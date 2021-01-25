Popular TV presenter Lahari Shari debuting in a Telugu movie “Ramapuram” as lead actress

Lahari Shari a well-known TV Actress is all set to make her debut in a Telugu film as lead actress with movie titled as “Ramapuram”. The movie is also to be Dubbed in Kannada with title “Gramma”.
Ramapuram is a Telugu movie, also dubbed as Gramma in Kannada language. The star cast of the movie includes Likith Surya, Lahari Shari, Satyaprakash, Sudharani, Shivra and others in the leading role. It is directed by Telugu filmmaker Hari Kiran and it is his first Kannada movie. The filmmaker has recently completed a shooting of a song in a village near Chintamani on the border of Andhra Pradesh. Besides the song, the makers have even shot for some action sequences with the start cast. The makers are now gearing up for the second schedule shoot which is going to hit the floor soon. The music for the film is given by Ravikalyan, while the photography of the movie is performed by Krishnaprasad and Vijay Krishna is its art director.
The movie story revolves around the main lead actress Lahari Shari who gets a dream of a girl and her reserach about that girl.
Lahari Shari is a well-known face in the small screen industry in the south. She is a popular TV presenter, host and actress who mostly appears in different Telugu Language TV Shows and News Channels. Amid all her life in the small screen industry, she is now gearing up for her debut in big screen with a Kannada film called Gramma. She has completed the first schedule shoot of the film as a leading lady, where her role as a girl who dreams and follows her dream
Before working in Ramapuram, Lahari Shari has also played a number of short but remarkable roles in several movies like Arjun Reddy, Malli Raava, Patel Sir, Agnyaathavaasi, Paper Boy, Srinivasa Kalyanam, U-Kathe Hero, Thippara Meessam, Zombie Reddy etc.
Lahari Shari started her career in 2016 working in a Telugu News Channel called ETV doing a couple of shows as a host and TV presenter. However, she gained attention working with Mahaa News while working from 2017 to 2019. Mahaa News is a big channel in Telugu News industry with several channels function under this brand. It offers mainly in news segment along with entertainment domain as well with several popular shows running under its banner in Telugu belt. Lahari has been a part of this channel and has done a number of talk shows and political news.
Her political news Naa Niyojakavargam Gamanam Gamyam gave her a decent exposure on the small screen. The talk shows she did on this channel include Night Drive with Lahari, Young Achievers, Special Live Debates, and AP Tourism Special Program. These were different genre talk shows but she managed to excel in each of them carving her niche hard in the TV industry with her incredible hosting skills and style. Now, with her debut film coming soon this year, she is all set to add another innings of film in her career and surprise her fans with a promising entertainment.