter near me?
The sensible choice is to order online. Local pharmacies, health stores and supermarkets (GNC, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS) are unlikely to stock or sell the premium brand Adipex or Phentermine alternatives.
Does Adipex work like Phentermine?
Yes. Absolutely. It's the same thing. Phentermine is the generic name of the drug, Adipex is a popular brand.
Does Phentermine cause ED?
It can but many men use the drug without having to contend with this particular side effect.
Does Phentermine burn fat?
No. At least not directly. However, by helping you to eat less and avoid hunger, the drug makes it easier to cause the energy shortage that forces your body to begin burning fat for fuel.
How quickly do you lose weight with Phentermine?
Although the drug normally begins to work on the first day, it may take a few weeks before weight loss becomes apparent. You will feel the benefits (hunger control) before you see them.
How long can I stay on Phentermine?
The treatment period is quite short. The FDA only permits doctors to prescribe Phentermine for 12 weeks. That's the maximum and there are a lot of factors that can influence the treatment duration. Just because someone attains a prescription it does not mean they will continue to get repeats.
What happens if you suddenly stop taking Phentermine 37.5 mg?
People who suddenly stop taking this drug can get seizures. Doing so can also cause withdrawal symptoms such as depression, drowsiness, fatigue, and/or tremors.
Can you take Phentermine during pregnancy?
Unless a doctor has advised otherwise, using Phentermine HCL during pregnancy is not recommended.
What happens if you drink coffee while taking Phentermine?
Drinking coffee or other caffeinated beverages, such as energy drinks, increases the risk of heart palpitation, nausea, and other side effects. Like caffeine, Phentermine is a stimulant. Mixing them is unwise.
Prescription Phentermine Vs Natural Alternatives
Phentermine is a prescription drug. This is a fact that tends to give it extra credibility. Few people stop to consider the reasons for the limitations placed on its distribution.
As with a lot of other prescription options, the restrictions are in place to allow doctors to monitor their patients for signs of harm.
As a means of weight loss, Phentermine is also overrated. The main thing it does is suppress hunger. There are plenty of alternative options that can do that and do so without presenting anything near the same level of risk.
All the best natural alternatives to Phentermine also offer greater versatility. Instead of only providing one benefit, they provide several. Because of this, many people find they work considerably faster than the drug.
In addition to being easier to obtain, natural supplements are suitable for use long-term and can be there to support you every step of the way.
With prescribed Phentermine, if you continue to get it for three months you are having a good run but, after that, it's the end of the line.
The other thing to know about this popular weight loss drug is it does not work for everyone. Although most people see some level of benefit, doctors often cut the treatment period short when patients fail to respond.
The best natural diet pills have money-back guarantees. If you don't get results, you can claim a refund. Try getting one of those with Phentermine. Or any other prescription drug for that matter.
Research Sources
1. Effect of Caralluma Fimbriata Extract on Appetite, Food Intake and Anthropometry in Adult Indian Men and Women:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17097761/
2. Dietary Capsaicin and Its Anti-obesity Potency: From Mechanism to Clinical Implications:https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5426284/
3. Alpha-Lipoic Acid (Ala) As a Supplementation for Weight Loss: Results From a Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5523816/
4. Normal Caffeine Consumption: Influence on Thermogenesis and Daily Energy Expenditure in Lean and Post obese Human Volunteers: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2912010/
5. Scientific Opinion on the Substantiation of Health Claims Related to Konjac Mannan (Glucomannan) And Reduction of Body Weight: https://efsa.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.2903/j.efsa.2010.1798
6. Efficacy of a Green Tea Extract Rich in Catechin Polyphenols and Caffeine in Increasing 24-H Energy Expenditure and Fat Oxidation in Humans: https://academic.oup.com/ajcn/article/70/6/1040/4729179
Phentermine Over-the-Counter Summary and Conclusion
Adipex (Phentermine) is prescription only. If you do not qualify for a prescription phentermine then an alternative available to buy online or in store will work equally as well.
PhenQ is arguably the best example of a Phentermine Over the Counter alternative for 2023. PhenQ can suppress appetite, burn body fat and boost metabolism. It is the natural Phentermine alternative to buy online or in store for 2023 and beyond.
Disclaimer:
This content is created by brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For any queries, clarifications and/or claims please mail to: support@brandingbyexperts.com.
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.