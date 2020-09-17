PixaHive will launch a Photoshop course for beginners

The Indian public domain photography platform PixaHive.com is all set to launch its photoshop course for beginners.
The online photo editing course is set to comprise text lessons that cover the comprehensive basics of editing on Adobe Photoshop. Any photography enthusiast, whether they are a photographer or not, can learn this course to their advantage as photography has become a mainstream requirement in the current world. Articles, blogs, posters, banners, pamphlets, advertisements, websites, and many other places require sharp and precise images for creating a positive reputation of the brand and attracting target customers. By pairing excellent photography skills with professional editing, you can easily deliver unique and high-quality images without much work. PixaHive aims to give you an edge over your peers in the industry by teaching the most important editing techniques.
With the aim of revolutionizing the photography industry, PixaHive.com was launched nearly a month ago in India for the photographers and the users in the country. PixaHive Studios in Mohali, Punjab is the brick and mortar address of the platform that has many Indians hooked on its services. The founder of the public domain photography platform Rohit Tripathi says, “PixaHive empowers people of all backgrounds to use and share high-quality images without worrying about the legal complications. The photographers have to pay Rs. 0 for uploading their images, just like the users who wish to download it.”
PixaHive has multiple professional photographers on its team to discuss the value of an image. A list of considerations is analysed before ascertaining the level of professionalism displayed in the shot and its editing. These experts help in creating the course which is set to create a storm in the industry.
Rohit believes in the transformational power of learning. Thus, he aims to create an online pool of resources for every photographer around the world. “Just like high school education, there should be a free source of learning valuable skills like Photoshop. By starting text lessons for beginners, we aim to create a valuable resource for aspiring professionals in the photography industry.”
The course is also set to include real-life editing examples to ease up the process of learning on the website.
With the introduction of different online tools in the market, many photo editing software has received commendable responses by the users. However, the popularity of Adobe Photoshop is never questioned over the years.
Photoshop and Lightroom are used to edit multiple images of different formats at once. Lightroom contains a world of editing tools that can be used for editing different types of images. It’s quick and easy-to-use, but its power can never be matched with Photoshop that opens the door to the infinite possibilities in editing. It creates multiple layers and edits them separately to create a well-defined high-quality image, unlike other photo editing tools.
PixaHive aims to teach beginners the art of photo editing using photoshop. Soon, Rohit says that the company will release tutorials for various free photo editing apps as well.