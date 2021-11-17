Producer & Entrepreneur Sunny Sabharwal transforms the Entertainment Industry

Sunny Sabharwal is an entrepreneur, producer and social media influencer whose name is taken with a lot of love and trust in the highest social circles of not only Bollywood but also the entertainment and wedding industries of India.
As the Managing Director of Pulse Wedding Planner Private Limited, Sunny Sabharwal has furthered the firm as one of the top choices for people looking for world-class wedding and events planning services. When Pulse Wedding was launched in the year 2010, Sunny aimed to deliver a concoction of creativity and innovation to every wedding and event that came to the firm. Throughout these years, what has remained consistent is Sunny Sabharwal's dedication towards his original aim and vision. Pulse Wedding Planner specializes in themed and destination weddings. As of today, it has garnered the appreciation and confidence of national and international clients consisting of top Bollywood celebrities, artists and public figures in the showbiz entertainment world and brands and businesses around the world.
Additionally, Sunny Sabharwal is a recognized producer in the Hindi film industry. He announced a series called Wedpulse during the period of the COVID-19 lockdown. It was aired on the official Instagram channel of his events and entertainment firm Pulse Weddings and Events and went on to earn the reputation of a successful entertainment series that featured numerous Bollywood celebrities talking about topics of the likes of cooking, laughter and mental health. As of now, Sunny Sabharwal is all set to produce music videos featuring popular artists like Mika Singh.
Talking about his work as a producer and the responsibilities that come with it, Sunny Sabharwal said, "I would say everything comes with a responsibility. For instance, as far as my wedding and event planning business is concerned, I always have the responsibility to ensure that every single project that my team handles is infused with individual attention and creativity that has the potential to surpass original expectations. Just like that, as a producer, I am required to pay attention to everyone's ideas and give them a safe space to share them. Collaboration is one of the best things that I like about being a producer."
Owing to his almost infectious enthusiasm and energy, Sunny Sabharwal is lovingly known as Sunny Pulse in the entertainment industry. It goes without saying that his future projects are eagerly awaited by the audience.