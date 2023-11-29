Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Leads Vidhan Sabha in Paying Tribute to Noted Personalities

CHIEF MINISTER’S OFFICE, PUNJAB

BHAGWANT MANN LEADS PUNJAB VIDHAN SABHA IN OBITUARY REFERENCES TO NOTED PERSONALITIES

Chandigarh, November 28:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday led the Vidhan Sabha in paying tribute to eminent personalities, freedom fighters, Sportsperson besides political personalities, who had passed away since the last session of the Assembly.

On the fifth session of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the House paid respects to Ex-MLA Harbant Singh Datewas, legendary Cricketer and former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Bishan Singh Bedi and Begum Munwar Un-Nisha.

The house also paid tribute to Kamni Puri, wife of former Minister Raghunath Sahai Puri, Balbir Kaur, mother of MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Kartar Kaur, mother of MLA Amolak Singh, Surinder Kaur, mother of MLA Dr. Ravjot Singh, besides the freedom fighters Amar Singh Sukhija and Jawahar Lal, Social Worker Balwant Singh Khera, Harsimran Singh Fauji and Homeguard Jawan Jaspal Singh.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references.