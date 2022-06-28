Public & Government Hospitals in India - Benefits & Schemes by Government

In India, the healthcare market is expected to reach more than USD 375 billion by the end of 2022 due to rising income, access to medical insurance, lifestyle, and medical awareness. It was estimated in 2021, the Indian healthcare sector will be considered the largest employer, with 4.7 million people.
The 2022-23 Union Budget allocated Rs 86,200.65 crores to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The government of India is planning to facilitate a credit incentive program value of Rs 500 billion to push the country’s health infrastructure.
People of India mostly prefer to go to the top private hospitals in India than government hospitals in India because of the following reasons
• Private hospitals are better equipped and provide more advanced treatment than most other government hospitals
• They provide individual care. One can have a private ward to take care of the patient 24*7.
• The hospitals have well-maintained hygiene.
Although government hospitals play a very vital role in Indian society
• The cost of treatment at government hospitals is relatively less than in private hospitals.
• Government medical schemes help underprivileged people to get treatment, sometimes free of cost from government hospitals.
• In some critical cases like a severe burn, private hospitals sometimes do not want the patient to get admitted. So the only option left is a government hospital.
Some of the best governments in India are as follows.
1. AIIMS, DELHI
It is established in 1956 and runs autonomously under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Itis known for having the best medical team all over the globe. The hospital is famous for its treatment of Cardiology related diseases. AIIMS can treat 8 million people, and the cost of medical treatment for underprivileged could be as low as Rs 10.
2. CMC, VELLORE
CMC is regarded as one of the best hospitals in India and well known for departments like Gastroenterology, Neuroscience, and Hematology. and has a capacity of 4 lakh inpatients and 3 million outpatients. The first open-heart surgery was successfully carried out at CMC, Vellore.
3. PGMER, CHANDIGARH
PGMER can attend more than 3500 patients every day. PGIMER stands first in Pulmonology, second in Pediatrics, and fourth in Orthopaedics and Diabetes. PGIMER holds a record of publishing the most medical journals every year. NACO has recognized this institute as a center of excellence in HIV care and HIV patient treatment.
4. TATA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, MUMBAI
TATA Memorial Hospital is recognized worldwide for its cancer research institute. It is well known for acute lymphoblastic leukemia treatment through technologies like bone marrow transplant, blood transfusion, chemotherapy, etc. It is the only government hospital in India to have a prominent cancer department.
5. KING EDWARD MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, MUMBAI
It is one well-known government hospital with 1800 beds and has a capacity of 20 lakh out-patients and one lakh, inpatients. The hospital is famous for treating rare diseases in patients. The first test-tube baby was successfully conceived in KEM. This hospital also holds the record for discovering the Bombay blood group.
The government of India has always tried to provide the best medical facilities to the people of the country. So the government is always coming up with new health schemes and policies in India. Some of the health schemes are mentioned below.
BENEFITS & SCHEMES BY GOVERNMENT
1. Ayushman Bharat Yojana
It is a national health protection scheme renamed as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. It will help make tertiary and secondary healthcare in India completely cashless for certain underprivileged sections of society.
The scheme’s beneficiaries will get an e-card that will help them avail services at a recognized private or public hospital. This card will allow the beneficiary to get cashless treatment anywhere in India. The scheme includes 3 days of pre-hospitalization and 15 days of post-hospitalization and provides 5 lakhs coverage to the beneficiary family.
2. Rashtriya Swasthiya Bima Yojana (RSBY)
RSBY helps to provide health insurance coverage for individuals or families below the poverty line and unorganized sector workers. This scheme offers an insured sum of Rs 30,000 on a floater basis.
3. Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana (AABY)
This Yojana is a social security scheme prepared to keep in mind the low-income families of India. The beneficiaries are not on any payroll, e.g. auto-drivers, fishers, cobblers, etc. AABY provides them with monetary aid if they face misfortune like death or disability. In case of natural death, accidental death, partial disability, and permanent disability, the eligible candidate will get an assured sum of Rs 30,000, Rs 75,000, Rs 37,500, and Rs 75,000, respectively, at the time of claim.
4. Janashree Bima Yojana (JBY)
It is a scheme launched by the Central government and LIC in 2000. This scheme offers life insurance coverages for marginally above the set poverty line and below.
The benefits provided to a beneficiary are as follows
• In case of natural death, the beneficiary receives Rs 30,000
• In case of permanent disability or accidental death, the beneficiary gets around Rs 75,000
• In case of partial disability due to some accident, the beneficiary gets Rs 37,500
5. Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS)
This scheme provides facilities to current people and former employees of the central government of India. Some of the facilities availed by the beneficiaries are as follows
• Medication costs and OPD
• Consultation at government hospitals
• Maternity and child health care
• Cashless facilities at certain hospitals
• Indoor treatment at government hospitals.