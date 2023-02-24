Prohormones Guide – Everything You Need to Know About Prohormones

Prohormones: The Complete Guide to Everything You Need To Be Aware of About Prohormones
If you've thought of taking anabolic steroids but have been frightened due to the negative side consequences, then you could have heard that prohormones could be the most effective alternative. Prohormones are a form of supplement that is focused on increasing anabolic performance during the bulking period and reducing the size of your muscles during a cutting season. Also Prohormones are thought to have the same advantages as androgenic steroids, but without the negative side consequences.
Click Here to Buy Muscle Growth Supplement price and offers
Do these claims really exist? Do prohormones provide strength, size, and shred with no adverse negative effects like gyno and aggression? Let's take a look at the pros and cons of prohormones the most effective prohormone in every category, and the dark side of using these supplements.
Best Supplements for Muscle Growth
● D-Bal Max: Best muscle growth supplement overall
● CrazyBulk Bulking Stack: Best bulking stack for bodybuilding
● Testo-Max: Best for testosterone, body fat, and energy
● Dianabol – Best choice for muscle building (Most Popular)
● Deca Durabolin – Best choice for stamina
● Trenbolone – Best choice for muscle mass and recovery
● Sustanon – Best choice for testosterone levels
● Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer: Best mass gainer shake for bulking
● HGH-X2: Best human growth hormone booster
● OSTA 2866: Best SARM alternative for fast muscle growth
● Intensive Pre-Train: Best pre-workout supplement
● Ultimate CRN-5: Best creatine
● CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack: Best for women
● 100% Tri-Protein: Best protein powder
What are Prohormones?
Prohormone is a form of nutritional supplement generally taken as a capsule or tablet. Some prohormones can be taken by mouth in liquid forms. Prohormones can be used to boost strength, improve muscle growthand increase fat burning for aesthetic reasons. They are extremely popular among the amateur weightlifters and bodybuilders however not so much for strengthlifters or powerlifters, because while gains in strength are beneficial however, the gains aren't significant.
How do Prohormones Work
Prohormones are precursors to the hormones steroid inside the body. In contrast to anabolic steroids require the liver in order to obtain the enzyme required to transform into a steroidal compound.
Anabolic steroids, on other hand, boost the anabolic response within your body, by increasing the levels of both growth hormones and testosterone. They don't have to tie to a specific enzyme to gain effects.
Consider it this way The prohormone is only half-complete once you consume it. After ingesting, the prohormone passes through the liver and collects its remaining half. Only afterwards does it begin to be active as an anabolic substance that promotes the claimed benefits that we'll look at further down.
One of the problems that prohormones face is that their conversion process is dependent on the body's predetermined. Even if you do manage to obtain the highest-quality, top-of-the-line prohormone, you might not be able to benefit from its full potential since the body only converts only a portion of the prohormone.
Are Prohormones Legal?
The quick solution to "Are Prohormones legal?" is no, prohormones aren't legal.
The Designer Anabolic Steroid Control Act of 2014, also known as HR 4771 was enacted in the name of President Barack Obama and it made it a federal crime to own or sell substances that have anabolic properties, like steroids or prohormones that are extremely powerful.
However HR 4771 did leave enough room for some anabolic substances to get past the censors. Although prohormones aren't legally legal and the majority of the strongest ones are available only on the black market there are some prohormones accessible to purchase.
The best prohormones for muscle Building
As we mentioned above the use of prohormones is typically found in a typical bodybuilding program of cutting and bulking. This means gaining as much muscle as you can and then working to bring the body fat percentage to a single digit and get as slim as you can. But you must do your best to keep the most muscle mass you can. Prohormones are said to aid by preserving the hard-earned muscle mass you've built up when you are as lean as possible.
Let's examine the most effective prohormone for mass, followed by the top prohormone to cut. At the time this article was published this article, the products listed aren't legally available for purchase, even though they are readily accessible on the internet.
Prohormones For Mass
1-Androsterone (1-DHEA): One of the most well-known hormones available on the market, 1-Androsterone has been a popular choice for those who have muscles in the brain. Research studies demonstrate that when coupled with a complete workout program, this hormone is able to increase muscle mass while reducing body fat. Furthermore, 1-DHEA can help improve performance during exercise especially when it comes to power-based movements like the back squat. But, despite its benefits however, researchers have concluded that the adverse consequences are quite severe. we'll go into more detail below.
