Primal Harvest Primal Total Male+ Reviews - Is Primal Total Male Plus Legit or Fake?

Primal Total Male+ is a brand-new nutritional supplement made by Primal Harvest created to help support the men's wellbeing needs.
This high-quality formula for men comes with an exclusive mix of vitamins, minerals and herbal extracts which can be combined in a way that provides an all-encompassing support system for men taking just three capsules daily!
Read on to learn the details of how Primal Total Male+ works and if it does what it claims to do this day in our review.
What is Primal Total Male+?
Primal Total Male+ a complete health supplement for men.
Costing $54.95 per bottle Primal Total Male+ is a blend of minerals, vitamins extracts from plants, other ingredients to aid in the health of men in many ways such as bones, heart and immune health, and aiding healthy testosterone production.
Primal Total Male+ manufactured by Primal Harvest which is a supplement manufacturer based in Miami and is manufactured in a facility that has been certified GMP.
Primal Total Male+ Benefits
The Primal Total Male+ has been specially formulated to provide all the benefits listed below:
- Help support bone, immune and heart health, as well as cognitive and sexual health
- Specifically designed to meet particular male health issues
- A potent blend of Korean Ginseng, Fenugreek and maca root
- Vitamins B3, D3 as well as zinc
- Extract of black pepper to ensure maximum absorption
- Produced within the United States
What is the Primal Total Male+ Perform?
Primal Total Male+ was specially designed to address the needs of males for wellness. The supplement is comprised of vitamin B3, D3 zinc, boron, and plant extracts to help support healthy testosterone production, immune bone and muscle health.
While living a healthy, balanced life is essential to keep men fit and healthy getting the right nutrients isn't easy for certain people, particularly as they age. Many men resort to supplements in order to provide an additional boost to their nutrition.
Of course, you will get minerals and vitamins in any vitamin. The Primal Total Male+ takes things one step further and includes the blend of Tongkat Ali, fenugreek velvet bean Tribulus terrestris the extract of oat straw, as well as various other herbs and plants. A lot are utilized for centuries to boost male energy. Recent research has become increasingly fascinated by the potential advantages of these plant extracts.
The 6 Essential Benefits of Primal Total Man+
Primal Harvest developed Primal Total Male+ to provide six main benefits, including the following benefits:
helps maintain bone health: Primal Total Male+ has vitamin D3 which is related to strong bones as well as overall health. Vitamin D assists in calcium absorption and calcium is essential to bone health. Primal Total Male+ includes boron, which could aid in the absorption of vitamin D3 and is also believed to contribute to the health of bones.
Helps to Improve Muscle Performance and Recovery Tired after an exercise? Do you have a constant ache for days? The Primal Total Male+ may aid in boosting the recovery and performance of muscles by offering vitamins and minerals, such as zinc and vitamin D3.
supports Optimal Energy and Mood Testosterone is a key factor in the male's energy and mood. It also affects the ability to think, focus concentration, vitality, and focus. Every serving from Primal Total Male+ is an array of natural ingredients to help improve the energy system, stress response and mood.
Organic Support For Men Primal Total Male+ is packed with vitamins, herbs and minerals to help enhance male health in a variety of ways. The aim of the formula is to provide natural support to men.
The benefits of antioxidants are: Antioxidants may help to reduce the effects of the effects of oxidative stress. The Primal Total Male+ is a source of antioxidants, which include tongkat Ali, velvet bean Trilus terrestris, Korean Oat straw, ginseng and the shilajit.
High Bioavailability Primal Total Male+ was developed to ensure maximum absorption. To increase efficiency of active ingredients' absorption, Primal Harvest added Bioperine (black pepper extract). Research suggests that extracts of black pepper helps your body absorb more active ingredients.
Primal Total Male+ Ingredients
Primal Harvest exposes all the ingredients and dosages of its Primal Total Male+ formula prior to the formulation. Contrary to other male-focused supplements, Primal Total Male+ does not have proprietary formulas or formulations, neither does it conceal the weak components. Instead we are aware of the precise quantity for each ingredient that is in Primal Total Male+.
Here are the active ingredients of Primal Total Male+ and how they function:
Tongkat Ali The Primal Total Male+ has 352 mg of tongkat ali for each three capsule serving, which makes it the most important component in this formula (along with Fenugreek). Some believe tongkat ali can help your body manage stress. An research study from 2013 for instance, discovered tongkat ali plays an important role in stress hormones as well as psychological condition, helping individuals to manage stress.
