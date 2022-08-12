ProSolution Plus Reviews (USA): Critical Update Reveals Shocking Customer Concerns!

ProSolution Plus is a natural supplement formulated to provide the body with the vitamins, minerals, and botanicals that may naturally alleviate PE. It intends to address a variety of clinical PE issues, including poor libido, performance anxiety, erection quality, and ejaculation control. Not for the impatient, ProSolution builds up to its full potency over 30 to 60 days.
What is clinical premature ejaculation?
The clinical definition of PE lacks clarity. There are several probable psychological and physiological explanations for this disease. Eighty to ninety percent of lifelong PE patients ejaculate in less than sixty seconds each time. Ten to twenty percent do so within two minutes. Perhaps the problem is not as terrible for some people as it is for others. However, if early climax is severely impacting one's relationships, it is worthwhile to investigate potential solutions.
ProSolution Plus Ingredients
Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is a traditional Ayurvedic herb used to treat a variety of diseases. Its anxiolytic, antistress, and antidepressant qualities are supported by scientific evidence. In one clinical trial, ashwagandha was shown to indirectly boost adult mice 'serotonin levels. If PE is caused by low serotonin, this may help ease it. And a 2003 research revealed that it considerably boosts the synthesis of nitric oxide (NO), a crucial neurotransmitter for erectile function. Higher NO levels boost blood flow to the penis and may aid in treating the underlying physiological reasons for erectile dysfunction (a condition often linked to PE).
Root of Asparagus Adscendens (200 mg)
Asparagus adscendens root (AARR) is an Asian native climbing plant (not to be confused with the common vegetable). Its possible effects on the cardiovascular, neurological, and immunological systems are described in a clinical review. It is essential to remember that every research in this evaluation used animals. There is an inadequate study on the human use of AARR. However, there are indications of its safety and usefulness as a supplement for sexual health. The evaluation found no harm at levels as high as 64 g per mouse. A research on rats greatly enhanced their sexual activity. And another animal research revealed reduced stress and inflammatory levels.
Shilajit (150 mg)
Shilajit is a material discovered in the Himalayas that resembles wax. People have used it for centuries as a traditional cure for longevity, rejuvenation, and sexual dysfunctions such as premature ejaculation. However, our investigation did not uncover any verified studies regarding its usage in PE.
One conceivable use for this unique substance in the bedroom has been discovered. In a double-blind clinical investigation, 250 mg of shilajit twice per day significantly increased testosterone levels compared to a placebo. In a second clinical research, shilajit was shown to boost dopamine levels in mice. If PE is because of low dopamine or erectile dysfunction (two typical reasons), shilajit may be of assistance.
Curculigo Orchidaceae Root
It is useful for treating erectile dysfunction, poor libido, and jaundice. However, there is insufficient scientific data to establish that it is effective for any of these uses. According to animal research, a dosage of 100 mg/kg to rats increased their erections, mating frequency, and attractiveness to females. Human experiments have yet to confirm these findings.
Tribulus Terrestris Fruit (100 mg)
Tribulus Terrestris stimulates a response that includes the relaxed corpora cavernosa and nitric oxide. Researchers have found that Tribulus Terrestris enhances erectile function.
Mucuna Pruriens Seed (100 mg)
This summary of mucuna pruriens describes all of the possible applications for this bean. The significance of this plant lies in its usage as an Ayurvedic aphrodisiac.
L-dopa is the most important active component. L-dopa functions as a neurotransmitter and precursor for the synthesis of dopamine. Dopamine, the neurotransmitter responsible for pleasure, motivation, and climax, plays an important role in the bedroom. One animal research reported significant increases in sexual activity and ejaculation delay on using a 200 mg/kg alcohol extract of mucuna pruriens.
Human testing as an aphrodisiac has not been conducted. However, one clinical research yielded encouraging results for male infertility. Over the course of five months of daily 5,000 mg treatment, males saw a 688 percent increase in sperm concentration, a 32% improvement in sperm motility, and a 25-81 percent decrease in cortisol levels (one measure of stress).
Whole Asteracantha Longifolia Plant (80 mg)
Asteracantha longifolia is a plant found in Asia and Africa's wetlands. Ayurvedic medicine often treats diabetes, liver disease, and sexual dysfunction. However, scientists know very little about its impacts, particularly on people. Researchers saw increases in sexual activity, sperm production, and female attractiveness in one animal study. There are no reported adverse effects. And researchers saw no harmful effects at levels ranging from 100 to 200 mg/kg each day.
