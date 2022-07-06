Play Your Way to Millions in the Ever-Expanding GameFi World

The gaming world is the fastest-growing sector of the entertainment industry. With tens of thousands of spectators attending eSports events live and millions more watching online, gaming is big business.
Over the years, gaming has produced some megastars who have made millions from the sport, like Johan “n0tail” Sundstein who has earned over $7 million in prize money to date. However, you don’t have to be a famous eSports player to make money from gaming.
Millions of users play online every day in games like PUBG and Minecraft, where battles can be fought for monetary rewards or land can be built and sold for real money. It is becoming more and more commonplace for these rewards to be paid in NFTs or cryptocurrency. The combination of play-to-earn (P2E) gaming and decentralised finance (DeFi) is a match made in heaven, and is known in the field as GameFi.
The Millennial Market
A large number of crypto gamers are millennials, counting for 38 % of the crypto gamer population, according to research by Newswagg. At the same time, 55% of millennial gamers own cryptocurrency, while only 5 % of non-gaming millennials do.
This is the demographic that the new cryptocurrency exchange, Xchange Monster (MXCH), is aiming for. The new project is making it easier, faster and more secure for gamers to use their winnings on the exchange with their brilliant multi-asset crypto trading.
Xchange Monster has the tools and the desire to be the go-to exchange platform for the whole GameFi industry. As they call it on their whitepaper, a ‘one-stop crypto platform for both the gaming community and providers/developers.’
Axie Infinity (AXS) - Making Gamers Rich
Axie Infinity (AXS) is a hugely successful blockchain-based battling and trading game that is partially operated and owned by its players. In 2021, it became the first GameFi platform to reach $1 Billion in revenue. With over one million active users, it is the undisputed NFT market king.
More and more people are becoming so successful at the game that they can earn a decent living with their P2E rewards.
When it comes to withdrawing your winnings, the system is not perfect. Several elements need to be in place to provide a seamless and speedy transaction of cryptocurrency or NFTs. These include ledger, Node, wallet and Nonce.
Unfortunately, there is not one current crypto exchange that can provide GameFi users with all of these elements, and therefore transactions can be slow and are not always considered to be 100 % secure. (See the $600 million crypto heist suffered by Axie Infinity(AXS) in April of this year.)
Xchange Monster (MXCH) - Making GameFi Secure and Lucrative
This is where Xchange Monster (MXCH) comes in. It provides a fully regulated, monitored service that is managed by one of the most trusted regulators in Switzerland. The in-game assets of Xchange Monster’s gaming community are safe and secured, and the possibility of cyber hacks is practically zero.
All of the major blockchains today provide the infrastructure of some kind of P2E game. For example, thanks to its speed, efficiency and throughput, Polygon (MATIC) provides a solid infrastructure layer for P2E games like Pegaxy and Skyweaver. These are both popular games with hundreds of thousands of active users.
Combining complete freedom in creating, collecting and trading NFTs and cryptocurrency with seamless transactions, Xchange Monster (MXCH) aims to gain the trust and belief of all of the GameFi users in the world to bring together both the gaming community and the operators through the creation of a value-driven ecosystem.
To get on board with Xchange Monster, you can purchase its native token, MXCH, at the presale today