Epiandrosterone (Epi-Andro): This prohormone is a derivative of dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA). It's not as potent than the anabolic steroid DHEA but it can have similar advantages. Epi-Andro converts into dihydrotestosterone (or DHT which is a derivative of testosterone. Research studies have shown that DHT is more androgenic and anabolic than testosterone it has a dual edge, which may boost muscle growth, and increase the chance of adverse side effects.
Prohormones For Cutting
Arimistane (Androst-3,5-dien-7,17-dione): This prohormone is also considered a suicide aromatase inhibitor, which means that it can significantly decrease your estrogen levels. It will benefit anyone looking to boost testosterone without worrying about estrogen dominance or the negative effects on gyno that can be associated with it. Don't believe us when we say it, research studies have proven that arimistane is among the most effective anti-estrogens. It's also great for preventing cuts, while also preserving the muscle and protecting it from deterioration due to a reduction of calories, or intense exercise.
Trenavar (Estra-4,9,11-triene-3,17-dione): Reported as being 10 times more androgenic than testosterone - again, this is both a good and bad thing - Trenavar is a popular prohormone for those who want to blast the hell out of their body fat while holding on to that solid lean muscle. However, there aren't any studies on trenavar. However we can look up studies regarding its steroidal cousin trenbolone to get some idea about what it's capable of. Research studies demonstrate that trenbolone can be phenomenally effective in stimulating the growth of muscles - much higher than testosterone and reducing body fat.
Combining And Cycling Of Prohormones
In the same manner it is possible to stack steroids to increase your strength and prohormones, they can also be used in a stack to increase the effectiveness of one, while minimizing the adverse consequences of another. This is the most effective prohormone stack for building muscle and cutting, utilizing the same prohormones that we talked about earlier:
Androsterone And Arimistane
The initial stack is 1-DHEA and arimistane. It is the primary prohormone that is an mass-building machine and you could consider arimistane as a booster due to its effect in decreasing levels of estrogen. The stack is among the most well-known in the world of weightlifting and the anecdotal evidence only raves about the outcomes.
Here's a description of one typical 1-Andro or arimistane stack cycles should appear like:
Duration of the Cycle:
● Four weeks on and then four weeks off, and then immediately following a post-cycle therapy supplement (PCT)
Dosage:
● 1-Androsterone 1 Androsterone: Between 50 mg and 100 mg depending on the experience and tolerance
● Arimistane Arimstane: Between 100 mg and 200 mg according to your tolerance and experience
Post-Cycle:
● The post-cycle treatment supplement (PCT) is mandatory when using these two prohormones. We'll discuss this further below liver toxicity and the other negative side effects are not a possibility however a PCT may aid in regaining your body.
Sample Breakdown of Stacks for Beginners If you've never taken an hormone prior to now, it is advised to build your tolerance beginning with a lower dose and gradually increasing it every week. This is an instance of stack made up of arimistane and 1-androsterone:
First Week:
● 1-Androsterone: 50 mg
● Arimistane: 100 mg
The Week 2:
● 1-Androsterone: 60 mg
● Arimistane: 120 mg
The Third Week of the HTML0:
● 1-Androsterone: 70 mg
● Arimistane: 140 mg
Fourth Week:
● 1-Androsterone: 80 mg
● Arimistane: 160 mg
Epiandrosterone and Trenavar
The second stack of prohormones is as efficient as the one before it, and some may claim that this one is more targeted towards people who have had previous experiences using prohormones.
The Cycle Time:
● Four weeks of on, then four weeks off and then immediately applying a post-cycle supplement (PCT)
Dosage:
● Epiandrosterone Between 250 mg to 500 mg, based on your experience and tolerance
● Trenavar The dose range is between 30 mg to 50 mg, depending on the experience and tolerance
Post-Cycle:
● The post-cycle treatment supplement (PCT) is required when using these two prohormones. We'll discuss this further below liver damage and other negative side effects are not a possibility However, a PCT will aid in regaining your body.
● Sample Stack Breakdown For Experienced Users: If you've tried prohormones previously, a stack might start with a higher dose but don't start with the highest dose possible.