Working
ProSolution Plus is formulated with natural substances to aid with premature ejaculation and overall sexual function. A combination of herbs, minerals, and vitamins gradually improves sexual health, including ejaculation control, erection quality, and overall enjoyment. If it is effective, users should feel its full benefits 30 to 60 days after beginning therapy.
The American Journal of Therapeutics conducted a triple-blind clinical study on ProSolution Plus and found outstanding results. Participants evaluated progress using a standard criteria and reported the following:
64 percent reduction in premature ejaculation
Increase of 48 percent in achieving and maintaining an erection
a 67 percent improvement in erection quality and a 78 percent increase in sexual pleasure
On paper, these results seem astounding for males suffering from PE.
Benefits
● A more robust erection
● Improves libido
● Helps premature ejaculation
● Better sexual performance More sexual stamina
Adverse Effects
● No serious adverse effects have been verified or reported.
Dosage
The suggested daily dose of ProSolution Plus is two tablets. This is a supplement to be taken daily. The outcomes will gradually improve. Follow the prescribed dose for as long to experience the effects.
ProSolution Plus Price
● 60 Tablets for $69.95 for a 1 Month Supply
● 120 Tablets for Two Months Supply - $119.95
● 180 Tablets for 3 Months - $164.95
● 240 Tablets for 4 Months - $209.95
● 300 Tablets for 5 Months - $254.95
● 360 Tablets for 6 Months - $299.95
● 720 Tablets for 12 Months - $429.95
Refund Policy
67 day money back policy on not getting the promised results.
Who ought to use ProSolution Plus?
People who suffer from PE should consider ProSolution Plus if the problem impacts their everyday life and relationships. Additionally, it is equally safe or safer than common PE drugs. If one has tried standard PE treatments such as SSRIs or ED medications without success or has had significant side effects, ProSolution Plus is worth a try.
Who will not benefit from ProSolution Plus?
ProSolution Plus may not be useful for men with PE caused by severe psychological difficulties. One research shows that ashwagandha helps alleviate symptoms of anxiety and despair. However, if the psychological issues are severe enough to trigger a premature climax, they will certainly need more rigorous treatment.
It cannot be emphasized enough that PE is a disorder with several probable causes. Before purchasing ProSolution Plus (or any other supplement developed for PE), it is vital to see a physician.
Pros
● Increased sexual fulfillment
● Significant reduction in premature ejaculation
● Mild to moderate adverse effects in just 2% of males
● 67-day doctor-recommended money-back guarantee
Cons
● The majority of ingredient studies are based on animal research.
● There are no long-term studies.
● Takes 30 to 60 days to reach full efficacy.
● Costlier than some options
FAQs
What is the purpose of ProSolution Plus?
ProSolution Plus is used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, low libido, and performance anxiety.
Is a prescription required for the purchase of ProSolution Plus?
Ordering ProSolution Plus is possible online. There is no need to get a prescription. It is simple to get this man enhancement pill and conquer sexual health concerns without seeing a physician.
Is it safe to continue using ProSolution Plus indefinitely?
Yes, continued ProSolution Plus administration is safe. This is a supplement to be taken daily. The manufacturer guarantees that you will experience maximum advantages within three to six months.
How long does ProSolution Plus take to function?
According to the brand's promise, users will begin to see favorable results within three to four weeks. However, the advantages will reach their peak in three to six months. The brand guarantees people will experience cumulative advantages. The manufacturer advises that they continue taking the tablets to reaping the advantages and maintain confidence in their sexual performance.
Does ProSolution Plus really work?
ProSolution Plus provides a money-back guarantee and guaranteed results. The tested and confirmed outcomes enable men to have a more satisfying sex life, and the formula is supported by thousands of years of old eastern knowledge. Although it may be true that ProSolution Plus is very effective, individual response rates may differ. Users should thus be patient and allow sufficient time for the medication to take effect.
Can ProSolution Plus be purchased from a pharmacy?
No. ProSolution Plus cannot be purchased through a pharmacy. Not a prescribed medication. This falls under the category of dietary supplement, and users may get it online without a prescription.
Conclusion: ProSolution Plus
ProSolution Plus is a pretty secure method of obtaining assistance for premature ejaculation. Its constituents have been the topic of a number of researches, although mostly on animals. A funded, triple-blind trial on people demonstrates the product's potential, but it requires peer review. Long-term safety has not been established, so proceed with care and consult a physician.