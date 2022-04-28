Pujya Morari Bapu Praises the Condition of Schools and Colleges in Gujarat

April 27: On the inauguration of Shri Ishwariya Primary School situated in Ishwariya village near Amreli, Pujya Bapu lauded the condition of schools and colleges in the state of Gujarat. While appreciating the schools and colleges he said, “Primary schools in Gujarat are way better than any high schools of other states and the high schools of Gujarat are too better than colleges of other states.
“We are from Gujarat and we are proud of it. I travel to different parts of the country, and I have witnessed the quality of schools and colleges of Gujarat that are more advanced and better than other states,” he added during his speech.
Among the dignitaries who were present on this occasion include Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Shri Parshottam Rupala, Mathura MP Hema Malini, and Education Minister Jitubhai Waghani, among others.