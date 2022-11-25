Pietersen Selects His T20 World Cup Team Of The Tournament

Jos Butler (England)
225 Runs
Jos Butler had been in furious form towards the knockout stages of the tournament. He was the main lead to guide his team to the title.
He was England's top run-getter at a staggering strike rate.
Alex Hales (England)
212 Runs
Alex Hales, a fiery opener that every team needs in their lineup. He was important for gathering momentum in the early stages of the game.
He scored the important runs when it mattered the most against New Zealand, Sri Lanka and India.
Virat Kohli (India)
296 Runs
Virat Kohli proved his worth in this tournament. His remarkable comeback is the main highlight of the tournament where he leads the top scorer chart with a comfortable margin.
With the amount of runs he had scored in the past, there is always no doubt about his quality and I always backed him to get to the top.
Surya Kumar Yadav (India)
239 Runs
There's no doubt why people call him a modern-day 360 player and he proved so in this tournament. His magical performances lifted the spirit of the tournament and no doubt he is the best white-ball cricketer at the moment.
Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)
201 Runs
Phillips puts up the most impressive performance for New Zealand in this year's world cup.
His century against Sri Lanka was one of the most remarkable innings played by him.
Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)
219 Runs and 10 Wickets
His consistent performances have made him the best all-rounder of white-ball cricket at the present moment. He finished his tournament with amazing figures of 219 Runs and 10 Wickets.
Sam Curran (England)
13 Wickets
It has been the perfect tournament for an English all-rounder from being injured in a previous world cup to becoming the player of the tournament.
He contributed to his team through his wicket-taking abilities in the latter stage of the game.
Shadab Khan (Pakistan)
11 Wickets
An amazing all-rounder for Pakistan who consistently performed well for his team. His team wouldn't have made it to the final without his heroics.
Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)
15 Wickets
He had been the highest wicket-taker in the tournament by leading the charts with 15 Wickets.
He had been considered among the best leggy going around the world circuit.
Anrich Nortje (South Africa)
11 Wickets
His fast pace has earned him the ability to take wickets at any stage of the game.
Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)
A world-class bowler which makes the dream of winning the world cup for Pakistan almost true. But because of an unfortunate incident, he was forced to leave the field which probably cost Pakistan the world cup.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.