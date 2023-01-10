Priyanka Chandel reveals how the ‘follower’s game’ on Instagram affects the quality of work

January 09: Priyanka Chandel who is a popular face in the world of entertainment has a strong say on how the quality of work for actors these days is being influenced on their social media handles, likes, comments and the kind of content they share.
Priyanka Chandel who rose to fame with her stint in popular youth show Splitsvilla and Ekta Kapoor’s superhit show ‘Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi’ enjoys a decent following on her social media platform like Instagram. The actress who has an Instagram handle to watch out for and is often seen sharing beautiful pictures and videos of her on the same, has a strong point of view on how actors these days recieve work solely based on social media numbers and that as a result of this the quality of work has been suffering.
On being asked if this has ever happened with her and what are her views on the same Priyanka said, “The way our audience has been believing on the number game of their influencers is both scary and funny. A lot of times people go ahead to buy followers online and are also scammed. However, due to this number game, people who are actually working hard and strive to increase and improve the quality of their work get affected.
I know the idea of what inappropriate is subjective, but I do feel that a lot of times, things that are inappropriate and distasteful gets viral in seconds. While there are so many informative videos that end up being ignored. As a result of this, such ‘viral’ posts encourages creators to create content solely based on the idea of getting viral.” Further, taking our youth into consideration, Priyanka said, “Instagram should not encourage such content. Youngsters posting inappropriate videos just to get views and likes are definitely not cool.”