Fenugreek: Primal Total Male+ also has 350mg fenugreek per serving. Fenugreek is a type of clover indigenous to the eastern regions in Europe along with western Asia. The seeds of this plant have been utilized in traditional cooking and medicine throughout the region for a long time. In the present, a few small studies have shown that fenugreek can boost testosterone, libido testosterone and male vitality. A study conducted in 2016 found that fenugreek significantly enhanced the anabolic and androgenic activities of males following an 8-week endurance training program. It is believed that the fenugreek plant could boost testosterone production better than a placebo.
Velvet Bean: Primal Total Male+ contains velvet bean. Also known as mucuna-pruriens, studies suggest velvet bean could be effective due to its antioxidant properties.
Tribulus Terrestris Tribulus Terrestris an extract of plants which has been utilized for many centuries. It is believed that Tribulus Terrestris may provide antioxidant benefits to help reduce oxidative stress and improve overall health as well as other advantages.
Korean Ginseng: Ginseng is believed to be effective because it has natural antioxidants known as Ginsenosides. Ginseng is a long tradition of usage as a the traditional Korean and Chinese medical practices. Nowadays, many supplements for men as well as similar formulas utilize Korean Ginseng to improve wellbeing and health.
Boron Certain studies have connected boron with testosterone production. Similar to zinc and vitamin D Boron is connected to testosterone. Boron could also aid in helping your body to absorb vitamin D3 that can aid in the health of your bones and muscles Both of which are crucial to support the active lifestyle.
Zinc Zinc is among the key minerals found in Primal Total Male+. Zinc can help improve immunity, in addition to other advantages. There are studies that suggest that people who are not getting enough zinc are more likely to suffer less testosterone levels than those who take their daily recommended consumption of zinc. Every portion of the Primal Total Male+ is about 90% of the daily recommended amount (DV) in zinc.
Vitamin D3: Vitamin D3 is a key component in promoting the health of muscles, bones and immunity health, as well as the level of energy (amongst other advantages).
Vitamin B3 The digestive tract and nervous system as well as other body parts utilize vitamin B3 to help support the health of your body. Numerous studies have found that vitamin B3 along with others B vitamins to the nervous system and digestive health.
Shilajit: Shilajit is a mossy resin that is found in the mountains of the Himalayas in which it's been utilized in traditional medicine for many centuries. It's believed to be a natural source of antioxidants that support general health.
Horny Goat Weed, Maca along with Oat Straw Extract: Rounding out the active ingredients in Primal Total Male+ are horny goat weed maca and the extract of oat straw. The three ingredients mentioned above have been used for centuries in traditional remedies as natural cures for men's health problems.
Black Pepper Extract: Primal Total Male+ contains BioPerine also known as extract from black pepper for the highest bioavailability. BioPerine is a 95% piperine. This is the highest amount of active ingredients found in black pepper extract to aid in absorption. Studies ongoing continue to link black pepper extract with promising absorption benefits.
What to Expect from the Primal Total Male+
Each of us is unique and different, so supplements will be different for each person. Here are a few of the most frequently reported benefits that the users of Primal Total Male+ after one month, two months and 3 months of using the supplement:
Following 1 Month of Use: Many users report feeling more energetic after having the supplement for a month. Certain men are able to engage in sports after taking Primal Total Male+, for instance.
after 2 months: After taking Primal Total Male+ for 2 months, you might notice an increase in energy levels and other advantages. It is possible to notice increased performance levels, greater endurance and overall health, in addition to other results.
after 3 months: After taking Primal Total Male+ every day for 3 months, you might see an improvement in your general well-being and performance as well as improvements in mood, stress, energy physical performance, as well as recovery.
Note: The claims of benefits are dependent on the subjective opinions of Primal Harvest users and individual results could be different.
How to Get Primal Total MalePlus
Primal Harvest recommends taking 1 serving (3 capsules) of Primal Total Male+ each day to help support testosterone production. It is recommended that you drink the supplement along in conjunction with a light meal and water:
- Consume three capsules with Primal Total Male+ every day.
To get the best results, use the Primal Total Male+ along with an easy meal and plenty of water in conjunction with a balanced diet and workout routine.
The Primal Total Male+ Review: What do customers Say?
Primal Total Male+ is one of Primal Harvest's latest supplements however, there aren't the same number of reviews as the other Primal Harvest products. Here are a few review sources: reviews on the official site and other sources of verified customers:
Numerous customers report an impressive and visible improvement to their energy levels daily after using Primal Total Male+.
