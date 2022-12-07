PLAYING BINGO HAS GREAT BENEFITS FOR THE ELDERLY IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

The introduction of bingo in the UK came when people needed some fun. They were grappling with wars and shortages and needed something to help them escape their realities for a few hours. So, they would happily head to bingo halls, play a few games, and head home feeling accomplished. The development of bingo sites UK made it even easier to enjoy the game. Players did not need to leave their homes, which was a welcome alternative in the colder months. And to date, bingo continues to grow in popularity, even with the younger generations.
Why Seniors Should Play More Bingo
Amid bingo’s growth, there was always emphasis on how suitable it was for older adults. It was a simple game that allowed social interaction and thus had all the makings of a great game for seniors. The marketing at the time even attested to as much, and people soon started viewing it as a game for older people. While this notion has since changed, enabling the game to encompass all ages, its benefits for seniors have not changed.
Why is this the case?
1. Improved Social Interaction
As people grow older, they feel more isolated from their loved ones. That’s because most people retire in their old age, left with a lot of time and nobody to spend it with. Their children are often busy caring for their young ones and eking a living. Their grandchildren can only come over ever so often as they have schoolwork and friends to think about. Moreover, their energy levels reduce, and working on a hobby becomes challenging even with all this extra time.
So, seniors are often at risk of feeling lonely, which can lead to problems such as:
- Dejection,
- Fatigue, and
- Lack of motivation.
Playing bingo gives them something to do and a community. They can schedule days to make friends, play games, and get out of the house. And these visits can make all the difference in their mental well-being.
2. Better Memory
As people get older, it is quite normal to start forgetting things. This effect is even more profound in seniors who do not have engaging hobbies or work to do. Bingo helps them work through this by engaging their brain. Each time they mark their tickets, they must pay attention to their chosen numbers. It makes it easier to follow the caller and gives them a better chance of yelling ‘Bingo’ when they win. The process is so natural that the players hardly realize they are engaging their cognitive functions.
These brain exercises come in handy and enable seniors to keep track of things such as:
- Doctor’s appointments,
- Grocery lists,
- Important family occasions, etc.
Their lives thus become more meaningful as they can keep up with past, current, and future events. It also puts less strain on them as they can do most things alone without relying on others.
1. Reduced Risk of Mental Problems
We live in an age where people have become more expressive of the dangers of isolation. And seniors are often at such risk as they spend much time alone with nothing to do. Being in such a state for extended periods can leave them feeling unwanted, unloved, and unvalued. And as a result, they can sink into depression, suffer anxiety, and be at a high risk of Alzheimer’s and other mental illnesses.
Playing bingo has been shown to foster feelings of acceptance and being wanted. Many seniors enjoy it because it gives them a sense of community.
3. Enhanced Brain Function
Besides improving memory, playing bingo also enhances cognitive skills. Bingo players spend a lot of time marking their cards and strategizing about the numbers. They also must consider how much money they have and where they can spend it. While these may seem like small calculations, they often sum up to big results. Seniors end up having an easy time navigating life.
4. Boosted Physical Abilities
One may think sitting for hours will not do the body much good. But playing bingo often does! The players remain engaged in hand-eye coordination as they mark the numbers and listen to the caller. These simple activities engage them physically and make it easy for them to embark on activities like cooking and cleaning.
The best part is that the players barely notice that they are mentally, physically, and psychologically working on themselves. They are usually so engaged in the game that it does not feel like a chore.
