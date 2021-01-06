Practice and Consistency Carve Raveena Mehta's Path To Success

The strength of every successful individual is their will power and determination to achieve a set vision. The journey of singer, Raveena Mehta has been no small feat. Now 23 Year old, Raveena’s music career began when she was just 11 years old. Her determination and devotion remain unchallenged and unending In all her successful endeavours.
The first of all her endeavours occurred when she was 12 years old with her debut music album titled From Deep Within. A time when it was rare to see young artists pursuing their careers in entertainment in India. With the taste of discipline, Raveena Mehta continued working hard and remaining committed towards her dreams. Today, she is one of the most celebrated upcoming female voices in the field of singing in the Indian music fraternity.
Raveena Mehta was born in Belgium to immigrant parents. A multi-linguist, she developed an interest in the field of music and dance at an early age which motivated her to become more inclined towards the art. As she moved on to hone her skills in the field, she recognized the discipline and effort required.
Down to earth, humble and an extremely hard-working individual, Raveena has always honoured the successes that have come her way. Her unmatched love for music has led her to release an album and various singles that have gained recognition and popularity from people around the world since 2010. This global celebrity and rising star has many more milestones to cover in her career. Her unstoppable efforts in refining her skills as well as her undying enthusiasm to constantly learn more will allow her to grow to new heights.
Consistent, considerate, and committed to building a career that leaves a mark, she has been working on soothing and soulful songs that strike a chord with various hearts around the world. Raveena’s versatility and yearning for working in various genres have only made her profile significantly more diverse, with her Gayatri Mantra rendition at age 12 to her deep house melancholic track Aaja Mere Naal. Her passion compels her to venture into different genres so that her music remains boundless. Perhaps it is her eagerness to work in an experimental way that allows her to fulfill her ambitions and make her way to the apex. By making a second debut 10 years later in 2020 with Avitesh Shrivastav in their song Yaadein, she stole a million hearts with her voice and acting skills. A love anthem filled with melancholic expressions and romantic feel; the song soothed anyone who has happened to hear it.
Her husky, sensuous and dreamy vocals polish each song. What her voice is to laymen, music is to a starving soul longing for a melody. Raveena has consistently been committed to building a brighter future by staying committed to her passion for music and we urge you to watch out for her as she makes her way to the top.
Connect with Raveena Mehta on Instagram - @raveenamehtaofficial