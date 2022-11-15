Prodentim Reviews: Does Prodentim Works for Oral Health? [Ingredients, Benefits and Pros-Cons]

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year almost 2 billion people suffer from oral health problems. It’s because people are not cautious about their dental health.
To mitigate this issue, Prodentim created a probiotic which is made from all-natural ingredients. It helps in solving gum problems, bad breath and also developing the immune system.
Now, to figure out whether this supplement actually works or not, I’ve written Prodentim Reviews through extensive research. Give it a good read to learn whether buying Prodentim is actually worth it.
In this article, you’ll find the following aspects about Prodentim:
● Benefits and Limitations of Prodentim
● Major Ingredients that Improve Oral Health
● Prodentim dosage, user guidelines and results
● Accreditations of Prodentim
● Who can consume this supplement
● Cost of each package, availability, shipping policies, and refund policy
Prodentim: At a Glance
● Type of Supplement: Oral Probiotic
● Who’s The Retailer: Prodentim (Official Website)☑️
● Supplement Form: Tablets and Capsules
● Serving Quantity: 30 Tablets/bottle
● Gluten Content: 100% Gluten-free supplement
● Stimulant Content: 100% Stimulant-free content
● Certifications: GMP certified
● Overall Rating: 8.5/10
● Money Back Guarantee: Available
● Average Refund Period: 60 days
● Overall Refund Success Rate: 100% if bought from the Official Website
● Price-Point: $49-$69
● Price-Point: $49-$69
● Where to Buy: Prodentim Official Website
Pros and Cons of Prodentim
Pros
Cons
What Is Prodentim Probiotic?
Prodentim is an oral-health supplement that contains approximately 3.5 billion probiotic strains. These strains are responsible for creating healthy mouth development. With 10 major natural ingredients, it improves the microflora diversity in the human body.
This supplement is capable of curing gum inflammation and fixing bad breath. Moreover, you can get clean shiny teeth by using the probiotic daily.
Surprisingly, Prodentim also plays a role in improving the respiratory and digestive systems. It is complete oral health support with almost no side effects.
5 Probiotic-Strain Ingredients of Prodentim
Now, let's talk about the major ingredients of Prodentim that made this supplement exclusive. The best part of this probiotic is that it contains zero filler, toxin, and any other harmful chemicals.
Here’s a list of the major ingredients with benefits explained below:
Lactobacillus Reuteri (20mg/bottle)
The first important ingredient Prodentim has is Lactobacillus Reuteri. It’s helpful to protect your gums from any type of inflammation issues. It also reduces cavities and plaque in your teeth by stopping the growth of harmful bacteria (e.g. Streptococcus mutans).
Lactobacillus Paracasei (20mg/bottle)
Another cavity preventive ingredient in Prodentim is the Lactobacillus Paracasei. This probiotic strain helps in preventing tooth decay and gingivitis. It also acts strongly against any periodontal disease, keeping your overall oral health healthy.
B.Lactis BL-04 (20mg/bottle)
To increase your immune system, Prodentim includes B Lactis BL-04 in their ingredient list. It is exclusive in controlling gastrointestinal processes and reduces antibiotic side effects.
BLIS K-12 (less than 100mg/bottle)
Just like the B.Lactis BL-04 strain, BLIS K-12 also enhances Prodentim’s capacity to develop a well-balanced immune system. This probiotic creates a sound oral health environment by removing bad breath.
BLIS M-18 (less than 100mg/bottle)
For healing oral cavities and vaginal cavities in women, Prodentim contains BLIS M-18. According to research, this strain plays a major role in respiratory health. It’s an important ingredient for your gum health too.
Other Plant And Mineral-Based Ingredients with Benefits
There are other plants and mineral-based elements present in less than 100 mg per bottle. But all of these ingredients combinedly help to lift up your overall health.
Here’s how they do it:
● Malic Acid: Helps in gum inflammatory diseases and relieves any pain or stress.
● Tricalcium Phosphate: Supports teeth development with calcium and phosphate ions.
● Spearmint: Clears out bad breath and helps in a confident smile.
● Inulin: Improves gut health and stomach-related problems.
● Peppermint: Keeps breath fresh
So, you’re assured now Prodentim uses the right ingredient for oral hygiene and health. In the next segment, I’ll describe how each dosage of Prodentim works in your body.
How Does Each Prodentim Dosage Work?
Prodentim basically acts against all the common oral health problems. These problems include gum inflammation, tooth decay, cavities, and bad breath. Interestingly, we pick up such diseases from our regular dental items (e.g., toothpaste, mouthwash, etc.)
The dental items we use have artificial sugar in them which affects our oral health. Using excessive ingredients like fluoride can damage the enamel of your teeth and kill healthy bacteria.
To mitigate all these issues, Prodentim uses all the healthy microbes that bring back the balance in your mouth. By taking the prescribed amount of this probiotic, you can improve your immune system overall.
