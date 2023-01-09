Prostate 911 Reviews: PhytAge Labs Prostate Health Supplement Legit or Scam?

Inflamed prostate affects many aging men. The constant urge to pee, the inability to empty the bladder completely, poor sleep quality, and chronic urinary infections are common symptoms of a malfunctioning prostate system. Some men opt for dangerous and expensive solutions to reduce prostate size. These include surgery and the use of certain injections/medications.
PhytAge Labs is the manufacturer of a “prostate reducer” referred to as the Prostate 911. The supplement contains inflammation-reducing nutrients to improve the urinary and prostate systems. Is the formulation worth the price? Who can use it? Continue reading this review to discover more about the prostate reducer.
What is Prostate 911?
Prostate 911 is advertised as a science-based prostate reducer comprising natural ingredients. The creator markets it to anyone looking for a plant-based and natural solution to inflamed prostate.
Prostate 911 is manufactured in a US-based facility that supposedly complies with the FDA principles. It is natural. Thus, users should expect zero side effects from taking it. In addition, the prostate reducer is affordable, practical, and effective.
PhytAge Labs claims that Prostate 911 can drop the BPH and inflamed prostate by 93%. Thus, it is a practical solution for men looking to end their ED (Erectile Dysfunction). Additionally, Prostate 911 can support sexual functions and overall male wellbeing. It optimizes the different male hormones, supporting erotic health, metabolism, and energy levels.
Prostate 911 Creator
Prostate 911 designer is US-based researcher Ronnie Hoffman. He claims that he was motivated to develop the prostate reducer after being diagnosed with BPH. Ronnie Hofmann started on prescription meds that slowly affected his sexual life, energy levels, and masculine features.
Ronnie Hoffman conducted deep research to understand the structure and workings of the prostate gland. He explains that the gland is simply a tube below the bladder and the urethra. In younger men, the prostate is the size of a walnut. However, aging, poor diet, and other factors enlarge the prostate pressing on the bladder and preventing optimal urinary tract functions.
How Does Prostate 911 Work?
cGMP is a chemical substance produced in moderation in a healthy male. Its main function is to support erections. However, an enlarged prostate prevents the cGMP chemicals from reaching the penis leading to erectile dysfunction. Per the official Prostate 911 website, over 7-% of men above 50 have erectile dysfunction and enlarged prostate.
Prostate 911 works by shrinking the prates to a healthy size and unblocking the bladder for better urine and cGMP flow. How does it support prostate health?
Clear Inflammations - Prostate 911 encompasses natural anti-inflammatories that lower unhealthy inflammations, thus reducing unhealthy prostate swellings. The prostate reducer has potent ingredients to eliminate the lemon-sized prostate to the normal walnut size.
Improve cGMP Levels – Inflamed prostate hinders the production and functions of the cGMP enzyme. Prostate 911 works by lowering prostate inflammation, allowing the cGMP chemical to travel to the penis freely for hard and strong erections.
Enhance Blood Circulation – There are numerous nutrients in Prostate 911 that dilate the various blood vessels allowing optimal blood circulation. The maker states that it enhances the flow of nutrient and oxygen-rich blood to the penis for improved erections.
Balance Hormones – Most aging men suffer from hormonal imbalances resulting in prostate issues and poor sexual health. Unhealthy men secrete certain chemicals that block the production of testosterone. Prostate 911 can balance male hormones for better sexual and physical wellbeing.
Improve Sleep – Certain Prostate 911 ingredients may enhance sleep quality. Apart from minimizing the nighttime bathroom breaks, the prostate reducer supports restorative sleep by calming the brain and eliminating stress. Additionally, it can enhance moods and manage healthy blood pressure or optima sleep.
Prostate 911 Ingredients
PhytAge Labs boldly claim they use quality and science-backed ingredients to create the Prostate 911 capsules. The active components include:
Stinging Nettle
The stinging nettle is a flowering plant prevalent in most parts of the world. Some communities use the green herb as a vegetable, while others use it for medicinal purposes. Prostate 911 claims that the stinging nettle is a natural and potent prostate reducer.
