Properties within Outer Ring Road, Hyderabad are immune to GO 111! Yes, you read that right.

GO 111 created a slump in the Hyderabad real estate market. But some areas are doing better than others. Find out how.
It is no secret that the GO 111 created problems within the Hyderabad real estate market. The city witnessed a slump that lasted for nearly 6 months. However, the worst is over and Hyderabad is again getting the attention of prospective real-estate buyers from all over the country.
This is not surprising considering the economic boom that Hyderabad has been experiencing in the recent years. The city has been the front runner when it comes to development and acts as a home for a majority of the tech giants. Software giants like Tata Consultancy Services have also set up their campus in Adibatla resulting in further interest. Infrastructural development is also in full flow which can be seen from the introduction of the Metro Station in the Southern Part of Hyderabad. As a result, many people are looking for employment and residential options within the city.
What is good to see is that Hyderabad is witnessing a 360-degree growth when it comes to real estate valuation. The Southern region of the city which includes places like LB Nagar, Vanasathalipuram and Injapur are developing at a fast pace. On the other hand, the northern regions such as BN Reddy Nagar, Sahebnagar Kalan and Gurram Guda are also attracting prospective buyers from all over the country.
While all the regions act as a solid investment, properties located within the Outer Ring Road stand out. Industry leaders say that one of the reasons for the appeal of these properties has been the introduction of GO 111. It is safe to say that properties in Outer Ring Road were immune to negatives of GO 111. In fact, these properties have witnessed a price hike.
Experts suggest that these properties will not be impacted by the retention or revocation of GO 111. In case of retention, there will be an increase in demand whereas, revocation will help in further value appreciation. Experts have already assured GHMC approved plot owners that their property will not be impacted by the GO 111. All in all, a safe and secure investment opportunity.
Considering all these factors, it seems that purchasing a plot within the Outer Ring Road of Hyderabad is a no brainer.