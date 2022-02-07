Prriya Kaur - The Woman With Magic - A Successful Author & Entrepreneur

"You are a magic in yourself, all you need is believing in yourself and in universe", says Prriya Kaur, is the main reason behind her success.
Prriya Kaur is an Entrepreneur, Bestselling Author, MABA Gold Medalist, Reiki Grandmaster and a renowned Life Coach.
She has successfully coached thousands of people including many famous personalities. However, her journey of becoming a successful entrepreneur has not been easy. She has come a long way from being born at a small village in Punjab with no income to becoming a successful woman entrepreneur & life coach.
In fact, if we talk in depth then the story of “Prriya Kaur” is about “how a semi-literate person got her graduation and MBA degrees done from the world-famous Edinburgh Napier University, Scotland and transformed herself into a businesswoman who earned rather well and rose to be a Life Coach, NLP Trainer and an Author, all by herself, with sheer determination and hard work, using the powers of her Subconscious Mind”.
Following her life journey closely, here are the 5 life lessons that one can learn from:
1. Find the 'you' in yourself: For most of us, self-image is like a reflection of ourselves in the mirror. But its literal meaning goes way beyond the observable reflection, to a bit abstract but an impactful thought process. It is therefore important to find the 'you' in yourself before thinking about anything else.
2. Positive thoughts for positive life: Positive thinking is what leads to a positive life. Examine your limiting beliefs – the stories that you tell yourself about who you are. Are you nervous in social situations because you’ve always told yourself that you’re shy? Do you tell yourself you could never be brave enough for public speaking? If yes, these beliefs are holding you back from a positive life.
3. Change your story to change your life: Here is something interesting. You have the ability to define your story. You might not be able to change the events and circumstances that happen in your life, but you can certainly choose the meaning for them.
4. Influence is the tool to move others to action: Influence is a powerful tool to move others to action; to accomplish exceptional results; create greater meaning, great pleasure, delight, happiness, sense of fulfillment and make a positive difference to people's lives.
5. Your decisions make your destiny: Our destiny is determined by our decisions, not by our circumstances because each decision we make takes us to a specific point in our lives. What am I going to focus on, what does it mean to me, and what am I going to do about it? These are the decisions we're always making, whether consciously or subconsciously.
These are the 5 amazing lessons one can learn from the journey of Prriya Kaur that can profoundly increase the quality of your life and your loved ones.
Prriya once said in her interview, “I see success as a road that is always under construction. Success, to me, is a journey and not a destination. Similarly, I see growth as a continuous process in life”. Talking about the present date, Prriya is a very different person than she used to be 10 years ago. She has now become a professionally qualified individual who has abundance of wealth, prosperity & peace of mind. She now thinks up and try any new and enterprising ideas in life very confidently. She has now turned into a strong person who takes responsibility for all the actions and decisions that she takes in her life. She now believes in giving back to the society and to create positive impact in this universe.
She also gives her daily affirmation which she wants you to say to yourself every day that “I am born to succeed, the infinite power within me cannot fail. The divine law & order govern my life, divine peace fills my soul & divine love saturates my mind. I know the truth is sinking into my subconscious mind and will grow at its time, today is god’s day. I choose happiness, success, prosperity & peace of mind. All I need is within me”.
With such a life and such a great person as an idol anyone can achieve their goals and dreams.