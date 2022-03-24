Priya Pramita Paul: The Pageant Will Give Me a World Stage To Talk about Mental Health

March 23: The future is all about planning and precision. Your future is not just your own, it is related to hundreds of people around you. And when you are on a world stage, representing a cause, your plans matter more than anyone else’s.
Priya Pramita Paul is one such person. She is a participant of the Ms. World International Pageant and currently holds the title of Ms India World International 2022. However, the pageant isn’t the end of the road. Rather, the pageant is the start of the journey towards the change that the world deserves.
Priya is very passionate about mental health awareness. Having gone through a phase of heartbreak, Priya understands the need to address mental health wellbeing. Once she wins the pageant and the crown, she wants to create more awareness on mental health as this is still not been accepted and talked about openly. She says, “I dream to have hospitals for mental health. I don’t want hospitals to treat the illness. I want them for empowering those who need help. I also wish to have a subject in schools and colleges about mental health so that our future generations do not have to learn about life from hard experiences. This way, they are already ready to have an easy and happy life.”
When asked about her aspiration, she says that being a life coach, she has been stereotyped. From her experiences, she feels that people like to see life coaches as minimalists. However, her view is different. She says that everyone should lead the life they want and achieve the dreams they desire. There is no need for someone to be minimalist because of their age, profession or for any reason. People should be empowered to be able to do everything, because as per Priya, “everything is possible in this world if you are committed to yourself.”
Priya has been given a stage like no other. She would be in front of thousands of eyes, and her voice would give her the power to convey her thoughts and goals. When asked about the contribution of the pageant towards her goals, Priya says, “This platform is a world stage which becomes my voice to advocate changes I am looking forwards on mental health. I would like to take this opportunity and honour to reach out to people globally and contribute as much as I can in this life.”
Priya’s focus in her goals is on human development. While physical fitness is, without a doubt, important, conversations around mental wellness are also necessary. With her efforts and aspirations, Priya wants to bring the discussions surrounding mental health to the forefront. It is people like her who give us hope for a better future. Priya will not only get the crown and win the pageant, but she will also get a world stage to inspire with ideas and her dreams of a better, happier world.