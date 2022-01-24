Privacy fines against Google and Facebook: what they show us

For every company, customer data is the core responsibility and should be protected in every possible way. Managing privacy data and providing protection from cyber-attacks, data theft, and violations is vital to make their customers feel safe and remain loyal.
Unfortunately, not all businesses fulfill their responsibilities to users when protecting personal data. They might try, but various factors might play a role in their insufficient protection. In the worst-case scenarios, companies are bound to pay fines for violating rules and failing to protect their users from cyber incidents.
General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is one of the most comprehensive laws created by the European Union to protect users’ private data. Although it only covers Europe, it protects all citizens and has served as an inspiration for other privacy regulations worldwide.
Which private data can be violated?
First, it is crucial to define what personal data is. Any information concerning a person based on which their identity can be revealed is personal information and must remain confidential.
Information that users most often share on the data network are:
● Names and surnames.
● Email addresses.
● Location.
● Gender and ethnicity.
● Web cookies.
That is sensitive user information, and its inadequate or unsafe collection, processing, storage, or sharing may endanger a person in many ways. Data theft and misuse can seriously harm a person both personally and financially.
Thus, it is vital to establish requirements for both employee access and rights with user data. Furthermore, it is incredibly crucial to apply the necessary security mechanisms to combat attempts to gain unauthorized access.
Google and Facebook affair
Users of social networks and internet search engines often leave a lot of data so they can surf and spend time online. Each site and platform use cookies capable of tracking each action online. Cookies are text files that contain a small amount of data specific to a particular website. That allows the server to deliver a website experience tailored to a particular user and customize the users’ ads.
Today’s internet browsers support cookies and allow users to disable them when they are concerned about their privacy.
The story goes as follows. Facebook and Google have been fined by France for a total of $238 million over web cookies. According to the French regulators, users can accept cookies with just one click, but if they want to refuse, the process is longer and requires multiple actions.
French regulators have condemned this as a violation of user rights because they failed to give internet users an easy way to disable web cookies. Both companies were ordered to resolve cookie issues and adapt the interface to French users in three months. Otherwise, they will have to pay $100k for each day of delay.
GDPR and fining
As a data subject, users have the following rights:
● To be informed.
● To demand rectification.
● To gain access.
● To restrict processing.
● To request deletion.
● To object to the automated making of decisions or profiling.
● To have data portability.
All rights are based on the subject’s consent to anything concerning personal data. If any of these rights are violated without the user’s proper consent, GPPR has grounds to penalize the company.
When it’s clear what kind of infringement has occurred, the exact penalty will be decided. Here are some criteria when determining about the fine:
● How did it happen, the number of affected persons, the type of damage, time for resolving?
● Was the infringement intentional?
● Has the company in any way mitigated the damage affected by the infringement?
● What is their history, and were there any previous infringements?
● Did the company cooperate with and notify authorized supervising parties about the infringement?
Users are willing to change
The lack of trust between tech companies and users has pushed users to become picky about their providers. For instance, people might be less willing to switch from their traditional providers, like Google or WhatsApp. Instead, they might go for DuckDuckGo or Signal. Such decisions clearly state that if users wish for more privacy, providers are ready to do it.
Another evident trend is the use of VPN software for protecting personal data from being captured by third parties online. After all, Virtual Private Networks encrypt users’ internet traffic, making it immune to all the traditional ways of intercepting it. Thus, more and more users turn to hide their activities from companies, including their Internet Service Providers.
How can companies avoid violating users’ rights?
Data breaching and violating users’ rights are becoming common issues of every company. To avoid violating users’ rights and paying fines, every company must take serious measures regarding the security and protection of customers, such as:
● Processing, collecting, and using only personal data necessary to perform company duties.
● Installing data breach monitoring tools.
● Keeping all users’ data strictly confidential and secured.
● Being up to date about all the laws and regulations.
● Never perform an action affecting customers’ data or privacy before you’re sure it complies with our privacy requirements.
Regarding networks and protection systems, it is recommended to:
● Protect the network with appropriate cloud computing security software.
● Install verified security tools that will monitor and prevent unauthorized traffic.
● Install systems that will analyze and intercept all suspicious and malicious content.
Conclusion
Managing users’ data on top of focusing on the best business and marketing practices can be challenging, but having your guard down for even a moment can cause great damage. Make sure you are always on the lookout for possible threats and react quickly. Long-term success is possible only if you protect and respect the users’ rights.