Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Affirms 13-0 Victory in Lok Sabha, Welcomes Sukhbir's Defamation Case as Opportunity to Expose Badals' Misdeeds

PUNJAB WILL BECOME HERO, THIS TIME IT WILL BE 13-0

CM REITERATES THAT WE WILL SWEEP ALL THE 13 LOK SABHA SEATS IN PUNJAB

WELCOMES DEFAMATION CASE BY SUKHBIR, SAYS IT WILL GIVE HIM OPPORTUNITY TO EXPOSE ANTI-PUNJAB STANCE OF BADALS

ASSERTS HANDS OF BADAL FAMILY ARE DRENCHED WITH THE BLOOD OF THE PUNJAB AND PUNJABIS

QUIPS THAT THOSE WHO USED TO CLAIM THAT THEY WILL RULE FOR 25 YEARS DON’T HAVE 25 MLAS NOW

SAYS BJP HAS NO MORAL RIGHT TO REJECT THE TABLEAUS SHOWCASING MARTYRDOM OF OUR GREAT NATIONAL HEROES

Sangrur, January 11-

Taking a jibe over the defamation case filed by SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann welcomed it by saying that it will give him another chance to expose the anti-Punjab stance and misdeeds of the Badal family.

Addressing the gathering after dedicating 14 libraries to the people here today, the Chief Minister said that he will make a plea for daily hearing of the case to ensure that people are apprised about the sins of Badals. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that Badals ignored the interests of the state only for the sake of constructing a canal to their farm house by Haryana as reward for his treachery with the state. He said that not only this the business of Badals in terms of Hotels, vilas, transport and others have flourished at the cost of the progress of the state, which will be told to the people in detail.

The Chief Minister said that Sukhbir is contesting the case for saving his property whereas he will go to the court to save the people. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that he will tell the world about all the misdeeds of the Badal family due to which the state had lagged behind in various fields. He said that the hands of the Badal family are drenched with the blood of the Punjab and Punjabis adding that people of the state can never forgive them for their sins.

The Chief Minister said that those people who used to claim that they will rule the state for 25 years have been totally rejected by the people. He said that these leaders have not been able to get their 25 MLAs elected as they have been trounced by the people. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these haughty leaders have been shown a door by the people and have been sent to political oblivion.

The Chief Minister said that during the previous government the quotas of the political leaders had usurped the interests of the common man. However, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that after assuming the charge of office he has accorded top priority to end all such quotas and usher a new era of empowerment of common man. He said that the main motive is to ensure the welfare and progress of the people and ensure comprehensive development of the common man.

The Chief Minister said that the traditional parties are envious of him because he hails from a common family and is working tirelessly to ensure welfare of people. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these leaders had always believed that they have divine right to rule the state due to which they are not able to digest that a common man is running the state efficiently. He said that these leaders have befooled the people for a long time but now people are not getting swayed by their misleading propaganda.

The Chief Minister said that the Union government has maliciously stalled the Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme by not giving the trains to us. He said that the trains scheduled on December 7 and 15 have not been given to the state despite payment done in advance. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the sole motive is to deprive people of not paying obeisance at revered places adding that these designs of union government will not be successful as he will resume this yatra through airplane.

The Chief Minister said that the Union government has insulted the great martyrs including Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru, Shaheed Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Udham Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, Mai Bhago, Ghadri Baabe and others by rejecting the tableau of the state. He said that the union government is trying to belittle their contribution and sacrifice of these heroes by not including their tableaus in the Republic Day parade. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this cannot be tolerated as it is the grave insult of these great patriots and national leaders adding that the state government will showcase this contribution in tableaus across the state.

The Chief Minister predicted that the people are so fed up with corrupt leaders of these parties that we will sweep all the seats in the state during the coming general elections. He said that people have made up their mind to give all the 13 seats of the state in upcoming general elections to them. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the tally in coming Lok Sabha elections will be 13-0 where 13 will be in the favor of them and the other parties will not even be open to their accounts.

The Chief Minister said that the state has created history by purchasing Goindwal power plant owned by a private company GVK Power. He said that for the first time this reverse trend has started that the government has purchased any private power plant whereas in the past the state governments used to sell their assets to the favorite individuals at ‘throw away’ prices. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that as coal from Pachwara coal mine can be used only for government power plants so with purchase of this power plant this coal can be aptly utilized for producing power to provide it to every sector of the state.

The Chief Minister said that now complete transformation is being witnessed in hospitals, schools and new medical colleges are coming up for the well being of the common man adding that 90% of the consumers are getting zero power bill . He said that these decisions are being taken only by those who are aware about the problems of the people at grass root levels. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the traditional political parties have ruined the state and now they are shamelessly making huge talks of morality.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has earmarked more than Rs 29 crore for development of villages in Dhuri. He reiterated that Dhuri will emerge a hub of state politics and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that a major push is being given to the overall development of the state in general and that of the Dhuri assembly segment in particular.

The Chief Minister said that gone are the days when the head of the state was confined to big rooms of their palaces whereas now he is always amongst the people. He said that all the promises made with the people by his government are being fulfilled in the right earnest to give boost to development of the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that he is easily accessible to all due to which every issue of the state is now resolved promptly to the satisfaction of people.