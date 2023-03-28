PT141 Peptide Review Dosage, Cycles, Side Effects, Before And After Results

PT-141 or Bremelanotide is a peptide hormone available in injectable liquid and nasal spray forms. The chemical compound was identified somewhere 30 years ago to treat low sexual desires in women, you can also find its brand by the name Vyleesi which is to treat females with hypoactive sexual disorder.
Click Here to Buy PT141 now for Men
Click Here to Buy PT141 now for Women
Aging is an inevitable process that brings copious amounts of problems related to our physical, mental, and metabolic health. As the body's core functions start to fade, most of us have to deal with distressing symptoms like we never did before. One of the worst thing aging could do to men and women are to decrease their male urge, the libido or moxie whatever people calls it.
Not everyone can perform after he or she reaches his to their early or late 40s.
But there are solutions out there and it depends on which solution you trust to resolve these issues. One of the iconic treatments for disorders in men and women has been sold by giant pharmaceutical companies, the names are Viagra, Cialis, and other drugs that come under male enhancement supplements.
Peptides, however, hold a separate position in this matter as they are also considered the safer solution to your sexual problems.
What is PT141?
PT-141 is a peptide they recommend to treat erectile dysfunction nowadays. Let’s take a look at what exactly PT 141 is.
There are however no prescriptions of PT-141 available for women. Most of the injectable PT-141 comes in a vial on which “Use Only for Research Purpose” is clearly mentioned.
It was in the early 2000s when PT 141 became the wholesome treatment for erectile dysfunction after a group of researchers witnessed its potential benefits. During their trials, the participants keeps on having regular erections with the duration of time increased remarkably. The study was done in two different groupsi.e placebo-controlled which led the researchers to PT-141 compound Bremelanotide has correlated with one of the tanning compounds called Melatonan II.
Bremelanotide was actually isolated from Melatonan II which they admitted to having a minor side effect of instant erection or sexual arousal.
The peptide ever since been called Pt 141 and also entered into many clinical trials for ED treatment. PT 141 early trials went successfully but it takes approximately 15-20 years for a drug to enter the market. PT-141 brand Vyleesis is an FDA-approved medication that contains Bremelanotide intended for premenopausal women in order to treat hypoactive sexual disorders. FDA hasn’t approved the male version of this medication though.
What are Peptides?
Peptides are basically short strings of amino acids which serve as building blocks of protein.
Protein in comparison has a denser variety of amino acids, whereas peptides have only a few. Peptides are generally found in our foods and the body also produces them naturally on daily basis. Peptides as chemical mediators serve more than one function in the body.
In recent years, scientists have found a way to make synthetic peptides in labs that they can use to treat HGH deficiency, testosterone deficiency, and other medical problems. Peptides are also found in many medications these days that are to treat diabetes and multiple sclerosis. Pt-141 however, is a type of peptide that serves to induce arousal or improve sex drive by binding to certain receptors in our brain.
PT 141 Benefits
Whenever you see PT 141 being sold online, know this is only available for qualified researchers for their research in humans or animals. PT 141 has Bremelanotide as an active component and both of them share identical benefits.
Taken from clinical evidence, PT 141 potential benefits are:
- Marked sexual arousal on a daily basis
- Makes up to confidence level before sex
- Aid firmer and stronger erections
- Long-lasting sex
- Induce feelings of calmness
- Regulate appetite
- Some users may experience fat loss
- Starts working immediately and stays in a system for a long time
PT-141 for Men
If we distinguish the benefits of PT141 for men and women, we get the following ones on the men’s side.
PT 141 improves sexual desire in men, the compound Bremelanotide activates melanocortin receptors that enhances the libido. The receptors involved with this mechanism are MC1R and MC4R. Soon after its formulation, PT141 became the treatment for loss of libido, sexual dysfunction, and erectile dysfunction in men.
PT 141 provides sustained arousals which according to the study is around 72 hours long. Typically to most men, it stays between 24-36 hours.
PT 141 lets men attain a stronger erection and it's long-lasting (typically for 2-6 hours).
Bremelanotide improves energy and mood aside from increasing libido and sexual performance.
As it activates most of the melanocortin receptors, PT 141 heightens the confidence level and self-esteem typically by reducing anxiety attacks and depression.
PT141 for Women
Clinical relevant websites published some studies where they are calling PT 141 the absolute treatment for Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in premenopausal women. While the exact mechanism of action of PT141 in this regard isn’t fully understood, experts think it might have something to do with estradiol, dopamine, testosterone, serotonin, and norepinephrine.
On the neurons, PT 141 compound Bremelanotide activates the presynaptic MC4Rs which increases the release of dopamine. After its approval from the FDA, many other types of research were performed on Bremelanotide which showed remarkable improvements in females who were experiencing sexual dysfunction. PT 141 induce satisfying events which in comparison with the placebo group had no such results.
