Preet Panesar – Living Life to the Fullest

It is well known that India is a country where the greatest diversity of entertainment exists. With a great variety of different local languages and almost all major languages having their own film industry, India becomes home of few of the most talented and versatile artists. Once such artist is Preet Panesar.
A brief about theupcoming star- Preet Panesar
The 29-year-old shining star, Preet Panesar is has acted in several Punjabi songs including those of SharryMaan. Preet has also been a part of a Hollywood Film which is the remake of Total Recall. In the Punjabi Film Industry, Preet is currently filming a Punjabi film “Zeba”. The film has quite a few well known faces of the industry like- Preety Panesar, Daljeet Kalsi, Gurpreet Ghuggi , Pawan Malhotra and many more.
Responding to the Calling!
Preet Panesar has completed an Honours in Business Administration with scholarship from York University, Toronto Canada. But when his true passion from the entertainment industry called upon him, he could not ignore the calling. While his skills of analyzing business trends in stocks and swimming still stick with him, filming is where he found his true calling!
Preet Panesar- The Shining Star of the Future
Panesar has a huge list of upcoming projects- some of which he already as started working on! It can be hoped that we will get to see a lot of his work in the coming days. First up, we cannot wait for the launch of “Zeba”. Panesar also plans to relaunch record label Muzik Karma Records by signing international artists in the near future.
Getting Bollywood in focus:
Preet Panesar has now decided to shift his focus to mainstream Bollywood in the near future. He wishes to work on more Indian Cinema Content. Keeping this in mind, he has decided to produce 2 Bollywood films in the near future. He plans to debut as a mainstream Bollywood actor soon!
