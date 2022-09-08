ProDentim Reviews - Best Oral Probiotic Candy Money Can Buy?

ProDentim is a daily supplement that provides users with probiotics to support the balance of bacteria naturally occurring in the mouth. The formula is highly potent, though users will only need one serving daily to experience the improvement.
Offered exclusively at ProDentim.com, the official website reveals an extremely compelling story as to why this supplement has become the number one probiotic supplement for dental health and how Dr. Drew Sutton MD came up with the formula that is changing customers oral hygiene all over the world. Let's begin this detailed ProDentim review to see why so many users are enjoying the benefits of these oral probiotic candies and see if there are any side effects, disturbing complaints or bad user experiences to speak of online.
What is ProDentim?
The mouth is a treasure trove of microbes, and it is filled with fungus and bacteria. While this fact may seem intimidating to many people, most of the bacteria in the mouth are completely harmless. When the microbiome of the mouth is balanced correctly, the bacteria is beneficial in the prevention of tooth decay and gum disease.
Unfortunately, plenty of triggers can cause consumers to have an imbalance between the helpful and the not-so-helpful bacteria strains. Consuming foods and drinks high in sugar is the biggest culprit, though the problem can also be exacerbated by poor dental hygiene, consumption of acidic or starchy foods, and more. While it is still important to brush and floss, ProDentim has a way of helping that no other product does.
According to the official website and many other ProDentim reviews, offers a collection of probiotic ingredients that create a healthier climate for the teeth and gums. It doesn’t replace daily brushing and flossing, but it will keep the balance of bacteria where it needs to be. According to reviews online, taking part in this regimen is one of the easiest ways to protect the mouth from infection, deterioration, or worse.
The Importance of Oral Health
When you first hear probiotics, you usually think of tablets or pills you swallow for better gut health. However, ProDentim probiotics are meant for the mouth and target the teeth and gums.
Now, another thing that makes ProDentim one-of-a-kind is that it helps balance out good and bad bacteria in your mouth.
You have indeed been told or read somewhere that the cause of many dental diseases is harmful bacteria entering your mouth’s microbiome. On the contrary, oral or dental diseases appear when there is a lack of good bacteria.
A lot of factors can lower the population of good bacteria, including lack of dental hygiene, a poor diet, or taking supplements with small doses of toxic ingredients.
ProDentim is a fantastic way to increase good bacteria in your mouth, plus these tablets will also provide a healthy environment for the good bacteria to thrive.
The tablets contain prebiotics such as fiber and other ingredients that lower the chance of inflammation, allowing beneficial bacteria to grow. Just one ProDentim tablet contains 3.5 billion colony-forming units, which, when dissolved in your mouth, will let the healthy bacteria spread.
Why Not Just Brush Your Teeth?
Brushing and flossing is the recommendation by dentists as the best way to keep teeth clean, so why isn't it enough? According to the American Dental Association, about 23% of adults go two or more days without brushing at all, and only 40% of all Americans even floss daily. Despite the fraction of Americans who are doing everything they are supposed to while brushing teeth, a whopping 91% of American adults under age 64 end up having cavities.
Changing the saliva and the oral microbiome helps consumers to improve the health of their mouths. Using ProDentim alongside regular brushing and flossing is the best way to improve oral health.
What Goes Into ProDentim?
To make ProDentim effective for consumers, it contains several strains of probiotics. The all-natural ingredients include:
• Lactobacillus paracasei
• Lactobacillus reuteri
• Bifidobacterium BL-04
Even though most people think that any probiotic is a good fit, there are certain strains that work better for oral health. Read on below to learn about the different ingredients and their roles in keeping the mouth healthy.
Lactobacillus Paracasei
Lactobacillus Paracasei is one of the top probiotic strains for anyone who wants to improve their dental health. Part of the reason that oral probiotic supplements often include this strain is because of its antibacterial and anticandidal properties. Essentially, when this strain is introduced to the mouth, consumers can fight back against S. mutans, S. salivarius, Streptococcus sanguis, and other bacterial strains, according to a recent study.
The mouth already naturally contains multiple lactobacillus strains. However, the presence is indicative of how likely an individual is that they will develop cavities. It is safe to use as a long-term remedy, though it also acts quickly to improve the health of the mouth.
Along with the dental benefits that consumers can reap with lactobacillus paracasei, this strain is also responsible for improving the user’s immune system and digestion. These benefits are common amongst probiotic supplements, though consumers will primarily get this support as a residual effect.
Lactobacillus Reuteri
Lactobacillus Reuteri helps consumers by reducing the germs that often infiltrate the mouth and cause gingivitis. Gingivitis is a type of gum disease that results in redness, inflammation, and pain in the gums. While some people choose to take medication to soothe the infection or eliminate pain, using this bacterial strain takes away the germs that trigger it at all. It also reduces the plaque that builds up on teeth and causes cavities.
Apart from the benefits that it offers the mouth, lactobacillus reuteri is used to help consumers with their digestion. According to the current research, it stimulates the production of antimicrobial molecules like ethanol and organic acids. By supporting the body with the right strains, consumers can protect themselves from succumbing to illness. In fact, lactobacillus reuteri is directly linked to an improved immune system.
Bifidobacterium BL-04
The final strain of ProDentim is Bifidobacterium BL-04. Bifidobacterium BL-04 is typically found in remedies that improve the immune system, which is helpful to the mouth. While a stronger immune system can help users to defend themselves against infections and illness, it is not the main reason that this particular strain has found its way into a dental health remedy.
