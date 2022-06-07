Potential Returns On The Horizon With Mushe (XMU), Cronos (CRO), And Avalanche (AVAX)

Introduction
The chance of returns from cryptocurrencies isn't far fetched if you are careful about the kinds of tokens you select. It would be best if you went for tokens with solid uses and had the patience to hold them for a long time.
However, many new token launches are saturating the crypto market, making it difficult for a newbie investor to decide.
Through careful research, we have selected three cryptocurrencies that could provide 100x gains in the long term to make the process easier. They are Avalanche (AVAX), Cronos (CRO), and Mushe (XMU).
Keep reading to find out how these tokens can be beneficial to you.
Avalanche (AVAX) And Its Extra Boost
A protocol called "Superfluid" has announced its new launch on the Avalanche (AVAX) network. This announcement came through a tweet:
"After numerous requests from the community, we’re thrilled to announce Superfluid is ready to be deployed on @avalancheavax Mainnet."
The partnership will make Avalanche (AVAX) one of the most prominent blockchains to tackle on-chain finance.
Superfluid is a smart contract framework protocol that is present on EVM networks. Superfluid allows users to transfer on-chain assets using predefined guidelines called agreements. Once the parameters have been implemented, the transactions can be processed automatically without constant monitoring.
The process will significantly benefit regular payments and is highly applicable in DeFi. The Avalanche (AVAX) token has increased its value in the past couple of weeks, and there is room for more growth as the network attains worldwide adoption and could be an asset to any crypto portfolio.
Cronos (CRO) Developments Continue
The Cronos (CRO) network has announced its recent integration into the Infinity wallet. The Cronos (CRO) chain tokens will be supported entirely on the Infinity wallet.
CRONOS announced this development through their official Twitter handle, "Did you know that @cronos_chain is now supported on the @InfinityWallet with support across various features, including CRC-20 tokens and instant DApp access directly in the wallet!"
This partnership will allow more users to access the Cronos (CRO) Token because the Infinity wallet has over 147,000 users in 170 countries worldwide.
The CRO Token will work well with Avalanche (AVAX) and Mushe (XMU) to create a more balanced portfolio.
Mushe (XMU) Comes Up With A New Strategy For Adoption
The Mushe Token (XMU) is a new crypto project that will serve as an umbrella platform for users to trade cryptocurrencies easily and store or transfer tokens via a wallet.
Mushe Token (XMU) will provide a platform where users can be a part of the Metaverse through the MusheVerse, and engage in social interactions through the Mushe chat.
The Mushe Token (XMU) site will be an avenue for users to access multiple features on one platform. The XMU token will be the native cryptocurrency of the platform and will be used in paying for network fees on the Musheverse.
Users of Mushe Token (XMU) will be able to safeguard their tokens using the Mushe wallet.
Conclusion
There is a lot to be discovered about the Mushe Token (XMU), and you can visit the links below to find out more. The Mushe (XMU) presale will end soon, so you still have a chance to buy it at low prices and accumulate large quantities before the price goes up.
Diversifying your portfolio is the best way to ensure that you win no matter what.
Mushe (XMU);
Presale: https://portal.mushe.world/sign-up
Website: https://mushe.world