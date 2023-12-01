Punjab CM Inaugurates Guldasta 2023: A Cultural Event Celebrating Punjab Police's Selfless Service

CM INAUGURATES FIRST OF ITS KIND CULTURAL EVENT GULDASTA 2023 ORGANIZED BY PUNJAB POLICE AND PFTAA

DESCRIBES EVENT AS A STEP FORWARD TOWARDS CARVING OUT RANGLA PUNJAB

LAUDS PUNJAB POLICE FOR RENDERING SELFLESS SERVICE TO THE COUNTRY

HANDS OVER CHEQUES OF EX-GRATIA GRANT TO THE FAMILY OF COPS WHO HAD LAID THEIR LIVES DURING CALL OF DUTY

Jalandhar, November 30-

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday inaugurated the first of its kind cultural event Guldasta 2023 organized by Punjab Police in collaboration with Punjabi Film and TV Actors Association (PFTAA) for the welfare of the families of the cops.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that this path breaking initiative in the state aimed at the welfare of families of the cops of the Punjab Police. He said that the heroes of the Punjab Police discharge their duty efficaciously and this function is dedicated to the families of these brave hearts. Bhagwant Singh Mann also thanked the PFTAA for coming forward and organizing this event in the PAP grounds.

The Chief Minister said that the Punjab Police has a glorious legacy of discharging selfless service to the country. He said that the families of these cops have to suffer a lot as most of the time they are neglected during the call of duty. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this day is aimed at facilitating the families to sit together and enjoy this event.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that 80,000 cops are giving their duty to ensure that more than three crore people of the state sleep well. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that ever since he has assumed the charge of office his government has been laying major trust on the upgradation of the Police force. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that focus is being laid on the modrenisation of the Police force on scientific lines and even Artificial Intelligence is being introduced adding that an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 crore is given to the cops laying down their lives during duty.

The Chief Minister said that earlier this type of event was being organized in Mumbai in which artists from Bollywood used to take part. However, he said that now the state government has taken this initiative to ensure the welfare of the Police force. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that as the head of the state his government is committed for the well being of every strata of society including the farmers, traders, weaker sections, employees and Police force too.

The Chief Minister lauded that the kin of the Policemen and even some of the cops were also participating in this event. He said that this a step forward towards carving out a Rangla Punjab where prosperity, peace and progress amongst every section of society. Congratulating the Police force, Bhagwant Singh Mann hoped that in the coming times the stars of tinsel world will also participate in this event.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is making concerted efforts for women empowerment. He said that several districts of the state are having female officers as Senior Superintendent of Police and more than 10 districts have lady Deputy Commissioners. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that concerted efforts are being made for the welfare of the girls in the state and these initiatives are producing desired results.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has already given the nod to start the recruitment process to induct 1450 more cops in the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the motive is to make youth an equal partner in the socio-economic growth of the state. He said that the recruitment of 1450 cops in Police will further streamline the functioning of force at the district level adding that this path breaking initiative will help in deftly tackling the anti-social elements besides maintaining law and order in the state.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government is opening eight hi-tech centres for imparting training to the students for competitive exams. Bhagwant Mann said that these centres will provide quality training to youth for clearing the UPSC exams and sit on coveted positions in state and country. He said that the target of the state government is to ensure that youth sit in high offices and serve the country. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also handed over the cheques of ex gratia to the family of cops who had laid down their lives during the call of duty. He also felicitated the members of PFTAA and unveiled the song ‘Ardas’ written by ADGP MF Farooqui and song by renowned singer Master Saleem.

Earlier Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries to the event.