In clinical studies, Bifidobacterium BL-04 has been shown to help with viral respiratory infections. It supports consumers who deal with IBS and eczema, and most of the benefits don't directly impact the climate within the mouth. Still, the immunity boost is quite helpful.
Along with these benefits, Bifidobacterium BL-04 is an effective way to improve the gastrointestinal tract, though it is already naturally found in the body. Most mammals are able to produce this strain to help with the digestive system but supplementing with it creates a much stronger effect. It might even reduce the side effects that some medications cause.
The Benefits
Hundreds of customers have benefited from ProDentim, and are happy that they made the choice to start taking the tablets every day. On the official site, there are numerous benefits listed for taking ProDentim.
Here are some that every customer has experienced, more or less:
• Tooth, gum, and overall improved oral health;
• Absence of bad breath;
• Lower chance of inflammation;
• Reduction of allergies;
• Help with the respiratory system;
• Better sleep;
• Help with digestion.
You can find all of these benefits and more on the official site. On the off-chance that you don’t witness the desired results, ProDentim offers a full refund.
On the site, you will find a 60-day money-back guarantee that states if you aren’t happy with the results of the supplement, you can contact officials and get your money back.
How to Use ProDentim
While most probiotic formulas require that the user swallow a whole capsule, that’s not the case with ProDentim. Oral probiotics do not work when they are processed through the digestive system because the stomach acid and the rest of the process destroy the strains before it is ever circulated back to the mouth. Swallowing the remedy as a solid tablet, capsule, or powder eliminates the ability of the strains to help the user.
With ProDentim, users will just need to let one tablet dissolve in their mouth instead of chewing up one tablet each day. For the best Prodentim results, allowing the chewable tablet to dissolve in the mouth gives the probiotic strains the ability to release in the mouth, killing off the toxic bacteria that can thrive after a meal or as the result of poor digestion and supercharging the saliva for optimal digestion and fresh breath. This is where the "ear, nose and throat support" comes into play when using ProDentim regularly.
Buying a Bottle of ProDentim
Though there are many reviews and potential third-party websites that claim to offer ProDentim, the only way that customers can purchase their bottle is if they visit the official website. On the website, users have their choice of three different packages, depending on how much ProDentim they want to have on hand at any given time.
Choose from:
• One bottle for $69
• Three bottles for $177 (or $59 each)
• Six bottles for $294 (or $49 each)
Consumers who invest in more than one bottle of ProDentim will automatically have access to two free bonuses. However, information on these bonuses is not available online, adding an element of surprise to the order.
FAQs: What You Need to Know About ProDentim
Are there any side effects?
No. All of the ingredients are completely natural, and they are all backed by scientific evidence to highlight their benefits. None of the ingredients have been linked to any adverse reactions. However, if the user experiences a negative effect, they should discontinue use and seek medical attention.
What if the user doesn’t notice a change in their teeth and gums?
These changes take time to occur, but most people notice a distinct change within 30 days of use. If the user is one of the few people who doesn’t see a change can get a refund within 60 days of their original purchase.
Does ProDentim have FDA approval?
No. However, the Food and Drug Administration doesn’t give approvals for supplements at all. To provide users with a little more security in their order, the creators behind ProDentim manufacture them in an FDA-registered facility in the United States.
Why is ProDentim effective?
This supplement uses a proprietary blend that isn’t seen anywhere else. It helps consumers to establish better balance in the oral microbiome, which reduces the risk of developing bacteria that can cause cavities, infections, or worse. While it cannot reverse these problems, it can create the climate that the mouth needs to prevent them in the future.
Is ProDentim safe for anyone?
Not necessarily. While ProDentim is a helpful remedy for anyone who is already healthy and free of medical conditions, anyone who is currently monitored by a doctor for theirs should check before adding it. Probiotics can change the way that the body uses medication, which means that consumers should be cautious.
To learn more, contact the customer service team by filling out the form at https://prodentim.com/help/contact-us.php.
The Science Behind ProDentim
When you head to the official site of ProDentim, the creators and manufacturers of the product have listed various studies showing the benefits of probiotics helping with oral health.
In this particular study, it is shown that probiotics can also have benefits for oral health and not just for gut health. Two specific probiotic strains that are mentioned are lactobacilli and bifidobacteria, both of which are incorporated in the ProDentim formula.
Another study has shown that adding probiotics in supplements for oral health can help fight against oral infections. By incorporating probiotics, the immune system will become more robust, and the good bacteria will act as a shield, preventing pathogens that typically impact oral health for the worse.
The last study that we will showcase is the one that talks about adding more fibers to your diet. We already mentioned that ProDentim consists of Inulin, a form of fiber that helps the good bacteria in your mouth grow and thrive. This helps with reducing the progression of periodontal or gum disease.
As you can see, the ProDentim team used various backed-up scientific studies for the probiotic strains and ingredients they used to create the product.
Summary
ProDentim provides consumers with a way to give their teeth and gums a healthier environment. The few probiotic strains included all boost the immune system to reduce the risk of infection, but they also have individual benefits for the mouth. While one strain reduces the risk of gingivitis, another fights the bacteria that typically cause respiratory infections. If users keep up with brushing and flossing, pairing it with ProDentim is the easiest way to keep the teeth healthy.
Visit the official ProDentim website today to learn more why this natural dental health supplement offers advanced oral care support that you simply won't find anywhere else!
