Planting Trees Is The More Efficient Way to Save Mother Earth, Says, Political Consultant and Social Worker Sapan Kay Cee

Dear citizens , we all are responsible citizens of this nation, hence it is our duty to create awareness among out government & fellow citizens regarding environmental and other such issues. Focussing on environment, as we all know that entire world has became a victim of covid-19 pandemic. On a
Thus, its very important to create an urgency to help save it from this pandemic . For this, PLANTING TREES is the most efficient way. Trees help in regulating the climate. During its process of photosynthesis, its absorbs excess CO2 and releases oxygen, hence, leading to lesser probability of global warming. Due to its process of transpiration, it helps in bringing rain. besides, it controls sound pollution too. Hence, it can be seen, that a single tree can do a lot to reduce pollution. Therefore, more and more initiatives to plant trees should be encouraged. As a citizen we can do a lot to help achieve this. We can form communities in every society to plant trees, every 7 days in a month. Also, we can celebrate 'van mahotsav week' to encourage such initiatives and activities in order to create awareness regarding same. Children and adult can be encouraged to plant a sapling every year on their birthdays. Celebrating and awarding those who are leading the charge to plant, nurture and celebrate trees helps in encouraging the other people to come forward.
Hence, there are lot many creative steps can be taken to empower people to come forward for planting trees. Therefore it is my humble request to you all to kindly generate awareness regarding this topic so that other peoples get more aware about it and take steps regarding it. I request & hope you all take’s some strict action on this.
Thanking you.
Sapan Kay Cee