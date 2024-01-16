Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Presents Rs 1 Crore Cheque to Family of Martyr Havildar Jaspal Singh, Hails Sacrifice for the Nation

CM HANDS OVER CHEQUE WORTH RS 1 CRORE AS FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO FAMILY OF MARTYR JASPAL SINGH

SAYS ENTIRE NATION IS INDEBTED TO THESE MARTYRS WHO SACRIFICE THEIR LIVES FOR THE SAKE OF THE COUNTRY

Bhagraul (Dirba), January 11-

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday visited the house of Havildar Jaspal Singh, who attained martyrdom during line of duty, and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to his family as a mark of respect.

Expressing profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of martyr Havildar Jaspal Singh, who was posted in 9 Mahar, the Chief Minister said the country would always remain indebted to martyr for laying down his life in service of nation. He said that though it is an irreparable loss for the country in general and for the distressed family in particular and it cannot be repaid at any cost, the government has made a humble effort in honour of the martyr. Bhagwant Singh Mann emphasized that martyrs belong not only to a single family or state but to the entire nation.

The Chief Minister said the state government stands by the family in this hour of grief and would leave no stone unturned to provide all possible assistance. He said that the people of the country will always remain indebted to the sacrifice of Havildar Jaspal Singh. Paying tributes to the martyred, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that he has brought laurels to the country and especially Punjab by displaying his bravery, commitment and courage in the line of duty.