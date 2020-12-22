Planning to gift your wife on new years: Check out trending jewelry on Melorra

Buying a gift for your wife is never an easy task. From knowing what looks great on her to getting insights into what she has eyes for, there is a lot of research that goes into making this beautiful gesture of love. This holiday season, we are sure a lot of you are on a hunt for the perfect new year’s gift for your wife. And what can be more perfect than an exquisite piece of jewelry?
There is no lie in saying that women love jewelry. They do not just like to wear jewelry to nail their look but also associate their very special pieces with fond memories to cherish and carry with them. With the amount of sentimental value a piece of jewelry can hold for a woman, it is one of the most wonderful gifts you can give your wife. However, the number of options available out there are whopping, and it can be hard to find the right piece of jewelry for your lady luck.
We, at Melorra, are here to help you with this daunting task. Here are a few suggestions for you to consider!
• Pendant necklaces: A pendant necklace is the perfect minimalist gift for your wife. A sleek pendant necklace can be a utilitarian gift that she can use often and will go well with anything and everything she wears. If your wife is someone who likes to wear basic jewelry all the time, this is a great gift for her!
• Gold earrings: Another wardrobe staple that a woman can’t get enough of is a pair of earrings. Whether it’s danglers or studs, one can never have enough earrings! This makes it the safest gift choice for your wife. You can choose from several options in the designs as well as the metal. Buy gold earrings from Melorra and choose from a variety of options to suit every budget.
• Charm bracelets: Charm bracelets make a great and innovative customized gift option. They have small ornaments or trinkets, called “charms”, dangling from them and are a great option to add a personal touch to the gift. Elegant and stylish, charm bracelets make for a lovely gift.
• Diamond rings: Nothing will add a sparkle to your wife’s face like a diamond ring! Even more so, if it is a solitaire. Solitaires are a great investment and are sure to make your wife fall in love with you again. Buy diamond rings for new year from Melorra and browse from a host of exotic and brilliant pieces.
• Gemstone earrings: If you want to go that extra mile, a piece of gemstone jewelry can be a great option for an attractive gift. You can choose to get a piece of jewelry with her birthstone to make it more personalized. We are sure she’ll love it!
• Pearls: Pearls are a classic and should find space in every woman’s jewelry box or collection. They are beautiful and exquisite. A few ropes of pearls make for a delightful romantic gift.
• Elaborate necklace: If you are looking for something intricate and regal which can also be a good investment, you can go for elaborate traditional or contemporary necklaces. Kundan neckpieces are a great option and look stunning with Indian wear and sarees, as well as semi-formal outfits. Chokers are back in fashion and here to stay. Hence, an elaborate neckpiece is a great bet!
While the best gift a person can give their wife is unwavering love and commitment, jewelry comes next. Follow these suggestions when picking the perfect gift for your wife and watch her sparkle in joy! At Melorra, we understand how much value a piece of jewelry holds and aim to provide the best quality and designs to our customers. You can browse from an array of collections to inculcate a variety of tastes to suit all your jewelry requirements.