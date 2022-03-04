Preparing the Students for the Future, the ITM Global School, Gwalior Way

It is essential for a School of our times to prepare students with skill sets and mindset that is commensurate with the needs of the 21st Century – to imbibe a vision and methodology that instills critical and logical thinking, problem solving ability, and application of the knowledge gained. And much of these need to be imparted through enjoyable activity-based learning.
ITM Global School, Gwalior focusses on developing the 4C's, viz. Critical Thinking, Creativity, Communication and Collaboration. Critical thinking is the intellectually disciplined process of actively and skill-fully conceptualising, applying, analyzing, synthesizing, and/or evaluating information. These might be gathered from, or generated by, observation, experience, reflection, reasoning, or communication, as a guide to belief and action. In its exemplary form, it is based on universal intellectual values that transcend subject matter divisions: in clarity, accuracy, precision, consistency, relevance, sound evidence, good reasons, depth, breadth, and fairness. Thus, enhancing these logical skills help the students keep pace with the shifting scenario of knowledge and skills, irrespective of the transcendence of time.
At ITM Global School, Gwalior various Workshops, Symposiums and Lectures are conducted for developing curiosity among the students: to know more, to explore, and to research. Innovation being the key to adaptability, learning creativity as a skill requires the need to understand that the way things have always been done sometimes needs to be changed.
A balanced development in body and spirit can only happen through adequate physical activity and absorbing values that nurture character. The spacious outlay of the ITM Global School, on a verdant green campus spread out on the foothills of the Vindhyachal Range, with multiple playing fields, pools, courts and indoor arenas provide the very motivation needed for being physically active. Even a stable of bred horses is maintained for equestrian.
The modern age being the age of IT, all students at ITM Global School, Gwalior are taught using Smart Audio-Visual inputs in every classroom. Various other platforms that impart hands-on learning involve the Robotics Labs, the Language Labs, the Maths and Geography Labs, besides the regular Science Labs.
Running an International curriculum provides a broad liberal exposure to our students. ITM Global School, Gwalior makes use of STEAM instead of STEM. Arts education is given utmost emphasis. The School boasts several Studios for Dance, Fine Arts and Music. Visual and performing artists from all over India and abroad are regularly invited to the school. The students thus get a chance to interact with them and learn from them. The students also get to exhibit their talent through art exhibitions, competitions and performances. Pottery and wood work, besides painting, crafting, sculpting and etching hone the creative juices of the young minds.
The 21st Century skills involve Learning skills, Literacy skills and Life skills. Human life being often full of uncertainty and challenges, as the pandemic has recently proved, one of the most important life skills that students must learn is the problem-solving skill. It is an essential skill which helps them to identify the nature of a problem, and further define, examine, and act on it. When students at ITM Global School solve problems, individually or in a group, they learn to look at the problems from a different perspective.
Career Counseling sessions are conducted every year at ITM Global School, Gwalior, in order that the students are apprised of various courses available in different institutions of higher studies within India and abroad. These informative sessions and interactions also provide the students with the expertise they need for growing professionally and leading. Such sessions also help the students to know the pros and cons about their careers of interest, and thus take a judicious decision.
ITM Global School, Gwalior believes in providing continued exposure for creative and innovative activities spanning different subjects. National and international tours are organised, and student exchanges carried out, which lead to the students getting exposed to different ideas and multiple outlooks. These ultimately help in developing their liberal world view and in bolstering their confidence and personality.
Children often feel reluctant to go through the theoretical part of any subject. However, learning can be made easy and interesting if the process of education is performed through various relevant activities. Activity- based Learning at ITM Global School is executed in practice through several activities not only within the classrooms, but also without through the means of Sports, Music, Arts, Lab Work, Gardening, and even through different Culinary methods. Bringing these activities of different fields in simulation with education makes the process of teaching-learning an artistic, innovative and interesting one.