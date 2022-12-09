Provestra Reviews 2022-2023 Increase Your Libido and Power

According to studies, most women hit menopause in their 50s. Hence, they start suffering from various menopausal signs such as low libido, fatigue, wrinkles, irritability, bad mood, joint pain, and even depression. All these happen due to the change in women's sex hormone progesterone.
Thankfully, there are many supplements available in the marketplace to reverse such signs of aging. However, you can't just pick up any female-enhancing pills. There are many harmful pills containing hormones and chemicals that can worsen your condition.
To help you pick the right female-enhancing product, we went through numerous Provestra reviews to find out whether it's safe and effective or not. These libido enhancer pills are the most popular ones out there and if you want to give it a try, here you'll get all the necessary information.
So without wasting much time, let's get into the details.
Who Makes Provestra Pills? - Brand Overview
Founded in 1999, Leading Edge Health Inc. is known for its clinically proven health products. The company has a good reputation in the marketplace for its nature-based products. With a team of health and skin experts, the company formulated various supplements for aging issues in men and women, digestive health, skincare, and sexual fitness.
Let's weigh down the positive and negative aspects of the company so that you can decide whether to spend your money on its products or not.
What We Like
Good User Ratings:
Although many brands claim to deliver the best and most effective products, customer ratings don't necessarily say the same. So, we decided to go through the customer ratings first to check out the reliability of Provestra.
Thankfully, the company has got good ratings from its consumer for its highly effective products. You'll find many positive reviews on Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and other social sites.
Besides, the company is accredited by Better Businesses Bureau (BBB) and got a 4.4-star rating out of 5 on TrustPilot. Among the ratings, about 76% are 5 stars. When a company has this many good reviews under its belt, you know you can put your trust in it for sure.
Team of Experts
To come up with the best formulas with the least side effects, the company has a team of health experts. The team experiments with ingredients like herbs, tree roots, leaves, fruit, etc., to find a natural alternative to harmful chemicals and artificial hormones.
Due to their expert formulation, most health products from the company are highly effective and prescribed by doctors.
Transparency
From its certifications to product ingredients, all the details about the company and its products are mentioned on its official website. There are no hidden terms or conditions that might be applied later while buying or returning the product.
Here, it's worth mentioning that Provestra and other supplements from the company are manufactured in FDA-approved facilities. However, the products don't have any FDA certification.
Dedicated Websites
We like the fact that the company has dedicated websites for all its products. That's how you know the company is legit. According to the users, the website for Provestra is very helpful and easy to use. Purchasing the product and making transactions are only a matter of moments, thanks to the website design.
Availability
Of course, Provestra is sold on the official website of the company. Leading Edge Health has 50,000+ affiliate partners all over the world. So, you might find the Provestra pills in your local stores as well. The product is also sold on Amazon, eBay, and other leading online marketplaces. Therefore, you don't have to spend hours scouring the internet to find a single bottle.
Money-Back Guarantee
So, what happens if you don't like the Provestra pills or something goes wrong during the shipping process? Well, the company offers a no questions asked 60-day money-back guarantee for all its products!
This means you can return the product and get your money back whenever you want!
Free-Shipping
Want to give the Provestra pills a try but worried about the shipping charges? Shrug off all your worries as Leading Edge Health offers you free shipping on all continental USA orders. All you have to do is pick up your phone and place an order. Provestra will be delivered to your doorstep in no time.
From what we have seen so far, the users are satisfied with the shipping process as it's fast and convenient even for orders outside the USA.
Great Customer Service
We have seen many brands offering money-back guarantees and product replacements on their sites. However, when customers try to reach them, they don't get any satisfying service from the manufacturer. Thankfully, that's not the case with Provestra manufacturers.
Numerous reviews on TrustPilot indicate that the company offers great customer and after-sell services 24/7. The team is quick to reply to customer emails and returning or replacing the product isn't much hassle either.
Reasonable Pricing and Secure Payment
A single pack of Provestra contains 30 pills for a month of use. You can purchase the pack only at $59.95 which is pretty reasonable compared to other popular libido enhancement pills. If you want to purchase in bulk, we would recommend doing so as the company offers special discounts.
You can save up to 40% on a 6-month supply package. The company only accepts the safest payment methods. With SSL encryption, the transaction will be 100% secure.
Drawbacks
As FDA doesn't regulate sexual enhancement supplements, Provestra doesn't have any FDA approval to prove its effectiveness. Although there are many testimonials from doctors and consumers on the official site of Provestra, there's no way to know if these reviews are genuine.
Side Effects
If you think an all-natural formula is completely free of side effects, this might disappoint you. Recent studies have revealed that some common ingredients used in most libido enhancement supplements might have mild side effects such as increased heart rate, irritation, low appetite, and tiredness.