Prodentim doesn’t only protect your teeth from different kinds of dental diseases but also gives you a Hollywood smile.
Dosage and Consumption Guide
Mainly Prodentium comes in soft-chew tablets. It’s ideal to take one Prodentim tablet in the morning every day.
However, you have to consult a dentist if you have serious dental issues. Don’t consume the probiotic unless your dentist recommends it. However, if you’re alright, you can follow the process below every morning.
First, you have to clean your mouth by brushing or using your mouthwash. Then, have your breakfast. Taking the probiotic after a heavy meal helps in absorbing the nutrients better.
Then, take out a Prodentim tablet and let it dissolve completely in your mouth. You can also chew the tablet. Drink some water as you’re finished chewing the tablet.
Now, if you’re not comfortable with tablets, Prodentim also has capsules. Here’s a small comparison given below on Prodentim capsules and tablets.
Prodentim Capsules Vs Prodentim Tablets
Prodentim Capsules
Prodentim Tablets
Comes in a non-chewable form.
Comes in a chewable form.
Can’t be consumed by splitting.
Possible to split the tablets if medically prescribed.
Starts nutrient absorption through the gut.
Starts nutrient absorption through the mouth.
Brings results faster than tablets.
Takes some time to act than the capsules.
There’s actually no debate about which is the best regarding Prodentim Capsules and Prodentim Tablets. It depends on each person’s preference for how he or she likes to take supplements.
How Long to Wait for Prodentim Results?
It takes approximately 30 to 60 days to finally show visible results after consuming Prodentim. But the duration isn’t the same for everyone. It depends on your age and oral health complications to finally see the results.
What Is Prodentim Used For And Is It Effective?
As of now, you’ve probably guessed Prodentim comes with a wide range of dental functionalities. Let’s dive and see how it’s beneficial for you:
Refreshes Breath
Are you worried about your bad breath in front of your partner? Prodentim increases the good bacteria in your mouth and lessens the bad bacteria. As a result, if you have bad breath, it’ll go away forever.
Whitens Teeth
Now, who doesn’t love the smile of Hollywood celebrities? If you want to smile like them with white teeth, Prodentim can help you in this case. It eradicates the yellowing effect from your teeth. Also, it helps in protecting your gum health.
Relieves Inflammation And Gum Bleeding
Prodentim also contains anti-inflammatory ingredients. These ingredients help in stopping gum inflammation and bleeding. Overall, it improves the health of your teeth making them stronger than before.
Improves Immune System and Digestive Health
Apart from supporting dental health, Prodentim also supports your respiratory system. As such, you build up a healthy immune system. Also, when you’re able to chew your food properly because of strong gum support, your digestive health also improves.
As I’m here to judge fairly, I won’t stop here stating the benefits only. Scroll down to the next section where I talk about the side effects of Prodentim.
Are There Any Side Effects to Prodentim?
Personally, I didn’t notice any negative effects after consuming Prodentim. But still, I researched many customer reviews and talked to a few of my friends who took this probiotic supplement.
Surprisingly, I didn’t find any major side effects caused by Prodentim. Unlike other dental supplements, it doesn’t alter your taste, cause enlarged gums, or dry out the mouth. In fact, it protects the gum from inflammation which reduces many oral health risks.
However, it does show some side effects on pregnant women and children. Other than that, it doesn’t impact an average grown-up.
Prodentim Certification And Accreditations
You can rely on this probiotic supplement as it is GMP certified. Also, Prodentim is approved by the FDA. Hence, it’s safe to consume.
Can Everyone Consume Prodentim?
No, everyone can’t consume Prodentim. It’s only for people above 18 years old. But it’s not for nursing mothers or pregnant women. If you’re suffering from any serious medical condition, you shouldn’t consume Prodentim without consulting a doctor.
Can You Take Other Supplements While Taking Prodentim?
No, you can’t take other supplements while taking Prodentim. You should consult with a specialist first and be sure of the side effects. But if your doctor approves, you can take other supplements while consuming Prodentim.
Can You Take Prodentim Without Doctor’s Consultation?
Yes, you can take Prodentim without a doctor’s consultation. But if you are sick and suffering from major health diseases, you should consult with a doctor. This is because Prodentim can have side effects mixing with other medications in your body.
Who Should Not Take Prodentim?
The following people shouldn’t take Prodentim:
● Pregnant women.
● Lactating women.
● People under 18 years.
● People suffering from health complications.
If you fall between one of them, it’s advisable to not take Prodentim. Or else, it might become extremely harmful to your health.
Where Is Prodentim Manufactured?
Prodentim is manufactured in the USA. It is made in FDA-restricted facilities with 100% natural ingredients. So, you can be assured about the quality of this probiotic. Since it’s GMP certified, it has less chance of causing any health complications.
Prodentim Customer Reviews And Complaints
Check out what Prodentim users are saying:
Is Prodentim A Good Product?