This is an illustration of a stack made up of trenavar and epiandrosterone:
First Week:
● Epiandrosterone: 300 mg
● Trenavar 40 mg
Second Week:
● Epiandrosterone: 325 mg
● Trenavar 45 mg
The Third Week of the HTML0:
● Epiandrosterone: 350 mg
● Trenavar 50 mg
Fourth Week:
● Epiandrosterone: 375 mg
● Trenavar 50 mg
Health Risks and Side Effects
Despite the fat-burning and muscle building benefits of prohormones there are many serious health risks when you use prohormones. Just one dose can cause the following adverse negative effects:
● Acne
● Hair loss
● Changes in mood
● Gain in weight
● You'll lose your gains after you end the cycle
Let's get into the more grave side effects that could require medical intervention:
The Liver Prohormone must go through the liver to gather the enzyme required to transform into an active compound of steroidal nature it shouldn't come as a as a surprise to learn the fact that liver toxicity is among of the most frequent negative side consequences of prohormone.
Kidney damage similar with the liver kidneys are a part of the pain when they process and remove the toxic substances in prohormones. The repeated use of prohormones could result in kidney damage which could require surgery or medication.
Gynecomastia Similar to like steroids, prohormones may also encourage the growth of breast tissues in males. The most severe instances of gyno need medication or liposuction as well as removal of tissue.
Where can I find Prohormones for Sale
It's impossible to visit your local shop for supplements and buy an anti-hormone, however there's still an online market for them.
However, be aware that when you purchase a supplement that's illegal and especially one from a third world nation there is a risk of contamination or purchasing a product that might not have the active ingredients you're seeking.
You can also check: Epistane Prohormone Guide >>
Do the benefits outweigh the risk?
You're experiencing all the adverse effects of anabolic steroids but without getting the same amount of benefits. You may gain muscles and burn fat while using prohormones however, chances are you'll be unable to maintain those gains after the cycle has ended. If you want to maximize your gains Prohormones are not a good purchase. They're risky and gains can be fleeting at most.
We strongly recommend sticking with natural and legal steroid alternatives supplements if you're looking to increase muscle mass and reduce fat. Take a look at our stacks for bulking or cutting stacks that will help reach your.
Pro hormones were in use since 1996. But, the prohormones present in 1996 and the ones that are available today are quite different. The latest generation of prohormones has to be in compliance with the laws made in 2004. The law was enacted to ensure that the hormones are effective, safe and legal. Prior to these laws the older prohormones were a new generation that were accompanied by a higher level of dangers and adverse effects. The new generation of prohormones on the market aren't entirely free of potential risks or adverse effects however they've been significantly reduced. It is therefore crucial to make sure you're taking the appropriate hormone to achieve your goals and that you are cycling them properly. This is where this guide comes in!
This guide we'll look at:
● Common pro hormone compounds
● Stacks/cycles
● Side effects
● The significance of the PCT (post post cycle treatment)
If you aren't able to find the pro hormone you'd like us to look into or discuss, comment below or contact us via mail.
What are Pro Hormones?
Pro hormones are substances that act as precursors for hormones. They are able to be converted into active hormones by the body. They are commonly utilized by athletes and bodybuilders to boost the size of muscles, strength and performance. If you are taking prohormones that is converted to anabolic hormones within your body. The resultant effects are observed via a variety of channels. In general the most powerful impacts affect our human body's Androgenic, Estrogenic, and Progestogenic receptors. As with anabolic steroids hormones act as androgen receptor antagonists. An agonist of the androgen receptor can cause effects that are related to an increase in testosterone.+
The effects may include an increase in:
● Aggression+
● Sex drive +
● Muscle strengthplus
● Muscle mass+
● Muscles are more dense and feel solidand
Along with a greater risk of adverse reactions due to elevated levels of androgens.
They can be as diverse as but are not limited to an increased susceptibility to acne and hair loss.+
Pro hormones also impact the receptors for estrogen and progestogen and they react the same way. Pro hormones which convert into estrogen and progesterone could aid in boosting strength and mass.+
The problem is that massive gains can be lost once the cycle has finished. This could be due to the retention of water more than any other factor. The conversion comes with its own set of risk and side effects. Estrogenic side effects could include, but aren't only
● Water weight increase+
● Susceptibility to increase fat gain +
● and Gynecomastia (swelling of breast tissue in males)+
Pro hormones are usually classified as estrogenic, androgenic or even both. It is usually dependent on their primary method of action. Prohormones all result in an androgenic impact to some extent. However, each hormone has a distinct effect on the body's other systems.
Typically, strong androgens can be beneficial for increasing strength. This happens through central nervous system (CNS) stimulation. So, a powerful androgen may be like Dihydrotestosterone (DHT). In addition, certain types of androgens will cause an increase in the production of red blood cells This is why people generally have higher levels of pumps and increased vascularity.
What's Changed?