If you have a liver or heart condition, we recommend asking your health provider first before you take such supplements.
How Effective Is Provestra? - Ingredients Review
First things first, let's have a look at the ingredients included in the formula of Provestra. The ingredient list includes-
- L-Arginine
- Ginseng extract
- Black Cohosh
- Ginger Root
- Calcium Carbonate
- Theobromine
- Ginkgo Biloba
- Red Raspberry
- Valerian Root
- Folic Acid
- Kudzu Root
- Indole-3-carbinol
- Damiana Licorice
- Iron
- Vitamin A
- Vitamin C
- Vitamin E
- Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, and B12
- Biotin
- Zinc
According to the company, all these ingredients are extracted from natural sources only. Hence, Provestra is marketed as a 'herbal' supplement that cures low libido. Yet, not all the ingredients are added only to increase your sexual urges. Apart from enhancing sexual desire in women, Provestra has a number of health benefits as well.
Here's how Provestra works with its proprietary formulation-
Provestra Boosts Sex Drive
In your 50s, your body suffers from hormonal imbalance. As a result, you experience vaginal dryness, decreased sexual urges, moodiness, and many other physical and mental illness.
Provestra targets the sexual glands of your body forcing them to align and bring back the regular balance of sex hormones. That is how your sexual drive is increased and sex becomes more comfortable and enjoyable.
Below are the ingredients that boost sexual drive in women:
An amino acid found in regular food items, L-Arginine serves two main purposes in our bodies. It produces more amino acids (protein) and increases nitric oxide levels in the bloodstream. Nitric oxide (NO) is a powerful neurotransmitter that relaxes the blood vessels of your body.
As a result, genital blood flow is increased leading to boosted sexual desire, intensified sensation, and vaginal stimulation. In a study, it was found that taking L-arginine along with vitamins, minerals, damiana, and ginkgo has improved the overall sexual experience of 60% of women who participated in the study.
Since there is about 300mg of L-Arginine in each Provestra pill, you're sure to get some benefits from the ingredient if you take the pills regularly.
Indole-3-carbinol
It's a well-known compound used to cure a wide range of health issues. Indole-3-carbinol or I3C affects several enzymes that regulate female hormones. The compound balances the ratio of good and bad estrogen metabolite in women so that your body can fight back the symptoms of menopause.
Excess estrogen in the female body can cause loss of libido and several other health problems. According to studies, I3C can reduce excess estrogen by blocking estrogen signaling and inhibiting estrogen synthesis.
It also has anti-atherogenic and anti-inflammatory properties. I3C supports antioxidant enzymes in your body and boosts your immune system.
Ginger root
Similar to L-Arginine, ginger root also increases blood circulation. Hence, it can create sensations by increasing blood flow in the female genitals. It might also work as an aphrodisiac and directly increase your sexual desire.
Zinc
Many people label testosterone as a 'male' hormone. However, the female body also must maintain a certain level of testosterone for sexual drive. Women who have higher testosterone in their bloodstream have more sexual urges.
Zinc is an important mineral for our metabolic function and digestion. Researchers have shown that it might also cure low libido. The compound also boosts blood and testosterone levels in both men and women.
Finally, it can help your body to balance the two main female sex hormones: estrogen and progesterone.
Provestra Increases Vaginal Lubrication
Vaginal dryness leads to uncomfortable and painful intercourse which might be why you don't feel the heat anymore. Provestra contains ingredients that can directly affect mucus secretion from the uterus. Besides, some ingredients decrease vaginal dryness by increasing genital blood flow.
Here are the ingredients that reduce vaginal dryness:
Vitamin A
This vitamin helps in mucus membrane development which also includes the vaginal lining. It can be particularly helpful to bring back moisture and form collagen to increase the elasticity of the vaginal walls.
Apart from that, vitamin A also great for skin as it helps you fight signs of aging. Overall, Provestra contains about 2mg of vitamin A which can improve your overall sexual health in a short time.
Vitamin B
Besides sex hormones, dietary factors also play a huge role in controlling the amount of vaginal secretion. A healthy immune system is essential to maintain good vaginal health. Provestra includes 5 different types of vitamin B to give your immune system the much-needed boost and increase vaginal secretion.
Taking vitamin E supplements can reduce vaginal dryness and increase lubrication in that area. In a 12-week-long study with 52 women, it was found that vitamin E can fight vaginal atrophy symptoms.
This is a condition responsible for thinning of vaginal walls leading to dryness. Similarly, other studies suggest that vitamin E along with other compounds like vitamins A and D can improve vaginal atrophy symptoms.
Each Provestra pill contains 5mg of vitamin E which can be highly beneficial for vaginal dryness without displaying any side effects.