Yes, Prodentim is a good product who wants to level up their oral health and hygiene. By taking one tablet/capsule daily, you can cure gum problems, respiratory diseases, inflammation, bad breath, and the digestive system. It doesn’t cause any allergies and doesn’t have many side effects either. So, you can declare Prodentim as a good product.
Prodentim Before And After Photos
Does Prodentim Really Improve in Dental Health?
Yes, Prodentim really improves dental health. It uses 5 scientifically-proven ingredients that are responsible for reducing dental problems. By consuming Prodentim regularly, you can cure gum problems, digestive issues, and respiratory diseases to some extent. In fact, you can also whiten your teeth and fix bad breath issues.
Is The Manufacturer Legit?
Yes, the manufacturer of Prodentim is legit. Here is all the contact information for both national and international customers.
● Official Prodentim Website: Visit here☑️
● Contact Number For Prodentim Product: +1 (302) 754-3446
● Contact Number For Prodentium Order Support (Toll-free): 1-800-390-6035
● Contact Number For Prodentium Support (International): +1 208-345-4245
● Prodentium Email Address: contact@prodentim-product.com
How Much Does Prodentim Cost?
Prodentim costs from $49 to $69 per bottle. The best deal comes with the 6-bottle pack consisting of a total 180-supply. For this pack, it’s $49 for each bottle. However, if you select the 9-day supply pack (3 bottles), you’ll have to spend only $59. And lastly, if you want to buy a single bottle of Prodentim, it’ll cost you $69.
Is Prodentim Worth Buying?
Yes, Prodentim is worth buying. You can buy 180 days' worth of supplements for under $100. And you don’t have to wait long to see the results. Within 60-days you’ll gain a healthy oral system. So, if I weigh the cost with its benefits, Prodentim seems worth buying.
Prodentim Refund Policy
You can consider 60 days as a bar for analyzing the impact of Prodentim. According to Prodentim’s official website, they offer a 100% money-back guarantee if the probiotic doesn’t work within 60 days.
How to Get Money Back From Prodentim?
If Prodentim really doesn’t show any visible result within 60 days, you should claim a refund as per company policy. For this, you’ll have to write to them about what problems you faced and how you used the supplement. They’ll refund you every penny if you follow the rules properly.
Where To Buy Prodentim Oral Probiotic?
If you’re looking for authentic Prodentim Oral Probiotics, buying them from their official website will be the best choice. You’ll have less chance of shipping difficulties. Also, you can claim 100% refunds if you’re not fully satisfied with their product.
My Recommendation: Buy Prodentim Online
Here are a few recommendations on where you can find Prodentim online. All of these marketplaces source authentic products.
You’ll also buy Prodentim on Amazon and eBay. You’ll find the probiotic at a lower price on these sites. But I would recommend buying from the official website. It’s hard to trust marketplaces. And you might also face shipping issues.
In Which Countries Is Prodentim Available?
Prodentim is available in 6 countries. For countries outside the USA, the shipping cost is around $15.95. It’s free shipping inside the USA. Check out the table below to learn how many shipping days it takes for each country.
Shipping Address
Shipping Time (working days)
United States
5-7
Canada
10-15
UK
10-15
Australia
10-15
Ireland
10-15
New Zealand
10-15
Prodentim Vs Competitors
Finally, by looking at some competitors of Prodentim, you’ll get an idea if Prodentim is the best option for you. I have two similar products in my list - Steel Bite Pro and Dentitox Pro for comparison. Follow the segments below to see if Prodentim is actually worth it.
Prodentim Vs Steel Bite Pro- Which Is Better?
Both Prodentim and Steel Bite Pro are dental supplements and they cost approximately $69. Despite the same price, they differ slightly in characteristics. Prodentim is best for you if you’re looking for strong teeth and increasing good bacteria in your mouth. On the contrary, Steel Bite Pro helps to make stronger saliva.
Prodentim Vs Dentitox Pro- Which Is Better?
Speaking of Prodentim and Dentitox Pro, both of these supplements also carry the same features. They also have a similar price structure and a refund policy. However, Prodentim comes in tablet and capsule form. You’ll only need one pill a day. But the Dentitix Pro comes in syrup form which is recommended to take 2-3 drops a day.
FAQs
Do You Swallow Prodentim?
No, you don’t swallow Prodentim because it’s a soft-chew tablet. You have to either keep it in your mouth until it
automatically dissolves. Or, you have to chew it and drink some water later. However, this probiotic also comes in capsule form which you can swallow.
Does Prodentim contain any GMO ingredients?
No, Prodentim doesn’t contain any GMO ingredients. It has all-natural ingredients derived from plants and minerals. All of the ingredients contain oral health beneficial factors. Also, it doesn’t contain any ingredients that will create an allergic reaction.
Final Verdict
Finally, from the Prodentim review you can say Prodentim is a good probiotic for your oral health. If you don’t have any serious health issues, you can definitely try this out. Of course, you have to check if you’re eligible to take the supplement.
Hopefully, this article has provided you with enough information to make an informed decision.
