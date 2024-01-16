Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Mourns the Martyrdom of Jawan Gurpreet Singh, Announces State Support for Bereaved Family

CHIEF MINISTER’S OFFICE, PUNJAB

CM EXPRESSES PROFOUND GRIEF AND SORROW OVER MARTYRDOM OF JAWAN GURPREET SINGH

Chandigarh, January 12

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 24 years old Army Jawan Gurpreet Singh, who attained martyrdom while performing his duty.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that Gurpreet Singh hailed from Bhaini Khaddar (Gurdaspur) of the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that brave jawan laid his life while performing duty at Jammu and Kashmir. He said that it is an irreparable loss for the country in general and for the distressed family in particular.

The Chief Minister extended his sympathies with the bereaved family of the brave martyr and said that the Punjab government is with the family in this hour of grave crisis. He said that this martyr displayed utmost dedication to perform his duty valiantly adding that the supreme sacrifice of the martyr will ever inspire youngsters. Bhagwant Singh Mann also informed that monetary assistance to be extended to the bereaved family according to the policy of the state government adding that cremation will be held at his native village with government honours.