Provestra Relieve Symptoms of Menopause
Sleep problems, irregular periods, frequent mood changes, slowed metabolism, wrinkles, weight gain, vaginal dryness, memory issues, etc., are the symptoms of menopause. A daily dosage of Provestra helps you to get rid of many of these symptoms.
Here are the ingredients that reduce menopausal symptoms:
Licorice Root
The key compound in licorice root is glycyrrhizin which has antioxidant, anti-microbial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Hence, it can boost your immunity.
Besides, the ingredient cures different skin issues such as eczema and acne. In a study, it was found that licorice root has significantly improved eczema in 60 adults.
Kudzu Root
Popular as an herbal supplement, Kudzu (Pueraria mirifica) root contains phytoestrogens. These compounds have similar effects as estrogen in the female body. Studies have found that Kudzu root can effectively fight several menopausal symptoms such as vaginal dryness, night sweats, and hot flashes.
Biotin
In the human body, biotin functions as a crucial nutrient that helps our cells convert food into energy. Besides, your body needs biotin for keratin formation, which is the key protein making up your hair, nails, and skin.
This ingredient is used as an alternative medication to treat hair conditions. It also improves the overall condition of your skin, liver, eyes, and nervous system.
Provestra Boosts Energy and Mood
Lack of sleep, mood swings, decreased metabolism, etc., can lead to low energy and bad mood. Below are some ingredients of Provestra that will help you mentally go back to your delightful youth days:
Theobromine
Typically extracted from cocoa, Theobromine works as a stimulant and has caffeine-like effects on the human body. Yet, this compound has longer-lasting effects and it offers more relaxed energy than caffeine.
According to studies, Theobromine increases brain function and offers better focus. The compound is also believed to offer better sleep as it widens your blood vessels and increases blood flow.
Iron
Thanks to its numerous health benefits, iron supplements are used in many different health products nowadays. Provestra pills contain 12mg of iron to give your body an energy boost. Iron reduces fatigue and tiredness, supports muscle growth, and lowers stress levels and anxiety.
The mineral might also help you with irregular periods and improve your athletic performance.
Valerian Root
As this herb contains many beneficial compounds, it has several positive effects on the human body. Some compounds of valerian root act on the GABA receptors of your body. This chemical messenger plays an important role in sleep regulation. Hence, taking Provestra pills can improve your sleep.
Besides, valerian root can also increase the levels of serotonin and adenosine. These chemicals can uplift your mood and offer better sleep.
Provestra Decreases Night Sweats and Hot Flashes
When you reach your 50s, symptoms like night sweats and hot flashes become more common. Here's how Provestra formula can help you fight these menopausal symptoms:
Black Cohosh
In a year-long study, 88 women took a certain dosage of black cohosh along with several other ingredients to test its effects on menopausal symptoms.
After 12 months, most of the participants experienced reduced menopausal symptoms including lessened night sweats and hot flushes.
Red Raspberry
This natural ingredient reduces hot flashes and night sweats by stimulating the estrogen hormone in your body. Besides, it's highly effective in reducing menstrual flow.
Dosage Recommendation
In each Provestra pack, there are 30 pills for a month's supply. According to the instructions provided on the official website, doctors recommend taking one pill per day before or after having your meal.
Note that, you must not take more than one pill per day as it might lead to strong negative reactions.
The age range description says 'Adult' on Amazon, so it's not specific exactly at what age you can start taking the pills. However, since the perimenopause stage starts at the age of 30, you can start taking the pills at this stage to fight menopausal symptoms.
Remember, you should always consult your doctor before you go ahead and purchase these libido enhancement pills.
FAQs
1. How long does Provestra take to show results?
If you take the manufacturer's claims into account, you're supposed to start seeing results only in 7 days. According to the website, you need to take the pills for at least 30 days to fully enjoy the benefits.
However, consumers have indicated that the results start declining after 7 days or so. You should continue taking the pills for 3 months to increase your sex drive.
2. What are the side effects of Provestra?
As the ingredients are 100% natural, Provestra doesn't have any major side effects. Yet, some ingredients might cause irritation and discomfort. Some women also reported increased breast size and breast soreness.
Apart from these, Provestra might counter the effects of certain medications and it's not recommended for pregnant women.
3. Is Provestra doctor prescribed?
Although the company claims that Provestra is a doctor-prescribed female libido enhancer, there's no way to prove their claims. Of course, there are many written testimonials and short videos from people on the official Provestra website, you'd never know if these people are real.
However, the brand has a good reputation in the health industry. So, you can give the supplement a try if you want to.
Final Verdict
Now it's time to decide whether you should get Provestra pills to cure low libido or not. Judging by the ingredient list, brand value, and Provestra reviews online, we can say that Provestra is a legit supplement with numerous positive user reviews.
As the ingredients are all-natural and free of major negative effects, we can recommend the pills to fight your menopausal symptoms and get your sex life on track once again!
