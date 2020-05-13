Present Situation of COVID-19 can give rise to the green growth in future – Himansh Verma

This pandemic has threatened the economies around the world and has forced the globe into lock-down mode with a triggered financial- market meltdown. The present situation is the wake-up call to put a full stop on exceeding the planet’s limit and turning the planets growth towards a green growth by opting Green Technologies. Himansh Verma, Global Entrepreneur and Chairman of Navrattan Group of Companies believe that we all have entered a different world with a different economy. This is the right time when the entrepreneurs can think differently and build a strong business case to usher in global systematic change.
Navrattan Group of Companies is working on giving a brand new shape to the development industry with a launch of numerous Eco-friendly products. The Group with its venture Navrattan Green Cement Industries Pvt. Ltd will launch its green product in the Indian Markets called Green Cement as soon as the situation of the nation gets better. The product is Eco-friendly and contains no limestone which clearly depicts that there is no requirement for the energy-intensive calcination process.
Apart from this the Group has decided to come up with a solution to curb the problem of stubble burning. This will help in the protection of environment by declining the pollution graph and can cater towards the production of Bio CNG, Bio LPG, Paper manufacturing and other bi-products also. The research team of the group is exploring for new possibilities even in the health sector and planning for the optimistic scenario.
At last he added let us grasp this moment of change as a chance to begin putting resources into flexibility, shared flourishing, prosperity and planetary well-being. We have since a long time ago surpassed our natural limits; the time has come to opt for something new and green development which will protect our environment.