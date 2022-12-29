Protein Rich Vegetarian Food Sources To Include In Your Diet

Adding more protein of different kinds to your diet is one way to improve your health and have more stamina for physical activity. Protein is a crucial macronutrient because it is used to make and repair every single cell in our bodies. But remember that excess of everything is bad and so is protein or whey protein and other protein supplements. Consume only in the recommended quantity for better results. Maintaining a diet and lifestyle that are good for you doesn't mean giving up the things you enjoy.
While lean meat, fish, and eggs are all excellent choices for a protein-rich diet, vegetarians may have a harder time coming up with exciting options. We've got your back, so relax. Listed below are some vegetarian-friendly ingredients that are both tasty and high in protein.
1. Soya Chunks
Each serving of soya chunks provides 52g of protein. Soya chunks can be used in pulao, mix vegetables and you can make soya chunks masala, a perfect delicious, protein-rich recipe that is ideal for dinner or lunch. Soy chunks are an excellent and healthier meat substitute. To make this recipe you need dahi, mushrooms, tomatoes and some spices.
2. Paneer
Paneer has a lot of calcium, helps you feel full for longer, and speeds up your metabolism because of the casein (a slow-digesting dairy protein) it contains. Paneer is a great protein-rich food that can be added to vegetable dishes, tossed into sautéed vegetables, or eaten on its own.
3. Tofu
Tofu is a popular choice of protein for anyone following a meat-free diet, which is not surprising given its versatility and the fact that it contains all nine amino acids, which makes it a complete source of protein. It also contains a good amount of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, iron and vitamin B. Like many other ingredients on this list, it is a heart-healthy option that has been shown to lower the risk of coronary heart disease by 18% when eaten once a week and may increase bone density. There is also evidence that it improves cognitive function.
4. Matar
Matar or peas have about 4 g of protein in every half cup. Matar is rich in protein as well as other nutrients such as iron, phosphorus, folate, vitamins A, K, and C. Eating more protein can aid in weight loss and increase muscle strength. Also, if you have compromised gut health then don’t consume peas as they can cause bloating and indigestion.
Conclusion
It is vital to make certain that your consumption of protein is maintained and that the recommended daily intake is met. Even if you don't eat meat, you can still get the benefits of these nutrients by eating the four foods that are high in protein that were listed above. Besides this you include quality protein powder in your diet like ON whey protein, etc.
You can learn how to increase the amount of protein you consume while keeping the amount of fat you consume to a minimum if you are not a vegetarian.