In 12 months randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study involving 236 patients, the stinging nettle was found effective in minimizing the prostate size in most adults. In a similar clinical trial, the ingredient was found effective in lowering prostate inflammation by 50% when used regularly. Similarly, it can eliminate urinary tract issues resulting from BPH by over 81%.
The stinging nettle improves male sexual health by boosting the t-levels. It can also enhance sexual performance by raising energy levels. Prostate 911 claims it is a potent immune booster that may amplify overall wellbeing.
Saw Palmetto
Prostate 911 contains good saw palmetto to enhance the t-levels, boost blood circulation, and minimize prostate inflammation. In a 2013 clinical trial, the ingredient was proven effective in lowering prostate inflammation by 53 per cent and increasing sexual functions by over 40%. Saw palmetto enhances the cGMP levels for quality erections on command.
Additionally, the component augments the urinary system for optimal urine flow and minimizing the risk of UTI. Saw palmetto also calms moods and supports relaxation. It can therefore combat sleep issues and alleviate stress.
Zinc
Aging men require adequate zinc to support hundreds of biochemical reactions. Prostate 911 claim that the mineral can lower BPH-related urinary issues. It works by dilating the muscle fibers in the urethra channel for optimal urine flow. Zinc is also crucial in balancing testosterone levels and enhancing the quality of erections. Zinc deficiency in men can result in loss of masculine features, weight gain, and sleep issues.
Pygeum Africanum Bark
Pygeum bark is crucial in treating symptoms of prostate inflammation and BPH. Studies show that it battles unhealthy inflammations surge sexual drive, and fights urinary issues. Prostate 911 claims it works by shrinking the prostate and increasing urine flow, thus inhibiting regular bathroom visits.
Broccoli
Broccoli is rich in multiple phytochemicals that battle cancerous cells and lower unhealthy gland swellings. It can battle BPH, UTIs, and prostatitis.
The cruciferous vegetable can enhance coronary health and stabilize blood pressure. It may also boost blood circulation and fight erectile dysfunction.
Who can Use Prostate 911 from PhytAge Labs
Prostate 911 is for any man experiencing:
- Below-average urine flow
- Residual urine volume
- Difficulty emptying the bladder
- Weak urine stream
- Chronic urination during the day and night
- Prostate-related urinary tract infections
- Unexplained poor sexual health.
- Erectile dysfunction and related issues
Dosage
Customers should consume three Prostate 911 cupules daily for optimal results. Each bottle consists of 90 easy-to-swallow capsules. PhytAge Labs recommends using the formulation for over three months to experience full benefits.
Side effects
All Prostate 911 ingredients are purportedly natural and from clean sources. In addition, they are the most effective servings to give users maximum benefits safely, rapidly, and effectively. The maker claims there are minimal chances of Prostate 911 users reacting to the dietary supplement.
PhytAge Labs recommends seeking medical guidance before using the supplement particularly if you are under any medication.
Prostate 911 Benefits
- It can fix unhealthy prostate inflammations and restore its size
- It can enhance male sexual health by balancing testosterone levels and improving blood flow
- It can fix prostate-related urinary issues, thus diminishing chronic urination, poor urine flow and chronic bathroom visits, among other bladder issues
- Prostate 911 may heighten the immune response
- It can support the heart health
- It may improve the sleep quality
- It can boost moods and relaxation
- It may support muscle growth in men and inhabit fat gain
- It can boost sexual performance
Pricing
Prostate 911 is only sold on the official website www.getprostate911.com. PhytAge Labs claims it takes about seven business days to process the orders and make shipments. Customers will receive their Prostate 911 packages via USPS or UPS.
A 60-day money-back guarantee protects each Prostate 911 bottle.
Conclusion
Prostate 911 from PhytAge Labs is a daily supplement that can fight prostate and sexual issues in men. Rich in science-based ingredients like stinging nettle, saw palmetto, and broccoli, the supplement promises to eliminate the root of prostate issues. It works by balancing the cGMP enzymes and other hormones. Similarly, it nourishes the prostate and penile cells for optimal sexual health. Prostate 911 may fight erectile dysfunction by supporting healthy vascularity. PhytAge Labs recommends taking three capsules daily for at least three months.
