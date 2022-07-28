Pulse Events and Wedding unravelling planning wedding in Bodrum, a home to Turkiye’s gorgeous beaches and locales

Indian families were embracing the concept of destination weddings outside the country to add to the glamour and extravagance in celebrations in the past couple of years, but the pandemic brought a halt to this movement. A spur in choice of international destination weddings all over again is based on the fact that people’s mindsets have changed from always being worried about the future to living in the moment.
Pulse Events and Wedding by Sunny Sabharwal has got all the bases covered, from choosing the perfect venue to coordinating every last detail on the big day. Recently, team Pulse led by Sunny Sabharwal organized a wedding internationally in one of the freshest and unexplored destinations – Bodrum, a home to Turkey’s gorgeous beaches!
“One thing that the couple and both families were sure of was that the wedding had to be in a quaint yet wondrous locale. Nowadays, people have become frequent travelers to foreign places. Turkey as a destination might not sound as exotic but Be Premium in Bodrum opens the gates to a unique experience with stunning views from every nook and corner of the property”, says Sunny Sabharwal.
Each wedding celebration was uplifted with a picturesque backdrop. Beginning celebrations with a warm welcome dinner followed by traditional rituals, each celebration had a touch of uniqueness. Sunny Sabharwal, also known as Sunny Pulse, ensured that from décor to entertainment to local interactive activities and talent, guests left with an etched memory in their hearts. The mandap was set against the beautiful backdrop of sea during sunset, making the event dreamy.
On asking about the challenges faced while planning Bodrum wedding post covid, Sabharwal Said, “Planning an international destination wedding can be challenging at times, especially with the everyday changing travel norms in light of Covid 19. Flying 300 people from different parts of India and world, to Turkey took long-dedicated effort of months. From reminding people to check their passport’s validity to helping them get a visa without hindrance and updating them with the ever-changing covid - 19 norms, got worrisome but was thrilling! Taking care of every detail became even more essential because people were a bit paranoid about air travel safety and going to an international destination. We gladly took it upon us to instill positivity among people by ensuring safety measures were taken in the hotel and most flights being used by people. Also, the rule that only double - vaccinated people were allowed to travel also helped in building positivity.”
Language barrier was a major concern. Nonetheless, the team bridged the gap with some local support and ensured seamless experience for guests. The fun-filled itinerary allowed people to experience various activities, scenic views and indulge in an array of delectable cuisines.
It’s easy to dream up and execute a fun filled yet luxurious destination wedding when you have Pulse Events and Wedding by Sunny Sabharwal as your planner. With an array of options available, they offer one-stop shop for all your grand Indian destination weddings needs and flawless execution from boot to end.