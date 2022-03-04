Preparing the Students for the Future, the ITM Global School, Gwalior Way

It is essential for a School of our times to prepare students with skill sets and  mindset that is commensurate with the needs of the 21st Century – to imbibe a  vision and methodology that instills critical and logical thinking, problem solving ability, and application of the knowledge gained. And much of these  need to be imparted through enjoyable activity-based learning.

ITM Global School, Gwalior focusses on developing the 4C's, viz. Critical  Thinking, Creativity, Communication and Collaboration. Critical thinking is the  intellectually disciplined process of actively and skill-fully conceptualising,  applying, analyzing, synthesizing, and/or evaluating information. These might  be gathered from, or generated by, observation, experience, reflection,  reasoning, or communication, as a guide to belief and action. In its exemplary  form, it is based on universal intellectual values that transcend subject matter  divisions: in clarity, accuracy, precision, consistency, relevance, sound  evidence, good reasons, depth, breadth, and fairness. Thus, enhancing these  logical skills help the students keep pace with the shifting scenario of  knowledge and skills, irrespective of the transcendence of time.  

At ITM Global School, Gwalior various Workshops, Symposiums and Lectures  are conducted for developing curiosity among the students: to know more, to  explore, and to research. Innovation being the key to adaptability, learning  creativity as a skill requires the need to understand that the way things have  always been done sometimes needs to be changed.  

A balanced development in body and spirit can only happen through adequate  physical activity and absorbing values that nurture character. The spacious  outlay of the ITM Global School, on a verdant green campus spread out on the  foothills of the Vindhyachal Range, with multiple playing fields, pools, courts  and indoor arenas provide the very motivation needed for being physically  active. Even a stable of bred horses is maintained for equestrian.  

The modern age being the age of IT, all students at ITM Global School,  Gwalior are taught using Smart Audio-Visual inputs in every classroom.  Various other platforms that impart hands-on learning involve the Robotics  Labs, the Language Labs, the Maths and Geography Labs, besides the regular  Science Labs.  

Running an International curriculum provides a broad liberal exposure to our  students. ITM Global School, Gwalior makes use of STEAM instead of STEM.  Arts education is given utmost emphasis. The School boasts several Studios for  Dance, Fine Arts and Music. Visual and performing artists from all over India  and abroad are regularly invited to the school. The students thus get a chance to  interact with them and learn from them. The students also get to exhibit their  talent through art exhibitions, competitions and performances. Pottery and  wood work, besides painting, crafting, sculpting and etching hone the creative  juices of the young minds.  

The 21st Century skills involve Learning skills, Literacy skills and Life skills.  Human life being often full of uncertainty and challenges, as the pandemic has  recently proved, one of the most important life skills that students must learn is  the problem-solving skill. It is an essential skill which helps them to identify the  nature of a problem, and further define, examine, and act on it. When students  at ITM Global School solve problems, individually or in a group, they learn to  look at the problems from a different perspective.  

Career Counseling sessions are conducted every year at ITM Global School,  Gwalior, in order that the students are apprised of various courses available in  different institutions of higher studies within India and abroad. These  informative sessions and interactions also provide the students with the  expertise they need for growing professionally and leading. Such sessions also  help the students to know the pros and cons about their careers of interest, and  thus take a judicious decision.  
ITM Global School, Gwalior believes in providing continued exposure for  creative and innovative activities spanning different subjects. National and  international tours are organised, and student exchanges carried out, which lead  to the students getting exposed to different ideas and multiple outlooks. These  ultimately help in developing their liberal world view and in bolstering their  confidence and personality. 
 
Children often feel reluctant to go through the theoretical part of any subject.  However, learning can be made easy and interesting if the process of education  is performed through various relevant activities. Activity- based Learning at  ITM Global School is executed in practice through several activities not only  within the classrooms, but also without through the means of Sports, Music,  Arts, Lab Work, Gardening, and even through different Culinary methods.  Bringing these activities of different fields in simulation with education makes  the process of teaching-learning an artistic, innovative and interesting one. 
 