A review from 33 years old woman who recently got married and described her sexual life as “Vacant” took a titrated PT 141 dose which helped her achieve active sex life. She also recommend her husband PT 141 for which she made an appointment with the doctor.
How Does PT 141 Work?
Chemically, PT 141 is a heptapeptidemelanocortin analog that is a synthetic version of 7 amino acids. PT 141 acts by activating the melanocortin receptors without causing the tanning effects.
However, it’s still unclear how Bremelanotide activates the melanocortinergic system that results in erection induction. There are cascades of the mechanism involved with PT141 use, however, the most important one remains where it improves sexual functions in both men and women.
Another reason to consider PT141 a substitute medicine for blood pressure and erectile dysfunction is the drug does not act on the circulatory system but on the brain. This will prevent men experiencing ED symptoms take help from Viagra or other types of PDE-5 inhibitors that dilates the blood vessels.
Doctors prescribe sildenafil citrate to increase blood flow in the penis which performs a direct vasodilation effect by inhibiting PDE-5 enzymes which is considered involved with risky side effects.
Can You Get PT 141 with a Prescription?
Acquiring a PT-141 prescription requires a thorough discussion with your doctor first since Bremelanotide is only available for human consumption if recommended by a doctor. FDA approved the injectable version of PT-141 in 2019 available by the brand Vyleesi. The FDA-approved PT 141 is intended for treating females with hypoactive sexual dysfunction who are also going through menopause.
PT 141 is not currently an FDA-approved drug for men, although it remarkably treats ED symptoms and other sexual disorders.
Maybe Vyleesi is a specific formula designed to work in females only with potential side effects reported in men. The reason could be any because as a synthetic peptide, the modifications they apply to their structures may deviate from the core functions at a time.
How Long Does PT141 Last?
Whether you are taking PT-141 (Bremelanotide) through a nasal spray or injectable, it is suggested to take it 45 minutes before engaging in sexual activity.
PT 141 should not be taken every day since the course of action of the compound lasts up to 36 hours, in some males, the time duration also stretches to 72 hours.
PT 141 Side Effects
- Still in the low PT-141 dosage that is 1.75mg, it continues to produce the following side effects.
- Nausea
- Flushing
- Allergic reaction at the site of injection
- Headaches
Some rare side effects of PT-141 involve:
- Hypertension (increased blood pressure)
- Vomiting
- Arthralgia
- Restlessness
- Hyperpigmentation (local)
Because PT 141 is a peptide and has a relation to increased blood pressure, the drug should not be allowed to:
- Pregnant or lactating women
- Individuals suffering from any type of heart condition
- A person who is diagnosed with uncontrolled hypertension
- In rare cases, PT-141 disturbs the liver enzyme by increasing the serum enzyme levels which may result in acute liver failure.
Is PT-141 a Nasal Spray of Injection?
Most of the time, PT 141 is administered via injectable liquid and sometimes it is delivered as a nasal spray.
The nasal spray version works best for men who are suffering from various sexual dysfunctions (decreased libido, ED, premature ejaculation) while females with HSDD could easily get a prescription for Vyleesi which is also now available in tablet form.
Where to Buy PT-141?
There is no way you can buy PT-141 for erectile dysfunction unless you try and go contacting the black market. Click to Buy Pt141 for Men here and Pt141 for Women here.
The brand Vyleesi is available on prescription to females who have received a doctor’s recommendation to buy so. Men who want to purchase PT-141 without a prescription may acquire the peptide by:
- Contacting the companies that sell PT-141 for scientific research purposes
- Online health clinics that will guide you to get the alternative medicines
Throughout the legit online medical sites, PT-141 is not intended for human consumption and should be stuck to research purposes only. It may also be possible to buy Bremelanotide from unauthentic peptide dealers who rarely sell quality products and ship them – but unless you don’t have any reason to buy it other than treating sexual problems, you may not get avail it.
PT 141 Natural Alternative for Men
Andropause is not a newly introduced problem but men have been struggling with this for a long time. There are countless measures you can take to prevent this instead of using PT 141 subcutaneous injections or nasal sprays.
Provacyl came into our mind first while we were contemplating suggesting a fully safe and effective alternative to PT 141 Bremelanotide. It's singlehandedly the best supplement intended for men going through menopause symptoms i.e. erection defects, libido loss, and performance-related issues.
Provacyl has many claims one of which is the supplement completely abolish testosterone deficiency in males. This benefit is delivered by improving testosterone release in your body like in the 20s. As a dietary supplement suggested to males of every age, Provacyl ingredients are backed by clinical evidence that shows a bigger picture by turning men into energetic, problem-solving, and passionate creatures.