As we've mentioned earlier the pro hormones that are that are available today differ from the ones that were available prior to the US congress adopted the Anabolic Steroid Control Act of 2004. The latest generation of prohormones comes with improved delivery systems and absorption rates. This means that it's less demanding on your liver.
The Liposomal Delivery Systems:
Liposomal technology is used in the medical field for years as carriers for drugs. However, it has only recently found its way into nutritional supplements. Liposomes are composed of a hydrophobic core with an hydrophilic shell. This protects the molecule from degradation and allows them to remain more easily soluble.
Cyclosome(tm) Delivery:
Cyclosome(tm) Technologies is yet another liposomal delivery method. This method can improve pro hormone solubility as well as stability of the vesicle. This delivery technique regulates the fate of in vivo hydrophobic compounds , and prevents explosion of prohormones through the vesicle. This allows the "Trojan horse to release pro hormones as well as testosterone boosters into the circulation system via the intestinal lymphatic pathway. The majority of prior Oral tablets and capsules made to boost testosterone are affected by the "first passage result." This renders active substances virtually useless.
Common Compounds:
There are many different compounds , and various strategies to mix them.
This guide will address the following aspects:
● They are well-known and have other names
● Potential Effects
● Side effects
● Stack-ability
● The length of the cycle and the types
As with any product results will vary from person to person. The results are not guaranteed. *
1-Androsterone:
Alternative Names for HTML0:
Most Popular Standalone products:
Blends with Featured Products:
Run Down:
What is 1-Andro?
1-Andro is a legal hormone that converts to the active testosterone steroid, 1-Testosterone. 1-Andro is two steps of conversion before reaching the hormone of choice 1Test. 1-DHEA is a prohormone that is metabolized by the body into 1-testosterone (dihydroboldenone) and 1-androstenedione. These hormones are positioned isomers of testosterone as well as androstenedione. The conversion process to dihydroboldenone is where the bulk of the gains in muscle building come from.
What to Be Expecting From One-Andro
First of all, 1-Andro has studies that support it. The product you select it is possible to get different outcomes. The general consensus is that 1-Andro is great for boosting the strength, lean mass of muscles and aggression. These advantages make 1-Andro an excellent choice for cutting and bulking programs.
To bulk up, we'd recommend a product similar to 1-Testosterone. Because it is the one with the highest dose of mg in a tablet, it will notice the effects quicker. For cutting, we'd suggest 1-AD. Its label claims it contains 75 mg of 1-Andro. It is actually 75mg of 1-Andro decanoate that yields 47mg of 1-Andro. The ester chain is added to allow the 1-Andro to be broken down more slowly. This can help control spikes in hormones.
Additionally, it is important to remember that these products may contain additional ingredients other than 1-Andro, which is part of LG science. 1-Testosterone for instance contains grapefruit extract that can hinder one of the components in 1-Andro's degradation. 1-AD, however, contains laxogenin. If you're not sure whether you're ready to jump into the world of professional hormones, laxogenin is another option. Since it's an herb-based steroid, laxogenin isn't hormone-based. Therefore, women are able to supplement it in order to increase the strength, recovery, and joint discomfort. However, in this formulation it is possible to only see joint support due to laxogenin.
Chosen 1 by Blackstone labs The other way around is a blend. It contains esters as well as unsterified 1-Andro/1-DHEA. It's basically getting the benefits of 1-Testosterone and 1-AD at a lower dosage.
1-Andro Side Effects:
As with all prohormone associated with testosterone, there are also negative side effects to think about and manage. A few of the most common adverse effects are hair loss, acne prostate enlargement, cardiovascular issues (such such as hypertension) in addition to elevated kidney and liver functions as well as testicular atrophy among others. A few people also reported that after the high doses of 1-Andro they experienced a decrease in libido and the feeling of lethargy.
But, in the PCT the side effects usually disappear in the course of the course. Since 1-Andro only targets androgenic receptors. The estrogenic effects don't come as a surprise. Furthermore, side effects like hair loss and acne have an increased chance when you're already susceptible to these.
Treatment of Side Effects:
We recommend using supplements for support on the bike, such as Gear Support. This kind of supplement is going reduce the chance for adverse consequences. It is recommended to take it along in conjunction with your preferred prohormones and stop at the end of your PCT. You could try products like D-Aspartic Acid, Maca, Horny Goat Weed or blends like Score! XXL for people with low libido.
