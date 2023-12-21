Punjab CM Forms Committee to Address Farmers' Issues by March 31

CM CONSTITUTES COMMITTEE FOR RESOLVING MAJOR PENDING ISSUES OF FARMERS BY MARCH 31

REITERATES COMMITMENT TO SAVE EVERY SINGLE DROP OF WATER OF THE STATE

CHAIRS MEETING WITH THE FARMERS’ UNIONS AT PUNJAB BHAWAN

ORDERS SPECIAL DRIVE TO UNDERTAKE CONSENSUAL DIVISION OF LAND

VOWS TO PROTECT MSP ON CROPS FOR BENEFITTING THE FARMERS

Chandigarh, December 19-

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday constituted a committee to resolve the pending issues including compensation and jobs to the next of the kin of the farmers who had attained martyrdom, while protesting against the draconian farmers’ law.

Chairing a meeting with the various farmers’ organisations here at the local Punjab Bhawan, the Chief Minister said that the panel will be headed by Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian with senior IAS officers and representatives of the farmers Unions and agriculture expert as its members. He said that the committee will finalise its report by March 31, 2024 to ensure that this demand of the farmers is fulfilled at the earliest. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is committed for the well being of the food growers of the state and no stone will be left unturned for it.

Dwelling on another agenda, the Chief Minister, while reiterating that the state has not even a single drop of spare water to share with other states, said that he will definitely attend the meeting convened by the Union Water Resources Minister on December 28. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that he will firmly present the case of the state before the Union government in the meeting adding that Punjab has no spare water to share with any other state and this will be conveyed firmly in the meeting. He quipped that he is not afraid of anyone and will safeguard the interests of the state during the meeting convened by the Union government.

The Chief Minister also announced to start a special drive from January 1 to April 13 during which camps will be organized in villages for consensual division of land. He assured the farmers that if the food growers are not having any dispute regarding the ownership of land then the division of land will be done as per the possession of ownership. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the residents who want to get their division of land done by mutual consent will be immensely benefitted by it.

In another pro-farmer initiative, the Chief Minister further announced to lift ban on opening of new accounts in the cooperative societies in the villages. He said that from now onwards farmers can open their accounts in the societies thereby getting huge benefits from it. Bhagwant Singh Mann also said that every type of pending compensation will be released to the farmers by the end of current fiscal year.

The Chief Minister also assured the farmers that 242 lift pumps installed for providing water at the tail end of Sirhind Feeder will be given free power from January 1. He also said that the government is mulling to give permits to the farmers for tackling the issue of stray and wild animals which bring huge loss to their crop. Bhagwant Singh Mann also said that the state government will flag the issue of introducing the One Time settlement scheme of farmers loan in the Cooperative banks with the NABARD.

On an issue raised by the farmers, the Chief Minister assured them that no private agency will be given the work of distribution of power in the state. On another issue, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that MSP is the right of the farmers and the state government will take every step to protect it by supporting the farmers. He said that the state government will support the farmers by every way including legal, administrative and others to ensure that farmers get MSP on their produce.