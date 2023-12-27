Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Tribute to Younger Sahibzadas: Mourning Notes to Sound at Shaheedi Sabha

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann's humble initiative for Shaheedi Sabha

Mourning notes will be sounded from 10 am to 10:10 am on December 27 during Shaheedi Sabha of Younger Sahibzadas

CM urges the devotees to stand up to pay obeisance for the unparalleled sacrifice of younger sahibzadas

CM holds meeting with Fatehgarh Sahib administration, reviews preparations for Shaheedi Sabha

Chandigarh, December 22

In a humble gesture to pay respect to martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, Sahibzada Fateh Singh, and Mata Gujri Ji, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that the 'Mourning Notes' will be sounded on December 27 during the Shaheedi Sabha, where the devotees pay homage to the unparalleled sacrifice of the Sahibzadas.

In a meeting with the Fatehgarh Sahib district administration to review arrangements for the Shaheedi Sabha, the Chief Minister emphasized that, as a mark of respect to the younger Sahibzadas, the mourning notes will be sounded from 10 am to 10:10 am on December 27. He said that for the first time mourning notes will be played for 10 minutes as a mark of respect for the martyrdom of younger sahibzadas. Bhagwant Singh Mann exhorted everyone to stand up and bow to the unparalleled martyrdom, regardless of their location.

The Chief Minister said that this initiative will effectively raise awareness among the masses, especially the younger generations and children, regarding the unparalleled martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas. He emphasized the importance of remembering the great sacrifice of the younger Sahibzadas as crucial for reinforcing human rights values. Eulogizing the supreme sacrifice of younger Sahibzadas and Mata Gujar Kaur ji, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these sacrifices were unprecedented in the annals of the history of mankind across the globe.

The Chief Minister said the entire world was proud of this unique and unparalleled sacrifice which was a matter of great honor not only for the Punjabis or our countrymen but everyone living across the globe. Bhagwant Singh Mann said the history of Punjab was replete with countless sacrifices that had derived inspiration from our great Gurus like Sri Guru Arjun Dev ji, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji who laid down their lives for the sake of mankind. Stating that the month of December, in which the entire family of the tenth Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji, was martyred, is a month of mourning for humanity, he said that the state government has already declared a prohibition on celebrating any joyous functions from December 20 to 30.

The Chief Minister said that this initiative would serve as a humble tribute from the state government to the supreme sacrifice made by the family of the tenth Sikh Guru. He emphasized that the holy land of Fatehgarh Sahib not only inspires Sikhs but the entire humanity, with lakhs of devotees visiting each year to pay respects on the martyrdom day of the younger Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri Ji.Highlighting the unparalleled sacrifice of the Sahibzadas at a young age, Bhagwant Singh Mann mentioned that such an example is not found anywhere else in world history.

While reviewing the progress of preparations for the Shaheedi Sabha at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, the Chief Minister unequivocally directed the district administration to ensure ample arrangements for the devotees, ensuring that they will face no inconvenience when paying obeisance at the holy shrine. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that he will personally monitor the entire arrangement to leave no stone unturned in serving the devotees. During the meeting, he was briefed on the measures taken to streamline the city's traffic system to welcome the devotees.

The Chief Minister was informed that the local administration has set up help centers to assist devotees from various locations promptly. Additionally, a shuttle bus service, comprising 75 buses and 50 e-rickshaws, has been established for the convenience of the devotees. The district administration informed the Chief Minister that proper parking arrangements have been made, with 21 designated locations across different sectors of the city for vehicle parking during the Shaheedi Sabha. Adequate transportation arrangements have been put in place. Medical centers are also operational, offering health services to the devotees. Likewise, information centers have been established by the administration to provide the devotees with necessary information.

Underscoring that it is the duty of the state government, the Chief Minister expressed that providing all necessary facilities to the lakhs of devotees visiting the holy shrine during the Shaheedi Sabha is paramount. Bhagwant Singh Mann assured that the state government is making adequate arrangements to ensure a hassle-free experience for every devotee visiting the holy shrine. He said that no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.