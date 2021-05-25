Public Health Expert Swati Bathwal explains Pre & Post vaccine care

What would stop the pandemic is herd immunity, having a critical portion of the population immune to the virus. An infection can only burn through a population if there are enough susceptible individuals for the viral sparks to jump from one person to the next. Maintain social distance, wear a mask, sanitise and follow these tips if you are heading for an appointment.
1. Alcohol: There is no clear evidence that drinking alcohol will make vaccines less effective. However, one must not drink alcohol before and after vaccination. It is seen that alcohol suppresses our immune system and can lead to inflammation. Drinking alcohol also increases the risk of respiratory distress syndrome and pneumonia and can cause dehydration. So, it is best avoided 2-3 days before getting vaccinated and upto 1-2 weeks post vaccination.
2. Quick meal ideas - It is recommended not to go for your appointment empty stomach. This is because some people may experience nausea. Meals like pesarattu, sabudana upma, sarra pindi, malidalu, rassam, curd rice, pongal, sambar rice, almond or fruit milkshakes, rose petal or gulkand shake can be included in the diet. Avoid spicy and fried meals before and after the appointment.
3. Hydration: We are going to get vaccinated in the peak of summer. Due to increased sweat loss and to prevent heat stroke, it is important to stay hydrated. Fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables like watermelon, rockmelon, muskmelon, cucumber, tomatoes, bottle gourd, ash gourd, ridge gourd, pumpkin, green papaya, mint leaves should be included in the diet. Chia seeds, coconut water, barley water are hydrating fluids and they should definitely be included in the diet. A glass of rassam , lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, ORS will help in hydration.
4. Anti-inflammatory diet: This is just a fancy word for eating a diet which is rich in fresh fruits and vegetables and whole grains and nuts and seeds. Multigrain, barley, oats, millets like quinoa, amaranth, lentils and pulses and variety of nuts and edible seeds. These include walnuts, almonds, pistas, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, flaxseed powder in the diet. You can continue taking vitamin C, zinc, vitamin d, vitamin E supplements and remember to follow a well balanced diet. Eat your regional, local grown foods and do not experiment with anything pre and post vaccination. Turmeric with some black pepper is one of the strongest anti-inflammatory spices in our kitchen cabinet. Incorporate that in your diet in either your meals or add to milk or your favorite herbal drink.
5. Do not experiment with something new on those days. If you are allergic to any particular food group like milk or nightshade foods or something similar, avoid consuming them. This could be because you may experience an allergic reaction to the food or it may trigger your inflammation. If you have any allergic reactions to injectables like vaccines then you must consult with the doctors and understand the components of the particular vaccine you are getting. If there is a severe anaphylactic reaction to any vaccines in the past, consider getting medical aid beforehand.
6. There are some foods which reduce the immunity of our body and its ability to fight infection- “ the oxidants”. White bread, refined and processed oils, deep fried foods in refined vegetable oils, packaged foods and foods with artificial colours and flavours should be avoided as they increase inflammation in our body. There is no guideline that these foods impact the vaccine but overall these foods can reduce our immune system.
Above, is a generic advice, please consult with your doctors for any specific health information for yourself.