Men claim to have increased lean muscles, feel more energetic, and have experienced other benefits following taking Primal Total Male+. Primal Total Male+
Men are generally pleased with the cost that the supplements come with, its flexibility in subscription options (subscriptions aren't required) and a money-back guarantee. All of these makes it simple to purchase Primal Total Male+ with confidence.
The customers have nothing but positive comments of Primal Harvest overall, and most customers are pleased with the transparency in pricing, quality of service to customers, as well as the general integrity of the business.
The majority of reviews online suggest Primal Total Male+ works in the manner it claims to help men's well-being. While it's not a quick solution to every health and wellness issue there are some who have experienced numerous advantages.
Primal Total Male+ Supplement Information Label
Primal Harvest exposes every ingredient and dosage in Primal Total Male+ upfront and without secret ingredients or dosages. It's simple to know what's in each bottle in Primal Total Male+, allowing you evaluate the formula against other supplements on the market today..
Here are the ingredients that are contained in each Capsule serving from Primal Total MalePlus:
- 352mg of Tongkat Ali
- 352mg of extract from fenugreek seeds with 50 percent saponins
- 220mg of extracts from velvet bean seeds
- The fruit contains 176mg of tribulus terrestris extract that contains 45percent saponins
- The 132mg dose of Korean Ginseng root
- 8mg of boron citrate
- Maca root extract 88mg
- Oat straw extract 88mg
- Extract of shilajit containing 88 mg with 5 % fulvic acid
- The horny goat weed contains 88 mg of extract from the leaf
- The root of coleus forskohlii contains 88 mg
- 8.8mg of Bioperine black pepper extract from the fruit
- The vitamin D3 content is 44mcg (220 percent of DV)
- 132mg of NE from vitamin B3 (825 percent D)
- 9.6mg of zinc (87 percent D.V.)
- Additional (inactive) components, such as hyperromellose (to make an edible capsule) and silicon dioxide magnesium stearate and stearic acid and microcrystalline cellulose
Primal Total Male+ Pricing
The Primal Total Male+ retails for $54.95 in a bottle. You could save by purchasing several bottles or by signing up to Primal Total Male+'s autoship service.
Here's how the pricing works when placing an order Primal Total Male+ online Today:
- 1 Bottle: $54.95
- Two bottles: $101.90 ($50.95 For each bottle)
- Three Bottles $143.85 ($47.95 For each bottle)
- 4 Bottles $179.80 ($44.95 For each bottle)
Every bottle of Primal Total Male+ has 30 days worth of supplements of 90 pills (30 portions). It is recommended to take three capsules per day to increase testosterone.
Primal Harvest provides a 20 discounted autoship membership and they can deliver every month, two months or three months. Autoship subscriptions are also eligible to receive free shipping. When you subscribe to autoship, you'll have to pay $43.96 to purchase a bottle.
Primal Harvest offers free shipping for order of at least $75. Orders will be delivered by 3pm on the next day (when you place your order between Monday and Friday)
Primal Total Male+ Refund Policy
Primal Total Male+ comes with the same 90-day money back assurance as other Primal Harvest supplement.
You'll have 90 days to experiment with the formula and determine whether you are satisfied with it. If you're not happy, you may claim a full return within the first 90 days after the date of purchase.
About Primal Harvest
Primal Total Male+ produced by a Miami-based company known as Primal Harvest. The company provides a variety of supplements that target various goals in health and wellness. Primal Harvest was founded on an holistic approach to life and treats the body as an integrated whole instead of being a collection of components.
Primal Harvest was founded in the year 2018 when it was founded. The company is now producing scientifically-backed supplements. It is well-known for its popular products such as Primal Collagen, Hair Growth Complex, Primal Multi Collagen as well as Primal Mind Fuel and many more. The company's products are divided into categories that include beauty endurance, longevity, energy and mobility.
Contact Primal Harvest as well as their Primal Total Male+ customer support team by calling the following methods:
- Email: support@primalharvest.com
- Online Form: https://primalharvest.com/pages/contact-us
- Mailing Address: 2980 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133
Primal Harvest manufactures Primal Total Male+ in the United States in an FDA-registered GMP-certified facility.
Final Word
Primal Total Male+ a comprehensive supplement for men's well-being and wellness developed through Primal Harvest.
It is a combination of over a dozen organic ingredients Primal Total Male+ will help with a range of men's health needs. Its key ingredients include vitamin Dand tongkat Ali as well as fenugreek as well as a variety of plants, herbs and minerals, vitamins and other nutrients.
To find out more regarding Primal Total Male+ and how it functions, or purchase the supplement now, go to the store's official website.
