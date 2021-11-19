Photographer Gautam Kulkarni Keeping traditions alive through photography

Each generation has the responsibility to carry forward the knowledge of those who came before us. In this fast-paced world, we feel that our old traditions are dying. It is in places unknown and yet uninfluenced by modern developments that we truly find that these traditions are not just surviving but thriving.
Gautam Kulkarni, an entrepreneur, author, photographer, and philanthropist travels the world to find these unique traditions and bring them to his avid followers on Instagram @hobograph. We asked Gautam what motivates him to travel to these places and photograph these traditions. Here is what he shared with us.
“There is a beauty, innocence and awe in these traditions which is almost impossible to describe through words. Every time I would come back from my travels, I would find it difficult to narrate what I experienced there, and I found my photographs could better capture the essence of what I was seeing. One of my travels, as an example, was to Tamil Nadu, India during Dussehra in a small village called Kulasekarapatinam. Whist I had seen the burning of effigies of Raavan, I was in no way prepared for what I was about to see here. As a photographer, I expected to capture some dramatic shots of people celebrating Dussehra but what I found there was truly mesmerizing. There were people who had walked for hundreds of miles dressed in their godly avatar. The atmosphere was charged with high energy as many devotees were laughing, crying, and dancing uncontrollably and were being followed by their family members on their journey to the temple where several rituals were taking place simultaneously. The best way to describe it would be as a mass possession ritual. The devotees were in a trance and their bodies were contorted in ways that were impossible to understand. These movements included spinal rotations, head rotations, sudden lower back bends, wildly swinging arms, all while chanting or screaming incoherently. Even males were dressed up as the goddess Kaali. It’s hard to capture this experience without actually being there and to-date I still have many of my family members and friends asking about this extraordinary and unconventional festival and what it must have been like to be there. While travelling, you have to let go of your notions of what should happen and always be ready to accept what is happening; always expect the unexpected. I find that the more open I am, the more the world is willing to show itself to me in ways I could have never imagined.”
Gautam has put all his wonderful adventures and photographs in his book pictureforapicture which is a must have coffee table book for every traveler, adventurer, and explorer. In his book he not only takes us on his journey through different continents but also shares with us his stories of the people in his photographs.
Pictureforapicture is a unique concept where Gautam gives a photo print to the people he photographs and he always manages to bring a smile on their faces. He also runs a charity called the Kara Foundation with his wife Kanchan who is a mental health coach who also provides free online relationship coaching sessions to men and women all over the world.
Picureforapicture is available on Amazon and Kindle and is published by Notion Press. Gautam’s Instagram handle is @hobograph and his social media is managed by Groundwork.