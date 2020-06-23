Popular Punjabi Singer Jassa Dhillon Is A Heartthrob among music lovers everywhere

Jassa Dhillon, the amazing singer who has given us such memorable hits like “Pyar Bolda”, “Jhanjar”, “Low Rider”, etc, is now set to debut as an actor in the Bollywood very soon. His reputation as the singer of such romantic and peppy songs has made him a heartthrob among music lovers everywhere. Now with him shifting gears to acting, he is bound to replicate his success rate in that field as well.
Jassa was born in a small town, Assandh, in the Karnal district of Haryana, and his parents Ranbir Singh Dhillon and Harjinder Kaur made sure that he finished his basic education from the JPS Academy before choosing to begin his career in music at the age of 24 in 2019. Within no time, this talented singer had started giving major hits, which made everyone else sit up and take notice.
After his entry into the music industry as a singer and lyricist, Jassa Dhillon treated us to such hit songs like “Mutiyar Ni’ and ‘Pyar Bolda’, with the latter topping several music charts. The song, set to music by Gur Sidhu, garnered more than 33 million views on YouTube, which is a testimony to the fact that Jassa Dhillon is a notable singer among the music-lovers.
His recent hit song, “Jatt Hunne Aa”, which went public on April 25, 2020, has also garnered 2 million+ views on YouTube since its release. This multi-talented singer, who is also a music composer, has performed across a wide range of music genres, right from Punjabi Pop, Bhangra, Romantic to Hip Hop. No wonder that his songs’ viewership runs into millions on YouTube.
After having established himself as a musical genius in the industry, which has brought him a huge fan following on social media, including his 29k followers on Instagram, Jassa is ready to create magic on the silver screen as an actor too.