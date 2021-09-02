PMI driving the prediction gaming industry to success by integrating new-age technology

The growing buzz for prediction gaming platforms has been taking over the country and more people are indulging in the digital leagues by the passing day. Escalating the game a notch higher, giants in the industry are stepping up and introducing new-age tech-supported portals for game buffs to engage in. One of the leading platforms that has earned its space in the market is PMI. A service company engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for the Parimatch brand across the global markets, especially having an established rapport in countries like Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America, is making its way to the top. The company provides the tech, marketing, and communications services for partners in the betting and gambling industry and is responsible for innovating with new technologies while creating the best gaming experience for its customers.
The leading brand is all geared up to go public with its success story and intentions with respect to the igaming market, therefore making us connect with the CMO and Spokesperson of PMI, Dmitriy Belanin, for an elaborate interaction. Let's hear it from the maestro himself.
1. How PMI is revolutionizing the scenario of sports betting in India?
PMI is a service-providing Tech Company that focuses on marketing, communication, and an AI-based sports prediction platform. We’re revolutionizing the landscape of the gaming industry in the near future by educating the market, creating edutainment content, strengthening the foundation, and then switching to more advanced topics such as gaming strategies and market reviews. Our exceptional user experience, smooth operations including deposits and withdrawals, and a plethora of gaming archetypes and modes to cater to each player irrespective of their geographical factors are some of the things we take pride in. We already have an international market panning across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America; which we are planning to expand to about 10 countries simultaneously including India by the end of 2021.
2. PMI on how legalizing sports betting can give the Indian economy a big push and create jobs?
The majority of the population of India has a passion for sports and about 40% of internet users in India like to predict the win and loss column. This market is worth more than $100 billion and is growing at the rate of 7% every year. PMI looks forward to spreading its wings in India as it would not only help push the total GDP but also create job opportunities for many. At PMI, we believe that our team is our most important asset and we would love to nurture them and see them grow. As mentioned earlier, hiring a team; creating an environment for our professionals to work together is our most notable milestone and in the process, we would be glad to give a big push to the Indian economy and give back to the country that has given us so much love through our fan base.
3. PMI on what the Simulated Reality League is and how it has enhanced user experience across the globe?
A lot of people were saddened by the postponement of the most-awaited cricket league due to the pandemic and the second wave in India and hence there was a need to come with a solution-oriented approach for the brand. We at Parimatch, believe in ensuring that our fans are happy and we wanted them to be able to divert themselves and get a chance at engaging and enjoying the IPL from the comfort of their homes.
Thus, we stepped forward and launched a simulated reality league with the help of the international bookmaker brand. Bookmaker provided us with a high-IQ AI system working to deliver stats, player information, and other important factors paired with insights from the world’s biggest cricket analysts. Customer service and satisfaction are some of our key selling points we make sure that every user gets to enjoy uninterrupted. With gaming veterans lending their expertise and contributing in leveling up the user experience by taking feedback and solving queries on the spot has taken us up a notch. This further helped us in establishing our brand as a leading online gaming platform that is better than any other in the world. As for traction, PMI has 1 Mn+ user across the globe.
4. What is PMI’s upcoming plan for the Indian Market?
We plan on expanding our footprint in India by introducing different sports betting games like the simulated reality league for IPL or sponsoring Northeast United FC from Hero ISL and introducing innovative brand ambassador campaigns to promote our variety of games and to boost the user-engagement. PMI will be focusing on marketing initiatives around the festive season, making Parimatch a part of everyone’s lives. Since Diwali is known for its card parties and fairs, we also have plans to tap the hearts of Indians in a huge way around the festival of lights. To break the stereotypes and showcase the brand in a healthy light, we have plans to engage with media and content curators in a big way to showcase the unknown side of the brand. And since we take pride in lauding the spirit of our employees and recognizing their efforts, we will continue to run multiple CSR campaigns in India just as we have done all over the world and create a lot of job opportunities.
5. How is Parimatch different from other competitors? What are some of your USP’s?
Parimatch distinguishes itself with any other sports prediction, communication and service-based platforms because we prioritise customer-satisfaction over all other factors. We ensure smooth transactions including deposits and withdrawals and provide multiple verticals in games, such as sports and casino and many more varieties of games to our patrons. We also partner with gaming operators who have the right to use and develop different brands to help us improve this platform for entertainment, sports and casino. Other reasons why we stand apart in the market are because we stay updated with the latest requirements of our users and deliver on time, give high preferences to values in our organization so that our employees encourage profitability, reliability and user-friendliness.