We suggest that you consume a multivitamin that contains B-vitamins to help your hair and skin. Also, you can consider Fish Oil, Omega 3 as well as NAC which can benefit your entire body hair, skin, and. For acne prevention and to prevent acne, there's numerous OTC cleanser products you can try Look for products that contain salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide.
How to Cycle 1 Andro:
11 Andro is a great option up to 8 weeks in a four-week PCT. Each bottle usually includes enough for a four week cycle. If you want to run an 8-week cycle you'll require an additional bottle.
4-Androsterone:
Additional Names
Most Popular Standalone Product:
Blends with Featured Products:
Run Down:
What is 4-Andro?
4-Andro is similar in its structure to 1-Andro in that both undergo the same two-step process of conversion before becoming the hormone of choice. In the case of 4-Andro, this is converting into testosterone. The initial conversion of 4-DHEA is 4-androstenediol before converting to testosterone.
What to Find From FourAndro
The 4-Andro product is considered to be more of a "wet gainer. Because it converts into testosterone and testosterone, there is the possibility of estrogen conversion. When you take these kinds of supplements, that implies that there is likely to retain water. This will lead to greater gains in muscle mass and increases in strength.
Because of its water retention, we do not suggest 4-Andro for bulking. It can, however, be, and frequently is used in stacks. As with 1-Andro milligrams and products can result in different effects. Like 1-Andro, the brands are following the same pattern in the formulas of their products. The Blackstone Brutal 4ce is a blend of 4-Andro, Hi-Tech's androdiol is a laxogenin-based product, and the LG 4 Andro product is 4-Andro.
What distinguishes 4-Andro from other testosterone supplements is that it is converted to testosterone the hormone, not a different precursor. The result is that gains occur quicker, recovery speeds up and certain side consequences of 1-Andro are eliminated. The 4-Andro cycle increases the libido level and does not cause lethargy. Instead, you'll experience more of the Alpha-Male-like feeling of ecstasy. If you're looking to build lean muscle mass, sexual drive and power 4Andro is the right choice for you.
Andro Side Effects:
Since there the possibility of the conversion of estrogen, you are at the chance of experiencing these negative side negative effects. They include an increase in water weight and the possibility of fat accumulation and Gynecomastia. This is in addition several of the most frequent side effects associated with prohormones use, such as hair loss, acne, heart problems (such such as hypertension) and aggressiveness. But, since 4-Andro does not contain methylation and therefore, you do not need to worry about liver toxicities.
Treatment of Side Effects:
To reduce the risk of hormone conversion, and all the dangers that it carries to reduce the risk of estrogen conversion, you should stack with an aromatase inhibitor (estrogen blocker) during your cycle. It is also possible to use it following your PCT. If taken in the course of a cycle, they may reduce the conversion of estrogen. If taken after a cycle they can help to prevent rebound of gyno.
If you are experiencing other side consequences, you should adhere to the same regimen as 1-Andro. NAC, Fish Oil, Multivitamins as well as OTC acne cleanser. Since the 4-Andro isn't methylated, you don't have to engage in cycle support. However, if you are concerned, use NAC and milk Thistle.
How to Cycle 4-Andro
The 4-Andro cycle can last up to eight weeks using an average of 4 weeks PCT. For those who are new to the sport, you might choose to go with an earlier cycle to test the way your body reacts to the prohormones. It could be between 4 and 6 weeks of prohormones, and a four-week PCT.
19-Nor-4-Androstenediol:
Additional Names
The most popular Standalone Product:
Blend Products Featured:
Run Down:
What is 19-Nor-DHEA?
19-Nor-DHEA, in contrast to the other compounds we've talked about is more of an preliminarypro hormone. With a two-step conversion process 19-Nor-DHEA is eventually converted into Nandrolone (Deca).
What Can We Expect From 19-Nor-DHEA
Contrary to previous products, there's not enough research to back the benefits. However, some users claim to experience strength increases and muscle mass gains. However, as with all supplements, the results may differ. However, we recommend this hormone to people who are more prone to adverse consequences. Nandrolone is, in its nature, isn't as powerful as testosterone. Therefore, for skilled prohormone users it might not be the best chemical.
19-Nor-DHEA is the most effective option for those seeking to increase the strength and growth of muscles and also speed up fat loss. However, it has been criticized for taking longer to "kick into" and suppress natural testosterone.
We'd suggest 19-Nor-DHEA to those looking to improve their strength. If you're looking to become more physique-focused it can work in cutting stacks too. Remember the fact that Blackstone Lab's Abnormal product comes with a mix with Hi-Tech's product. Deca-Durabolin, is 19-Nor-DHEA.