Benefits
Provacyl benefits after it eliminates the andropause symptoms in males are:
- Sexual potency
- Frequent erection without problems
- Memory sharpening
- High energy levels
- High muscular energy
- Better sleep quality
- No sign of mood swings and depression
- Hair regrowth
- Weight loss
Provacyl ingredients are biocompatible as they work without releasing any toxic chemicals or exaggerated side effects. As organic as they sound, the Provacyl formula comprises natural peptides, vitamins, amino acids, and several natural herbs to assist males to achieve ultra-grade manhood.
Safety
Provacyl is manufactured in a completely cGMP-approved facility which is also approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company reviews show they use the skills of trained staff to follow the standard and safety protocols.
Provacyl is also backed by many clinical trials one of which deemed the supplement highly effective in respect to gaining confidence level back. Provacyl worked for males who are 18 to 60 years old.
PT 141 Natural Alternative for Women
It doesn’t have to be PT-141 every time menopausal women do not feel sexually active. Provestra is a similar formula to Provacyl but it’s targeted at female sexual health, especially menopausal ones.
As a libido-enhancing supplement, here is what Provestra intended to do:
- Boost female libido (sexual urge)
- Enhance vaginal lubrication
- Improved sexual sensitivity
- Menopause symptoms elimination
Compared to PT-141, Provestra is available over the counter treatment for menopause-induced sexual dysfunction. The formula helps with the hormonal fluctuations that take the sexual urge in other directions. It uses a natural formula that makes it a risk-free purchase for igniting sexual activities in females’ lives.
In the Provestra supplement, you can find 18 different constituents that serve as women’s sexual health boosters. Not just sexual health, Provestra rectifies the few hormonal changes in the body and prepares them to go through the entire menopause phase without irritability and rage.
Benefits
Provestra is a top-rated female libido booster on Amazon and it got 5-star reviews from women all around the world. Customer reviews about provestra show a delightful picture of many females who got the first results after using Provestra for just a month.
Confirmed by Provestra company (Leading Edge Health) and its users, here is what Provestra's benefits look like.
- Elevated sex drive
- Reduced hot flashes
- Improved sleep quality
- Maximum sexual satisfaction
- Better mood at day and night
- Heightened alertness and memory
- Full-body arousal
Provestra vs PT141
There are a plethora of libido boosters available for women currently, comparing those to the best one would give you an idea about which one to choose. Here we have PT 141 as the most potent peptide used to arouse female sexuality with other benefits, comparing it to Provestra will give us a broader view.
Provestra purchase doesn’t requires a prescription but PT-141’s does. You will get the mixture of botanical herbs and essential amino acids, whereas PT-141 releases them from within that could extract a heavy toll on your body.
Provestra is easy to take (in capsules), unlike PT-141 subcutaneous injectables which they recommend to menopausal females to get over with low libido. Vyleesi is only intended for menopausal women which means unless you experience all those symptoms, it would be dangerous to use PT 141 in any way.
Provestra is not just designed for menopausal women only but it could get the maximum results for females who are fearing loss of sexual charisma as they age – in short, any female who wants to heighten her sexual game can buy Provestra.
Bottom Line – Is PT-141 Worth All the Risks?
It’ll be unfair to suggest PT 141 Bremelanotide to sexually frustrated men and women just because of the side effects and other drawbacks. You can get perfect sexual intimacy and heightened pleasure if you manage to find the best PT-141 alternative and use it accordingly.
The body misses the daily intake of vitamins, minerals, and active molecules which can be easily accessible from nature. Both Provacyl and Provestra aim for the same purpose as they intensify sexual arousal that fixes the loss of libido issue, facilitates the blood supply to aid erection, and works on hormonal imbalance to mend those defects from within.
PT-141 isn’t approved for men but you can get Vyleesi for females only on prescription. The problem with most cases is they experienced long-term side effects of PT 141 as much as they enjoy the perks. The alternative of Bremelanotide says otherwise to those side effects and unwanted changes.
PT-141 Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Is PT-141 a Steroid?
No, PT-141 is not an anabolic-androgenic steroid. It is a peptide analog of the α-melanocyte-stimulating hormone.
Q2: Is PT-141 Legit?
Yes, research indicates that PT-141 is highly effective at treating a range of sexual desire disorders. The peptide was approved for use in the United States in 2019.
Q3: Is PT-141 Dangerous?
No. Bremelanotide (PT-141) is an FDA-approved treatment and has undergone extensive studies that demonstrate its long-term safety and efficacy. PT-141 administration is associated with minimal side effects, and severe adverse reactions are extremely rare.
Q4: Does PT-141 Increase Testosterone?
No, the research to date does not indicate that PT-141 plays any role in boosting testosterone production
Q5: How is PT-141 administered?
After being reconstituted, PT-141 is administered via subcutaneous injection.