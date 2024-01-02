Punjab Chief Minister Refuses to Send Tableau in 'Rejected' Category, Asserts Martyrs Don't Need BJP's Approval

Chief Minister's Office, Punjab

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and Lala Lajpat Rai are our heroes, they don’t belong to rejected category

Martyrs from Punjab don’t need NOC from BJP

Chandigarh, December 31-

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday categorically said that the state government will not send its tableau in the rejected categories list of the Modi led Union government as the martyrs of the country don’t need NoC from BJP.

In a statement issued here today, the Chief Minister said that the great martyrs including Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru, Shaheed Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Udham Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, Mai Bhago, Ghadri Baabe and others cannot be kept in rejected category. He said that the union government is trying to belittle their contribution and sacrifice of these heroes by not including their tableaus in the Republic Day parade. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this cannot be tolerated as it is the grave insult of these great patriots and national leaders.

The Chief Minister said that the Union government had in a letter written on December 30 asked the state government as per clause 8 of the MOU signed with the states for Republic Day parade, the State/UT, which will not be selected for Republic Day Parade will be given

an opportunity to display the tableau during Bharat Parv to be organized at the Red Fort, New Delhi during January 23 - 31. He said that in this parv stalls of all States & UTs based

on their famous food, cuisines, traditions, product, Handicrafts and festivals will be showcased. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that after the 'Bharat Parv' the tableaux of States/UTs may be displayed in the respective State's/UT's Functions as per their discretion.

However, the Chief Minister unequivocally said that the state will not send its tableaus as per it as the martyrs of the country don’t need NOC of BJP adding that Punjab knows how to respect the patriots and martyrs. He said that these are the heroes of the country and the entire country is indebted to them for their supreme sacrifices made for the nation. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government don’t need support of the union government to showcase their heroes rather it is capable enough to pay tributes to them.