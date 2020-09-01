Philip Belov CEO of Antis Capital – how it all started?

Antis Capital, one of the best companies offering its customers the opportunity of investing in real estates and cryptocurrencies, has been focusing on constant development from the very beginning. In the opinion of many people who have undertaken cooperation with said firm so far, Antis Capital is constantly increasing the number of clients it cooperates with. However, not everything looked so great at the very beginning. Below, you can find an interview with the CEO of Antis Capital - Philip Belov. What convinced you to invest in cryptocurrencies and real estates?
To start with, I have to state that since I remember, I have been interested in new technologies, as well as with how the modern world works and how its elements communicate with each other. I have been even more interested in blockchain technology and investing in cryptocurrencies. This is the field in which more and more people are investing their own funds to earn, but unfortunately – the majority of them loses their capital. What is more, when it comes to real estates, investing in properties in Dubai seems to be a very attractive option, especially nowadays. Dubai itself is a highly interesting destination for a constantly increasing group of people, and a real estate is the key if a given person wants to stay in a particular place for longer. In addition, the EXPO conferences scheduled for this year have been postponed to the next year due to the coronavirus pandemics. Taking into account the fact that a remarkable amount of funds has been invested in real estates in Dubai, there will be a lot to gain starting from the next year.
Antis Bot – how efficient it is and how the Antis Capital ecosystem works?
Antis Bot, an intelligent technology for cryptocurrency trading, works really well. A constantly increasing number of people are praising the efficiency of Antis Bot, mainly due a high return on investments that can be generated thanks to our cryptocurrency-oriented technology. In addition, the Antis Bot itself gives the user the opportunity of previewing live trading sessions, which allows to observe and draw conclusions from real time cryptocurrency investments. When it comes to the Antis Bot ecosystem, there is no real division into worse or better products. Each of them works equally effectively and all the created products operate in symbiosis. In practice, it means that one of them supports the operation of the other, thanks to which the client may notice an unusual harmony in the functioning of all the products implemented.
What will the future Antis Capital be in your opinion?
In my opinion, even in the face of the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, Antis Capital has a bright future ahead of it, both in short and long term. Our company is constantly looking for new clients interested in investing in real estates located in Dubai, as well as in multiplying their capital thanks to cryptocurrencies. We are constantly acquiring capital and new contacts, thanks to which our company can develop steadily and generate profit for all the clients involved, regardless of the circumstances. What is more, we offer comprehensive services to our clients in terms of documentation issuing and legal aspects of investing in real estates in Dubai and in cryptocurrencies. Thanks to said fact, prospective customers do not need to worry about legal issues pertaining to government authorities or business partners. It guarantees a high level of security and servicing of the invested capital ensured by Antis Capital. In addition, our investment plans are slowly going beyond the initial area of operation, being the real estate market in Dubai.
How do you deal with hate?
I have my personal opinion on hate and I do not follow what some people, usually those not related to the operation of our company, write on the Net, especially when it comes to unverified information about our business operation. Hate is, unfortunately, well known to me due to my life experiences, because there have always been people who wanted to destroy other people's success at all costs. Hate has been the order of the day for them. I have to say that I try to run my business calmly and honestly, while at the same time offering my clients completely clear and fair terms of cooperation. Our company is primarily based on transparency of the services provided. We realize that the competition is fierce, but we do not want to make any unfair moves. It is widely known that trade secrets related to the operation of our company are protected by law and we cannot talk about everything we do, but when It comes to the cooperation with customers, we remain completely available and open to everyone.
Does your company sell properties in Dubai exclusively?
At the moment, Antis Capital sells properties only in Dubai. It is the place where we our office is situated and where we employ people to provide the highest quality service to our clients. There we have, among others, a customer service department and a legal department,thanks to which each of our customers can be supported throughout the entire process of purchasing and being granted the right to utilize the property. However, I would like to emphasize that with the dynamic development of our company expected in the next few months, we want to open offices in three other countries. We will provide highly professional services relating to the purchase and acquisition of properties there as well.
The combination of real estates and cryptocurrencies – is it legal?
Of course it is! It is perfectly legal to buy real estate in Dubai for cryptocurrencies. We guarantee that our services are completely legal and transparent, which can be proven by the experiences of all the people who have been cooperating with us so far. Our company has its own legal department, thanks to which we can guarantee a simple and relatively quick purchase of real estates without the need for the client to go through the entire real estate acquisition process.