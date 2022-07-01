Print Tech Company Design'N'Buy Helps Printers in 60+ Countries Bring Their Businesses Online

July 01 : Design'N'Buy is a leading technology company providing reliable, innovative software that companies need to bring their print businesses online as full-featured web-to-print solutions. Since its launch in 2009, thousands of printers and packaging companies in more than 60 countries worldwide have used the Design'N'Buy web to print software to improve their workflows, generate more revenue, and grow their businesses.
Today, Design'N'Buy is a true all-in-one web2print software for B2B and B2C printing businesses, trade printers, and print brokers. The software is offered through a traditional SaaS subscription or a perpetual license. Design'N'Buy's solutions can be fully customized and support custom boxes, labels, stickers, brochures, flyers, banners, signs, photo books, posters, catalogues, T-shirts, and other print and merchandise products.
Success Rooted in an Unfulfilled Need and a Customer-First Approach
The company's success can be traced back to its roots and its co-founders, CEO Nidhi Agarwal and Chief Business Development Officer Abhishek Agarwal. "Design'N'Buy was born from an existing need," explains Nidhi. "As a team of developers, a number of our clients asked if we could develop an online software application for them so their customers could personalize their existing products.
We did some research and found that the market options were either too complex or lacked the basic features our clients needed. So we built our solution, an instant hit with our clients and their customers."
The origins of Design'N'Buy were focused on a T-shirt design software with an integrated e-Commerce print store, but led by Nidhi's deep software engineering background, business acumen and visionary thinking, the software grew into a fully-functional web-to-print and online design solution within six months.
"We're not just a web-to-print solution provider, but a technology partner for our clients," shares Abhishek, a serial entrepreneur who leads the business development effort that has grown the company to its position as a web-to-print industry leader today.
"Design'N'Buy follows a customer-first approach. Our first goal is to ensure printers of all sizes and their end-user customers can successfully and easily adapt web-to-print and personalization using our software."
On a Mission to Deliver the Most Cutting-Edge Solutions
The entire Design'N'Buy team is on a joint mission to deliver the most cutting-edge solutions. To that end, the Design'N'Buy web-to-print software has evolved significantly from its early days.
The web-to-print market has been growing quickly over the past decade and is expected to become a $30 billion market by 2023. Nidhi has ensured that the Design'N'Buy development team is adding the right features and capabilities to its core web-to-print solution and launching integrations and enhancements to stay ahead of trends and customer needs.
"There is so much more to web-to-print than putting a design on a product chosen from a catalogue, paying for it, and having it shipped," Nidhi explains. "Ready-to-use templates, self-service portals, instant quotations, seamless payments, push notifications – the list of features essential to delivering the best user experience is very long, and new things get added all the time. We're constantly working to anticipate needs and delight our customers with cutting-edge enhancements."
The full suite of Design'N'Buy solutions includes its All-in-One Web2Print software, DesignO Online Design tool, 3D Product Configuration tool, Premium Marketplace Web2Print software, Fabric Design software, and Custom packaging design software. Design'N'Buy's software integrates seamlessly with Magento, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, Shopify, OpenCart, Prestashop, NopCommerce, Odoo, and Shopware.
In addition to software solutions, Design'N'Buy also offers a variety of related services to help its customers be as successful as possible, including custom web-to-print development, Magento development, Magento 1 to Magento 2 migration, Mobile2Print, digital marketing services, graphic design, and web-to-print storefront theme design and development.
"The Design'N'Buy offerings will continue to grow with the marketplace's needs," says Abhishek. "We're watching trends in web-to-print and already analyzing emerging trends. Mobile-first, fulfilment partner integration, Omni design templates, and voice-based control and command are just some trends expected to create seismic shifts in the printing industry shortly.
It's Design'N'Buy's mission to deliver the most cutting-edge solutions, so our developers are already deep in the trenches working on these trends and many more. Exciting things are coming."
The Web-to-Print Opportunity
The future of web-to-print is about growth, and there is no better time to launch a web-to-print e-commerce site than now. "Web-to-print gives customers exactly what they want – customization, flexibility, simplicity, and reliability," says Nidhi. "Your business can increase print revenues, add recurring revenue streams, and even grow beyond print. The opportunities are wide open, and Design'N'Buy can help businesses of all sizes launch and win in their markets."
To learn more about Design'N'Buy, visit designnbuy.com, and to contact the team, email inquiry@designnbuy.com or call +1-347-647-9799.