19-Nor-DHEA Side Effects
As we've mentioned earlier, Nandrolone's strength isn't as great as testosterone This implies that there's less risk of negative side consequences. In terms of possible adverse effects that can occur, water retention is the most likely. People have reported more water retention with 19-Nor-DHEA than from 4-Andro. Another frequent side effect was lower sexual libido.
Treatment of Side Effects:
You can combat both aspects by using an estrogen blocker in your cycle. However, for greater support for your libido, you could consider D-Aspartic acid, Maca, Horn Goat Weed, or blends similar to Stamina Rx too. Also, as with all blends the PCT needs to adhere to the cycle you are on.
In addition, there's not any research conducted about this compound. Therefore, if you're experiencing any other typical side effects (i.e. acne, etc.) You can consider other chemicals that offer ways to manage these. It's not necessary to supplement your cycle However, if you're more conscious, you could use NAC and Milk Thistle.
How To Cycle 19-Nor DHEA:
19-Nor-DHEA is able to be used for as long as 6 weeks (due to its ability to suppress natural testosterone) using a 4- week PCT. If you're not familiar with testosterone-producing hormones, you might prefer an easier period to see if you can test the waters.
1,4-Androstadienedione:
Additional Names
Most Popular Standalone products:
Blends that are Featured:
Run Down:
What is 1,4-Andro?
As with all the other compounds previously mentioned 1,4 AD will undergo a two-step conversion in order to reach the desired hormone. In Equibolin's case, the starting compound is 3b-Hydroxy-1,4-Androstadien-17-one Undecanoate (1,4 DHEA). After 1,4 DHEA the compound transforms into 1,4 Andro before transforming to Boldenone. Boldenone is another chemical that is comparable to testosterone however it differs due to the addition of a double bond. This bond is less effective in reducing the ability (likelihood) for binding enzymes that eventually convert it into estrogen.
What Can We Expect From 1,4-Andro
Boldenone has been proven to enhance appetite. This is why we suggest Equibolin to increase your bulk. Alongside the increase of appetite levels, one may also anticipate an increase in strength and muscle mass.
1,4 Andro is a great option for those who want to build weight without the amount of water retention typically seen when using 4-AD. As 1,4 Andro is a highly anabolic substance it has a very low percentage of conversion to estrogen even however, it's there. The estrogen can make sure your cycle is unbloated, but still enjoying certain benefits that come with the conversion to estrogen. In contrast to the 4-AD cycle 1,4 Andro effects can take more time (2-3 months) to manifest.
1,4-Andro Side Effects:
Since 1,4 Andro is extremely anabolic, the likelihood of developing adverse side adverse effects is very low. However, we recommend Equibolin to knowledgeable users of prohormones.
Treatment of Side Effects:
Support for the cycle is not required since Equibolin does not contain methylation however, if you wish to stay to be safe it is possible to take NAC, Milk Thistle, or even a genuine on-cycle supplement. The estrogen conversion occurs which is why if you were to use an estrogen-blocker it will help to avoid any possible negative side negative effects.
How to Cycle 1,4-Andro
The first signs of results should be evident within 3-4 weeks after the start of supplementation. After that, you can use this product for up to eight weeks by using a PCT that is 4-weeks long.
Epiandrosterone:
Additional Names
The most popular Standalone Product:
Blends with Featured Products:
Run Down:
What is Epi-Andro?
Epi-Andro was first identified in the early 1930s. It's not the strongest androgenic drug, but it's an metabolite of DHEA.
What to Expect From Epi-Andro
Epi-Andro is an extremely popular cutting prohormone. This means you can expect lean, dry muscle growth and the increase of vascularity as well as sex drive. When compared to other prohormones offered, epi-Andro's effects are less abrasive. However, there are immediate stimulant effects, so should you wish to take it to prepare for a workout it is possible to do so.
The only product we sell with Epi-Andro as the only ingredient is Dymethazine. The first component of Epi-Andro 50 is Epicatechin. This isn't a professional hormone, but it is frequently used in formulations that are designed to promote the growth of muscles.
Epicatechin can be found in many foods such as green tea and dark chocolate. It is primarily used to reduce Myostatin production. Myostatin is a protein that is known as myokine. Myokine reduces the amount of the growth of muscles. By blocking this protein, we aid in promoting muscle growth.
Disclaimer:
This content is created by brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For any queries, clarifications and/or claims please mail to: support@brandingbyexperts.com.
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.