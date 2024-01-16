Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Condoles the Martyrdom of Jawan Tarlochan Singh, Announces State Support for Bereaved Family

CM CONDOLES MARTYRDOM OF JAWAN TARLOCHAN SINGH

Chandigarh, January 15-

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Jawan Tarlochan Singh of Indian Army who attained martyrdom while performing his duty.

In a statement issued here today the Chief Minister said that the 35 year old Jawan who was posted in 11 Sikh LI was trapped in snow, while discharging duty to safeguard the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, and was seriously injured. He said that unfortunately Tarlochan Singh, who hails from village Jakhepal Dhaliwalbas, Tehsil Sunam Udham Singh Wala, district Sangrur, attained martyrdom during treatment at the Army hospital. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it is an irreparable loss for the country in general and for the distressed family in particular.

The Chief Minister extended his sympathies with the bereaved family of the brave martyr and said that the Punjab government is with the family in this hour of grave crisis. He said that this martyr displayed utmost dedication to perform their duty valiantly for defending the country's unity thereby upholding the glorious legacy of state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the supreme sacrifice of this martyr will ever inspire their fellow soldiers and youngsters to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment adding that monetary assistance will be extended to the bereaved family according to the policy of the state government .