PRarambh: It’s a BRAND new festive season by Savin Communication is aimed at elevating Brand Presence

Recently, Savin Communication, India’s first PR-tech company, has officially launched their new initiative- #PRarambh: It’s a BRAND new festive season, with an aim to assist businesses in elevating their brand presence during this holiday season.
Through this initiative, the company is highlighting the importance of Digital Public Relations solutions during the Festive Season and how 360-degree digital PR solutions can boost brand presence. The long festive season has already begun and it is, therefore, crucial for brands across every vertical to capture the digital media and social media to create a buzz around the brand and its offerings.
Merely a solid product with a robust distribution chain would not be enough for a brand to conquer the market and draw the attention of its target audience. Without people being aware of a brand and its offerings, it stands a limited chance to grab the eyes of consumers during this festive season. This is where Public Relations (PR) comes to the rescue. In this era of digitization, where 77% of consumers prefer to purchase everything Online, marking a presence on Digital and Social Media has become important, more than ever. It is therefore imperative for brands and businesses to have a strategic PR partner like Savin Communication onboard which can help them create a buzz among the consumers. Through strategic digital and SMART PR solutions like Content Curation, Social Media Management, Influencer Marketing, Media coverage, and Press Release Dissemination, Savin Communication has assisted numerous businesses in turning their dream of becoming a brand into reality.
If one closely looks at the data, one will get a clear picture of why there is a need for Digital PR Solutions during the Festive Season. Internet usage has witnessed a massive surge of 50-70% and this will further accelerate during the festive season as people tend to go on vacation mode and are eager to shop online for their different festive needs. Additionally, as per a global study, consumers generally interact online with companies 60% of the time and offline 40% of the time. This explains a lot about why brands are in pursuit to start their festive season campaigns ahead of its commencement. Taking this into account, Savin Communication launched #PRarambh: It’s a BRAND new festive season.
Branding & Advertising, an integral part of Public Relations, works on a simple principle:- “What’s Visible is What Gets Sold”. With experienced PR professionals who have extensively worked in the realm of Public Relations and Media, Savin Communication has been a boon for numerous brands when it comes to brand promotion. By creating a comprehensive media strategy that involves curating unique content in the form of creatives, articles, social media posts, and reels, Savin Communication elevates the brand presence on all social media platforms along with covering digital media. By identifying a brand’s target audience, recognising the platform they widely use, creating a content strategy based on these findings, and eventually getting the brand appropriate media coverage in order to create a buzz, Savin Communication boosts the brand presence and delivers them with much-needed online visibility.
Without SEO-friendly content, social media ad campaigns, email marketing, and media visibility, it is unlikely that you will garner the attention of online users who are your potential consumers, and hence it is necessary to run unique advertising campaigns and get as much as possible media coverage. With more than 100 renowned national and regional digital media publications onboard, Savin Communication addresses all your media concerns.
#PRarambh: It’s a BRAND new festive season by Savin Communication is a welcoming bell for brands looking to own this holiday season and make an impact. #PRarambh (PR:- Public Relations; Arambh:- Begin) signifies the importance of starting your digital PR campaign early this festive season. Having a rock-solid digital PR strategy ready in advance never hurts! While a lot of consumers lean towards last-minute shopping, numerous others are early birds, and starting early will assist you in capturing both audiences. The sooner you start, the better you fare! So what are you waiting for? #PRarambh: It’s a BRAND new festive season!