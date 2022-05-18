Planet of the Crypto Apes: Will RoboApe (RBA) Replace the ApeCoin (APE)?

The digital image of an ape has evolved as a symbol for the meme cryptocurrencies. Many coins have based their narrative around this image and it might get a little confusing to tell one ape-based meme coin from another. You may also have seen different versions of the ape avatars floating around social media. There is a story behind this revolutionary fintech symbol.
A quick look into the history of the ape image will better your understanding of the crypto culture, meme culture and ideal fintech investments!
Ape History in Crypto
The term ‘ape’ is quite an integral part of the crypto culture. It also happens to be an active slang amongst crypto enthusiasts. The term means to buy a new coin. If you want to ask someone what crypto they are planning to invest in, you can just word your sentence a little differently and ask them which coin they are “aping into”.
The avatars came from a website called Bored Ape Yacht Club, which had formally opened last year and was selling ten thousand unique iterations of the cartoon monkeys as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for around $200 in Ethereum cryptocurrency each. Within a day following the debut, all ten thousand Bored Ape Yacht Club photos were sold out.
The first batch of NFTs sold by Bored Ape Yacht Club raised more than two million dollars. The collection has now witnessed approximately a hundred million dollars in trading, with the cheapest apes often going for almost fourteen thousand dollars. The idea has sparked a flurry of similar groups and a craze for NFT avatars among crypto aficionados in recent months.
Following this BAYC cultural ripple, many coins have emerged that base their narrative around the ape symbol. In addition to being meme coins, such cryptocurrencies incorporate the ape symbol as a marketing technique.
Here are two examples of such cryptocurrencies! You may want to lock down investments in these promising utility-meme coins.
RoboApe (RBA)
RoboApe (RBA) is a brand new entry into the rich arena of cryptocurrencies. It is a deflationary meme coin that will create a space for its utility as well. By flushing out the surplus supply, the value of the crypto will stand moderated and investors will gain maximum profit out of this coin. It is also a community-driven token that will function on customised smart contracts.
RBA token holders will be able to participate in NFT trading card minting events, which will allow individuals to mint NFTs for themselves by simply uploading a GIF or an image and paying only the gas fee, which can then be sold on the marketplace.
With such well-rounded features, RoboApe (RBA) seems as futuristic as a cryptocurrency gets. You can set aside some of your investment money for RBA tokens as they shall be rolling out soon.
ApeCoin (APE)
Since its launch earlier this year, ApeCoin (APE) has become an instant hit in the crypto industry. ApeCoin has made headlines due to its initial designation as a meme coin, in addition to its set 1 billion token supply. Despite the price fluctuation, it has established itself as a utility currency in the opinion of analysts.
APE aspires to serve as a decentralised protocol layer that leads crypto investors to a secure and hassle-free metaverse. Major cryptocurrency exchanges including FTX, Binance, and Coinbase accept it.
ApeCoin is the APE Ecosystem's governance token, allowing token holders to participate in the ApeCoin DAO and offering shared and open finance without the need for centralised middlemen. The Ecosystem Fund will receive 62% of all ApeCoin (APE) and will use it to promote community-driven projects chosen by the DAO members.
Now that you are aware of the role ape image plays in the crypto market, certain ape-oriented coins might be a great addition to your portfolio!
